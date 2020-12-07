The Features and Use of Google Maps

Successfully reported this slideshow.
By: Natalie Stringer GOOGLE MAPS The Features and Uses of… A Presentation for Adults of All Ages 1
Remember the days where you held a map close to your nose, tracing your route by a fingertip trying to figure out where yo...
Before we learn about the features of Google Maps and how to use it correctly, how do we access Google Maps? What do we ne...
We now know WHAT we can access Google Maps on, but what do we NEED to gain access? Google Maps is a FREE service for anyon...
What are some features of Google Maps? What can it be used for? Mapping a route from point A to point B (driving, transit,...
DIFFERENCES FOR APP VS WEBPAGEWEBPAGE APP (USING ON PHONE) CAN ADD MULTIPLE STOPS DURING PLANS CAN PRINT OUT DIRECTIONS CA...
CLOSE UP: GOOGLE MAP FEATURES (FOCUS ON WEBPAGE VERSION) 7
This feature allows you to map from point A to point B If using through a webpage, can add in multiple stops along route a...
Here you pick your method of transportation Here you can see where you enter your starting point And where you enter your ...
Here I mapped a route from Coronado Dog Beach to the San Diego International Airport by car. The red circle inside the tri...
Urban Features include… Retail businesses Restaurants Banks Hotels Gas stations Grocery stores Natural Features include… P...
EXPLORING AN AREAS FEATURES CONT. Looking at the image provided, you can see where you can click on a category to search i...
CHECKING OUT A BUSINESS So now that we know how to check out businesses, how do we find out more details about a place? He...
Here, is what you see one you click on the outlined are as seen on the previous screen. You can get directions or: Here yo...
VACATION/Day Trip Can research hotels, attractions, and routes to and from vacation destination and map from hotel to attr...
REMINDER: WEBPAGE VERSION IS ALMOST IDENTICAL TO CELL PHONE USAGE, MINUS WHAT IS LISTED IN THE CHART ON SLIDE NUMBER 6
Google Maps has lots of features that are applicable to multiple situations Can be used to identify safe routes, share wit...
