ADN- experimento

A.D.NA.D.N
-Mauricio Chapoñan -Sebastian Acevedo -Ayelen Zuñiga 4to “A” -Fabricio Castillo -Nataly Garcia -Tiana Andrade INTEGRANTES
Replicación del A.D.N Replicación del A.D.N
La replicación del ADN es el proceso mediante el cual se duplica una molécula de ADN. Cuando una célula se divide, en prim...
TranscripciónTranscripción
CONCEPTO La transcripción es el primer paso de la expresión génica, el proceso por el cual la información de un gen se uti...
IMPORTANCIA La transcripción tiene tres etapas Enzimas llamadas ARN polimerasas realizan la transcripción La transcripción...
Terminación El proceso de finalizar la transcripción se conoce como terminación, y sucede una vez que la polimerasa transc...
TRADUCCION La traducción es el proceso de traducir la secuencia de una molécula de ARN mensajero (ARNm) a una secuencia de...
Proceso de traducción Iniciación Elongación Terminación Se da en el ribosoma. El orgánulo se ensambla a una molécula de AR...
biologia

