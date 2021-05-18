Pot ipiales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduccion Acontinuacion daremos a conocer los aspectos mas importantes del plan de ordenamiento territorial del municip...
CONTENIDO Mision , vision y objetivo 02 Dimension ambiental 03 Dimension socio-cultural 04 Dimension economica 05 Dimensio...
Ipiales está situada en el departamento de Nariño a 85 kilómetros de la capital del departamento, ciudad de nubes verdes ,...
LIMITES Por el norte: con Pupiales, Gualmatán, Contadero y Potosí; por el sur: con la república del Ecuador; por el orient...
ICDL DE IPIALES ¿En que categoría se encuentra el municipio? categoría 3 es decir en los municipios intermedios Ipiales se...
Circular y transito por transporte publico Predio unificado Espectáculos públicos de libre destinación Arrendamientos ¿En ...
PLAN DE ORDENAMIENTO TERRITORIAL IPIALES
Mision ,Vision y objetivo municipio de Ipiales 02
En la Alcaldía Municipal de Ipiales Hablamos con Hechos, dirigimos el gobierno y la Administración Municipal, propendemos ...
La transformación del Municipio de Ipiales, Nariño se direcciona en el enfoque social, la seguridad ciudadana, el desarrol...
Desarrollar un modelo de ocupación del territorio a través de la interrelación de las dimensiones ambiental, económica, fí...
DIMENSIÓN AMBIENTAL 03
DIMENSIÓN AMBIENTAL La dimensión ambiental en Ipiales ha tenido aprovechamiento irracional de ocasionando el creciente y d...
•La explotación de materiales de minas de arena piedra y recebo utilizados para la actividad de construcción en lugares ub...
RECURSO HÍDRICO •El aprovechamiento del recurso hídrico es inadecuado y la afectación se produce sobre su calidad y caudal...
RESIDUOS SÓLIDOS La gestión de residuos sólidos es insuficiente generando problemática ambiental creciente lo cual se busc...
FLORA Y FAUNA • No existe mayor plan de manejo ambiental lo que a generado que la ciudad de Ipiales y en general en el Mun...
DIMENSIÓN SOCIO-CULTURAL 04
DIMENSION SOCIO-CULTURAL POBLACIÓN •En el comportamiento demográfico del municipio se destacan las siguientes particularid...
DIMENSION SOCIO-CULTURAL La poblacion del municipio de Ipiales se concentra en la zona rural y urbana donde existe la comp...
CONFLICTOS SOCIALES DESEMPLEO: Generado por la depresión económica la desesperación por la subsistencia empujando a acrece...
EDUCACIÓN El Municipio cuenta con 17 colegios que prestan su servicio de educación primaria y secundaria, 9 escuelas estat...
BIENESTAR SOCIAL El municipio cuenta con instituciones en su mayoría sin ánimo de lucro, que atiende la población más vuln...
AUTORIDAD AUCTOCTONA La Minga: representa un rito de fraternidad, ligado a las ceremonias religiosas que expresan un senti...
COMO PRÓXIMOS ENTES PARTICIPATIVOS EN LA SOCIEDAD SE PROPONE LO SIGUIENTE:  Promover campañas en contra de la violencia a...
 Existen altos índices de analfabetismo, es por ello que se debe motivar e incentivar a la niñez y juventud para que ello...
DIMENSIÓN ECONOMICA 05
Dimensión económica La economía del municipio de Ipiales, se basa en la explotación de pequeñas parcelas o minifundios que...
Dimensión económica • Muchos campesinos se ven afectados por la falta de oportunidades que los bancos les brindan para seg...
DIMENSIÓN FÍSICO – ESPACIAL 05
Dimensión físico – espacial En esta dimensión se encuentra el uso adecuado de elementos que sean necesarios para la región...
Dimensión físico – espacial • Planes de desarrollo a los servicios públicos, al ser elementos básicos para el desarrollo r...
DIMENSIÓN POLÍTICO – ADMINISTARTIVA 07
Como futuras trabajadoras sociales es muy importante conocer la dimension politico –administrativa de nuestro municipio ya...
DIMENSIÓN POLÍTICO – ADMINISTRATIVA Y FINANCIERA Esta dimensión se encuentra relacionada directamente con la ubicación del...
Sector Rural El sector rural se encuentra conformado actualmente por cuatro corregimientos, sesenta y cuatro (64) veredas;...
This is a map
Sector urbano El casco urbano del Municipio de Ipiales, esta conformado por 123 barrios distribuidos en siete (7) sectores...
ASPECTOS ADMINISTRATIVA Organización Municipal Para el funcionamiento de la administración pública municipal se ha impleme...
Sector Central : Son aquellas dependencias que se encuentran directamente relacionadas con el despacho del señor Alcalde. ...
ASPECTOS FINANCIEROS Los recursos con los que cuenta el municipio por ser tan escasos no alcanzan a cubrir o a financiar l...
