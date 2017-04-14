Hernia ventral post-incisional Natalia Paredes Santurio 8-1124-1458 Cátedra de Cirugía Universidad de Panamá
HERNIA INSICIONAL  Una hernia incisional puede definirse como cualquier defecto de la pared abdominal, con o sin aumento ...
EPIDEMIOLOGIA  Alcanza frecuencias de presentación que varían desde un 11% para pacientes sometidos a cirugía abdominal g...
FACTORES DE RIESGO • Se ha demostrado que el material que disminuye el riesgo son las suturas no reabsorbibles y las sutur...
FISIOPATOLOGIA  Cuando se hace una incisión a través de la pared abdominal para una cirugía, esa zona es inherentemente m...
CLASIFICIACION
SINTOMAS  Los más comunes son:  Bulto visible en la pared abdominal, especialmente cuando el paciente tose  Dolor a al ...
EXAMENES  Historia clínica y examen físico  Ultrasonido  Cat  BHC  Urinálisis  ECG para pacientes mayores de 45 años...
TRATAMIENTO  Las hernias incisionales son por lo general las más grandes y más complicadas de las hernias. Muchas de ella...
TRATAMIENTO  Por lo general, estas hernias se reparan con el uso de una malla quirúrgica. El orificio no se cierra con pu...
TRATAMIENTO  Cuando se utiliza una malla, esta puede ser colocada por medio de dos métodos: por medio de laparoscopia o a...
Hernia ventral post incisional
Hernia ventral post incisional
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hernia ventral post incisional

41 views

Published on

Hernia ventral post incisional

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
41
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Hernia ventral post incisional

  1. 1. Hernia ventral post-incisional Natalia Paredes Santurio 8-1124-1458 Cátedra de Cirugía Universidad de Panamá
  2. 2. HERNIA INSICIONAL  Una hernia incisional puede definirse como cualquier defecto de la pared abdominal, con o sin aumento de volumen, en el área de una cicatriz postoperatoria, perceptible o palpable por el examen clínico o imagenológico.  La hernia ventral es un bulto en el abdomen por una apertura de los músculos del abdomen.  Si la hernia reduce su tamaño cuando el paciente está acostado o si la hernia responde a presión manual, se dice que es una hernia reducible; si esto no ocurre, se dice que es irreducible o encarcerada y parte del intestino se puede estar saliendo por la hernia. Una hernia se dice que está estrangulada si el intestino se encuentra atrapado en la hernia y su irrigación se ve disminuida. Esto es una emergencia quirúrgica. http://mingaonline.uach.cl/scielo.php?pid=S0718-28642003000100016&script=sci_arttext https://www.facs.org/~/media/files/education/patient%20ed/ventral_hernia.ashx
  3. 3. EPIDEMIOLOGIA  Alcanza frecuencias de presentación que varían desde un 11% para pacientes sometidos a cirugía abdominal general y un 23% cuando se acompañan de infección de herida operatoria.  Representa una importante fuente de morbilidad.  Atascamiento en un 6-15%  Estrangulación en un 2% http://mingaonline.uach.cl/scielo.php?pid=S0718-28642003000100016&script=sci_arttext
  4. 4. FACTORES DE RIESGO • Se ha demostrado que el material que disminuye el riesgo son las suturas no reabsorbibles y las suturas absorbibles lentas. Técnica quirúrgica • Pacientes que realizan trabajos que demanden esfuerzos físicos se traduce en un aumento de la presión intrabdominal. Carácterísticas del paciente • EPOC, prostatismo, cirrosis hepática. • Neoplasias, DM, obesidad. Patologías concomitantes Incisiones abdominales grandes Infecciones postoperatorias Debilidad del tejido conectivo
  5. 5. FISIOPATOLOGIA  Cuando se hace una incisión a través de la pared abdominal para una cirugía, esa zona es inherentemente más débil que otras áreas de la pared abdominal. Con el tiempo, la capa fascia de la pared abdominal se puede completamente desgastar, causando un orificio en la pared abdominal. Por lo tanto, una incisión tiene una probabilidad más alta de la formación de la hernia.  Cuando una persona tiene una hernia incisional (área de la incisión quirúrgica), órganos abdominales, más comúnmente el intestino delgado o peritoneo (capa de grasa abdominal que recubre la cavidad abdominal), puede sobresalir a través de este orificio y crear un abultamiento visible o protuberancia. http://www.drmatthewlublin.com/es/cirugia-de-hernia/reparacion-de-hernia-incisional-incision/
  6. 6. CLASIFICIACION
  7. 7. SINTOMAS  Los más comunes son:  Bulto visible en la pared abdominal, especialmente cuando el paciente tose  Dolor a al presión en el área de la hernia  Dolor abdominal severo y episodios de vómitos puede significar que el intestino se ha salido por la hernia y se encuentra estrangulado.  Esto es una emergencia quirúrgica y necesita tratamiento de inmediato https://www.facs.org/~/media/files/education/patient%20ed/ventral_hernia.ashx
  8. 8. EXAMENES  Historia clínica y examen físico  Ultrasonido  Cat  BHC  Urinálisis  ECG para pacientes mayores de 45 años con alto riego cardiovascular
  9. 9. TRATAMIENTO  Las hernias incisionales son por lo general las más grandes y más complicadas de las hernias. Muchas de ellas, sin embargo, pueden ser reparadas utilizando el método de laparoscopia.  Si se desarrolla una hernia incisional, no se debe reparar utilizando las mismas técnicas usadas en la operación original. En otras palabras, si una hernia se desarrolló después de una reparación sencilla por medio de sutura de la herida (cierre de la incisión con una puntada o solamente sutura), la hernia entonces debe ser cerrada de otra forma.
  10. 10. TRATAMIENTO  Por lo general, estas hernias se reparan con el uso de una malla quirúrgica. El orificio no se cierra con puntos de sutura, sino más bien, el orificio se cubre con una malla quirúrgica resistente. La malla es colocada debajo del orificio (hernia) en la pared abdominal. Mediante la colocación de la malla quirúrgica, la cual llega más allá de los bordes de todo el orificio, se crea una reparación más fuerte y duradera. http://www.drmatthewlublin.com/es/cirugia-de-hernia/reparacion-de- hernia-incisional-incision/
  11. 11. TRATAMIENTO  Cuando se utiliza una malla, esta puede ser colocada por medio de dos métodos: por medio de laparoscopia o a través de una incisión abierta. Con el método de laparoscopia, la hernia se repara a través de dos o tres incisiones pequeñas utilizando una cámara de vídeo. En una reparación abierta, la incisión previa se abre nuevamente.  La reparación laparoscópica es el método preferido de reparación ofreciendo las siguientes ventajas en comparación con la reparación abierta:  una recuperación más rápida  una hospitalización más corta  Menos dolor  un retornoa la actividad normalmás rápido  Menos posibilidades de recurrencia  Mejora de la estética

×