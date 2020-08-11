ARC Tp 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
t v ů r č í p l e n é r / k u n č i c e / č e r v e n - 2 0 2 0
markéta raková, dorota raksányiová, lucie matulová, lukáš holík, pavel gebauer / frame / kameny
markéta raková, dorota raksányiová, lucie matulová, lukáš holík, pavel gebauer / daisy / květy
markéta raková, dorota raksányiová, lucie matulová, lukáš holík, pavel gebauer / reflection / fotografie
markéta raková, dorota raksányiová, lucie matulová, lukáš holík, pavel gebauer / trail / šišky
markéta raková, dorota raksányiová, lucie matulová, lukáš holík, pavel gebauer / crossing / hlemýžď, barva
lukáš gorčák, róbert šmajda, saša novotný / mačkáš mi hada / přírodniny
lukáš gorčák, róbert šmajda, saša novotný / dark anjel / větve, lepící páska
zuzana bubeníková / folow[er] / květy
markéta fišerová / pouto / provázekkarel landa / na hraně světů / video zuzana bubeníková / slimačie akty / fotografie
štěpán macek / haiku / báseň nažloutlá lampa teče mezi kameny sleduje ji mech stříbrné perly protkané pavučinou v zelené s...
štěpán macek / haiku / báseň nažloutlá lampa teče mezi kameny sleduje ji mech stříbrné perly protkané pavučinou v zelené s...
erika baková / oblúk / řírodniny erika baková / kruh / přírodniny erika baková / list / přírodniny
barbora lednická / lezecká stěna / fotografie barbora lednická / smrkový les / fotografie barbora lednická / láska v příro...
barbora lednická / léčba zranění / mech
barbora lednická / debatní kroužek / fotografiebarbora lednická / dvoumetrové rozestupy / fotografie barbora lednická / př...
eliška brabcová, martin šálek, jana sedláčková, jakub naništa / well well / kameny, křída
eliška brabcová, martin šálek, jana sedláčková, jakub naništa / hit the road / kameny, křída
eliška brabcová, martin šálek, jana sedláčková, jakub naništa / where is martin? / kameny, křída
eliška brabcová, martin šálek, jana sedláčková, jakub naništa / drobné projekty /
venda vacek. kamil gross / návrat ke kořenům / papírové tubusy, provázek
david boháč / bridge / dřevo
daniela dumková, patricie průchová, lenka morongová / rouška / tráva
daniela dumková, patricie průchová, lenka morongová / jin-jang / listy, šišky
daniela dumková, patricie průchová, lenka morongová / linie a vzor / listy, větvičky
daniela dumková, patricie průchová, lenka morongová / květnový obraz / květy
daniela dumková, patricie průchová, lenka morongová / kunčické strašidlo / traviny
barbara adamčíková / přírodní zrcadlo / fotografie
václav kočí / lost temples / křída
natalie cahlcarzová / míca si hraje / video nch © 2020
  1. 1. t v ů r č í p l e n é r / k u n č i c e / č e r v e n - 2 0 2 0
  2. 2. markéta raková, dorota raksányiová, lucie matulová, lukáš holík, pavel gebauer / frame / kameny
  3. 3. markéta raková, dorota raksányiová, lucie matulová, lukáš holík, pavel gebauer / daisy / květy
  4. 4. markéta raková, dorota raksányiová, lucie matulová, lukáš holík, pavel gebauer / reflection / fotografie
  5. 5. markéta raková, dorota raksányiová, lucie matulová, lukáš holík, pavel gebauer / trail / šišky
  6. 6. markéta raková, dorota raksányiová, lucie matulová, lukáš holík, pavel gebauer / crossing / hlemýžď, barva
  7. 7. lukáš gorčák, róbert šmajda, saša novotný / mačkáš mi hada / přírodniny
  8. 8. lukáš gorčák, róbert šmajda, saša novotný / dark anjel / větve, lepící páska
  9. 9. filip knichal / pouto / dřevolukáš gorčák, róbert šmajda, saša novotný / totem / barvy lukáš gorčák, róbert šmajda, saša novotný / pinokio / barvy
  10. 10. lukáš gorčák, róbert šmajda, saša novotný / čas / křída lukáš gorčák, róbert šmajda, saša novotný / ožrala / barvy lukáš gorčák, róbert šmajda, saša novotný / lesni punk / barvy
  11. 11. zuzana bubeníková / folow[er] / květy
  12. 12. markéta fišerová / pouto / provázekkarel landa / na hraně světů / video zuzana bubeníková / slimačie akty / fotografie