Pot ipiales

plan de ordenamiento territorial de Ipiales

  1. 1. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, infographics & images by Freepik IPIALES
  2. 2. Introduccion Acontinuacion daremos a conocer los aspectos mas importantes del plan de ordenamiento territorial del municipio de Ipiales enfocandonos principalmente en las dimensiones que mas corresponden a nuestra carrera y nuestra labor como trabajadores sociales
  3. 3. CONTENIDO Mision , vision y objetivo 02 Dimension ambiental 03 Dimension socio-cultural 04 Dimension economica 05 Dimension fisico-espacial 06 Dimension politico-administrativa 07 01 Ipiales y su ICDL
  4. 4. Ipiales está situada en el departamento de Nariño a 85 kilómetros de la capital del departamento, ciudad de nubes verdes , ciudad fronteriza que limita con Ecuador, reconocida por su obra arquitectónica, que se encuentra en un paisaje de montañas, abismo, cascada, y rio, el Santuario de las lajas quien de muestra la maravillosa riqueza natural que posee nuestro territorio. 01 . MUNICIPIO DE IPIALES
  5. 5. LIMITES Por el norte: con Pupiales, Gualmatán, Contadero y Potosí; por el sur: con la república del Ecuador; por el oriente: con Potosí, Córdoba, Puerres, y el departamento del Putumayo; por el occidente: con Aldana, Cuaspud (Carlosama) y la república del Ecuador. CLIMA Ipiales está ubicada a una altura de 2897 m.s.n.m., posee una temperatura promedio de 12° C, una extensión de 1.646 km. La zona urbana y suburbana, abarca en su gran mayoría el clima frio.
  6. 6. ICDL DE IPIALES ¿En que categoría se encuentra el municipio? categoría 3 es decir en los municipios intermedios Ipiales se encuentra con una población de 115.992 (DANE 2021) El ICDL del mucipio de ipiales es: Asciende a 26,850,606 miles de pesos
  7. 7. Circular y transito por transporte publico Predio unificado Espectáculos públicos de libre destinación Arrendamientos ¿En que se gasta el icdl?
  8. 8. PLAN DE ORDENAMIENTO TERRITORIAL IPIALES
  9. 9. Mision ,Vision y objetivo municipio de Ipiales 02
  10. 10. En la Alcaldía Municipal de Ipiales Hablamos con Hechos, dirigimos el gobierno y la Administración Municipal, propendemos por garantizar derechos, satisfacer necesidades y resolver problemáticas ciudadanas, con la finalidad de construir un mejor Municipio y un mejor futuro para la comunidad ipialeña con transparencia, legalidad y equidad, soportados en un talento humano respetuoso, honesto, comprometido, diligente y justo, sustentado en un compromiso colectivo, orientado hacia el desarrollo social y económico sostenible, en armonía con las directrices del Gobierno Nacional y Departamental. Que es preciso adoptar la Misión del Municipio de Ipiales, de manera participativa, para lo cual las distintas dependencias han contribuido con informaciones y criterios institucionales que permitieron su formulación MISION
  11. 11. La transformación del Municipio de Ipiales, Nariño se direcciona en el enfoque social, la seguridad ciudadana, el desarrollo sostenible, la construcción de equidad, el acceso a la educación, la cultura, el deporte y la recreación, en la protección de las comunidades indígenas, campesinas y afrocolombianas, con el fortalecimiento de los programas sociales, la infraestructura urbana y rural; lo cual se reflejará en la sostenibilidad financiera y el mejoramiento de la calidad de vida de los habitantes del municipio. Que es preciso adoptar la Visión del Municipio de Ipiales, de manera participativa, para lo cual las distintas dependencias han contribuido con informaciones y criterios institucionales que permitieron su formulación. VISION
  12. 12. Desarrollar un modelo de ocupación del territorio a través de la interrelación de las dimensiones ambiental, económica, físico – espacial político administrativo y socio cultural, tanto para el sector urbano, como rural, de forma tal, que conlleve a una orientación del desarrollo territorial, regulando su utilización y transformación a través de procesos de concertación comunitaria. Objetivo genral
  13. 13. DIMENSIÓN AMBIENTAL 03
  14. 14. DIMENSIÓN AMBIENTAL La dimensión ambiental en Ipiales ha tenido aprovechamiento irracional de ocasionando el creciente y deterioro expresado en la disminución de la biodiversidad, deforestación, degradación del suelo, disminución de caudales y fuentes de agua, contaminación de éstas y de igual manera del aire. RECURSO SUELO Ipiales cuenta con una utilización residencial de carácter mixto, institucional, comercial, industrial, recreativo •Es así donde el recurso de los suelos permite conocer existencia de zonas subnormales que buscan la satisfacción de necesidades básicas lo que le genera conflictos sociales y ambientales lo que genera amenazas como la contaminación al agua al aire, suelo etc lo cual genera un alto riesgo. •En el área suburbana el territorio está ocupado por comunidades indígenas y campesinas, cuyas principales actividades económicas están fundamentadas en labores agropecuarias. •A nivel de la ciudad, es notorio el uso indiscriminado contribuye la producción de vertimientos incontrolados de aguas residuales y basuras en sitios ubicados creándose patrones de desarrollo no sostenible que conllevan insalubridad y riesgo para las personas que ocupan estos territorios.
