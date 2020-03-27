Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ВОДНЕ СЕРЕДОВИЩЕ ЖИТТЯ ОРГАНІЗМІВ 5 клас
  2. 2. ОХАРАКТЕРИЗУЙТЕ ЧИННИКИ НЕЖИВОЇ ПРИРОДИ ВОДНОГО СЕРЕДОВИЩА Освітленість; Температура; Кількість повітря.
  3. 3. ФОРМА ТІЛА - ОБТІЧНА
  4. 4. Поверхня тіла – вкрита слизом
  5. 5. Органи дихання - зябра
  6. 6. ОРГАНИ ДИХАННЯ - ЛЕГЕНІ
  7. 7. Засоби пересування у водному середовищі
  8. 8. Засоби пересування у водному середовищі
  9. 9. Засоби пересування у водному середовищі
  10. 10. Засоби пересування у водному середовищі
  11. 11. ЗАСОБИ ПЕРЕСУВАННЯ У ВОДНОМУ СЕРЕДОВИЩІ
  12. 12. ЗАСОБИ ПЕРЕСУВАННЯ У ВОДНОМУ СЕРЕДОВИЩІ
  13. 13. СПЕЦІАЛЬНІ ОРГАНИ
  14. 14. ПРИСТОСУВАННЯ РОСЛИН ДО ВОДНОГО СЕРЕДОВИЩА
  15. 15. НАЗВІТЬ, ЯКІ ПРИСТОСУВАННЯ МАЄ ЖУК- ПЛАВУНЕЦЬ ДО ЖИТТЯ У ВОДНОМУ СЕРЕДОВИЩІ