  13. 13. štěpán macek / haiku / báseň nažloutlá lampa teče mezi kameny sleduje ji mech stříbrné perly protkané pavučinou v zelené srsti mechové pláně načechrané polštáře ve stínech smrků na modrém nebi křiví se borovice teplá vůně z/ní otevře se les loukou /z/voní květiny stráží s/ní stromy černá koruna skrz listy své procedí zlatobílou zář jemný koberec vlhký, vlažný a svěží ráno uzemní daleké kopce blednou a tvoří pásy na dosah ruky hledím do/ze/mě cesta pode mnou plyne kráčím na místě na louce lesní krávy pokojně tráví jen na mě čumí omámen spánkem z měkké, teplé postele vrátí mě ržání prohřátí na kost pak potok co probudí lepší než drogy co tady tvoříš? veškerá hmota v ostří štípu tu dříví údolím vinou dva hadi svoje těla /čirý je živý šedý je mrtvý vesmírné barvy zdobí broukům brnění nožky kmitají vějířky vody tančí kolem kotníků chladivě plynou na stráni vítr deset tisíc vlasů tiše se vlní ladné nálety vzducholodí z chmýří prázdno odhalí údolím vinou dva hadi svoje těla /čirý je živý šedý je mrtvý na stráni vítr deset tisíc vlasů tiše se vlní vějířky vody tančí kolem kotníků chladivě víří ladné nálety vzducholodí z chmýří prázdno odhalí černá koruna skrz listy své procedí zlatobílou zář otevře se les loukou z/voní květiny stráží s/ní stromy stříbrné perly protkané pavučinou v zelené srsti mechové pláně načechrané polštáře ve stínech smrků
  14. 14. štěpán macek / haiku / báseň nažloutlá lampa teče mezi kameny sleduje ji mech stříbrné perly protkané pavučinou v zelené srsti mechové pláně načechrané polštáře ve stínech smrků na modrém nebi křiví se borovice teplá vůně z/ní otevře se les loukou z/voní květiny stráží s/ní stromy černá koruna skrz listy své procedí zlatobílou zář nažloutlá lampa teče mezi kameny sleduje ji mech stříbrné perly protkané pavučinou v zelené srsti co tady tvoříš? veškerá hmota v ostří štípu tu dříví údolím vinou dva hadi svoje těla /čirý je živý šedý je mrtvý mechové pláně načechrané polštáře ve stínech smrků vesmírné barvy zdobí jejich brnění nožky kmitají jemný koberec vlhký, vlažný a svěží ráno uzemní daleké kopce blednou a tvoří pásy na dosah ruky hledím do/ze/mě cesta pode mnou plyne kráčím na místě na louce lesní krávy pokojně tráví jen na mě čumí omámen spánkem z pohodlné postele vrátí mě ržání prohřátí na kost pak potok co probudí lepší než drogy daleké kopce blednou a tvoří pásy na dosah ruky otevře se les loukou z/voní květiny stráží s/ní stromy na stráni vítr deset tisíc vlasů tiše se vlní hledím do/ze/mě cesta pode mnou plyne kráčím na místě vějířky vody tančí kolem kotníků Mrazivě víří na modrém nebi křiví se borovice teplá vůně z/ní co tady tvoříš? veškerá hmota v ostří štípu tu dříví údolím vinou dva hadi svoje těla /čirý je živý šedý je mrtvý vesmírné barvy zdobí jejich brnění nožky kmitají vějířky vody tančí kolem kotníků chladivě víří na stráni vítr deset tisíc vlasů tiše se vlní ladné nálety vzducholodí z chmýří prázdno odhalí na louce lesní krávy pokojně tráví jen na mě čumí omámen spánkem z pohodlné postele vrátí mě ržání prohřátí na kost pak potok co probudí lepší než drogy ladné nálety vzducholodí z chmýří prázdno odhalí jemný koberec vlhký, vlažný a svěží ráno uzemní černá koruna skrz listy své procedí zlatobílou zář
  15. 15. erika baková / oblúk / řírodniny erika baková / kruh / přírodniny erika baková / list / přírodniny
  16. 16. barbora lednická / lezecká stěna / fotografie barbora lednická / smrkový les / fotografie barbora lednická / láska v přírodě / fotografiebarbora lednická / podrážka nike arcmax / fotografie
  17. 17. barbora lednická / léčba zranění / mech
  18. 18. barbora lednická / debatní kroužek / fotografiebarbora lednická / dvoumetrové rozestupy / fotografie barbora lednická / přednost v jízdě / video
  19. 19. eliška brabcová, martin šálek, jana sedláčková, jakub naništa / well well / kameny, křída
  20. 20. eliška brabcová, martin šálek, jana sedláčková, jakub naništa / hit the road / kameny, křída
  21. 21. eliška brabcová, martin šálek, jana sedláčková, jakub naništa / where is martin? / kameny, křída
  22. 22. eliška brabcová, martin šálek, jana sedláčková, jakub naništa / drobné projekty /
  23. 23. venda vacek. kamil gross / návrat ke kořenům / papírové tubusy, provázek
  24. 24. david boháč / bridge / dřevo
  25. 25. daniela dumková, patricie průchová, lenka morongová / rouška / tráva
  26. 26. daniela dumková, patricie průchová, lenka morongová / jin-jang / listy, šišky
  27. 27. daniela dumková, patricie průchová, lenka morongová / linie a vzor / listy, větvičky
  28. 28. daniela dumková, patricie průchová, lenka morongová / květnový obraz / květy
  29. 29. daniela dumková, patricie průchová, lenka morongová / kunčické strašidlo / traviny
  30. 30. barbara adamčíková / přírodní zrcadlo / fotografie
  31. 31. václav kočí / lost temples / křída
  32. 32. natalie cahlcarzová / míca si hraje / video nch © 2020