  15. 15. •La explotación de materiales de minas de arena piedra y recebo utilizados para la actividad de construcción en lugares ubicados chircales o ladrilleras se genera un conflicto ambiental deteriorando así la naturaleza y su entorno así se divide: 1. Zona central de uso mixto, entre el barrio Alfonso López y barrio Panán 2. Área residencial, en algunos puntos fuera del perímetro urbano y de servicios como en el Barrio Santa Rosa, Rumichaca, El Porvenir y San Carlos. 3. Zonas industriales de tipo media y pequeño se encuentran atomizadas en los Barrios El Charco, San Fernando y San Vicente. 4. Las áreas recreativas son muy pocas y están limitadas por los barrios residenciales y las vías se encuentra el coliseo y el estadio municipal, otra en el parque infantil y el parque en el Puente Nuevo; que están al servicio del público. 5. Zonas verdes: Existen puntos verdes dentro de las urbanizaciones a manera de cestones obligatorias urbanas. 6. La Actividad institucional: Se localiza básicamente en dos sectores como es el Parque 20 de Julio donde se encuentra la alcaldía y el parque la Pola
  16. 16. RECURSO HÍDRICO •El aprovechamiento del recurso hídrico es inadecuado y la afectación se produce sobre su calidad y caudales AGUAS RESIDUALES Las descargas de las aguas servidas a cielo abierto y a fuentes hídricas superficiales generan impactos negativos alrededor del casco urbano Generando consecuencias en el deterioro de ríos quebradas •Los sitios de descarga de aguas residuales producidas por la dinámica urbana de Ipiales y que representa mayor son: 1. Emisario Final Los Álamos Norte 2. Emisario Final del Puente del Negrito 3. Emisario Final del Charco 4. Emisario Final La Chorrera 5. Emisario Final Club de Leones 6. Emisario Final Villanueva 7. Emisario Final Rumichaca 8. Emisario Final Barrio Seminario
  17. 17. RESIDUOS SÓLIDOS La gestión de residuos sólidos es insuficiente generando problemática ambiental creciente lo cual se busca proyectos orientados a fomentar la actividad de reciclaje, la adquisición de una planta procesador de residuos aprovechables RECURSO AIRE Existen contaminantes en el casco urbano de Ipiales donde son generados por residuos sólidos y líquidos que son manejados en forma inadecuada, los cuales en forma conjunta degradan la atmósfera con la producción de olores nocivos a la salud humana. AMENAZAS Y RIESGOS 1. Amenazas por movimientos en masa, que incluye deslizamientos, derrumbes y desplomes. 2. Amenazas por eventos hidroclimáticos extremos que contiene a los flujos torrenciales de lodo y piedra, crecidas de ríos, así como encharcamientos e inundaciones. Respecto a las áreas con alto riesgo algunas de ellas se localizan en las urbanizaciones Miramontes, hacia la vía Panamericana; Miramar hacia el flanco del cañón, Barrio Villanueva. Para las áreas de mediano riesgo están la superficie tabular entre San Vicente II y San José, Jardines de Paz
  18. 18. FLORA Y FAUNA • No existe mayor plan de manejo ambiental lo que a generado que la ciudad de Ipiales y en general en el Municipio, la carencia de Plan de Manejo Ambiental ha permitido un inadecuado uso de los recursos naturales, ocasionando la desaparición de gran variedad de especies de la fauna urbana. Las poblaciones propias el recurso avifauna, son: • Paloma (Columna livia), Gorrión (Passer domésticus), Chiguaco (Pyrrhocorac), Colibrí (Calypee helenae), golondrina (Streptopella turtur), Juicio (muscivora tiranus), los cuales se albergan en jardines, parques y áreas periféricas del casco urbano y a si mismo en el casco rural . • En la parte urbana, se compone específicamente de mínimos jardines de vegetación ornamental exótica, y en los separadores de avenidas arbustos y árboles de raíces ramificantes, los cuales con su crecimiento deterioran las calzadas, notándose la falta de planificación de parte de Entidades a cargo del embellecimiento urbano.
  19. 19. DIMENSIÓN SOCIO-CULTURAL 04
  20. 20. DIMENSION SOCIO-CULTURAL POBLACIÓN •En el comportamiento demográfico del municipio se destacan las siguientes particularidades: • Participa con el 6.32% de la población total del departamento, y con el 11.9 % de la población urbana; el peso de su población rural no es significativo; 2.24% con respecto al total. •La distribución urbana- rural o cabecera - resto esta dada por la relación *41% contra 27% es de predominio netamente urbano. •La distribución por sexos es de predominancia femenina puesto que el 51% son mujeres y el 49% hombres.
  21. 21. DIMENSION SOCIO-CULTURAL La poblacion del municipio de Ipiales se concentra en la zona rural y urbana donde existe la compañía de cuatro resguardos indígenas, en estas zonas hay muchos indicios de problemas sociales como lo es el machismo, violencia a la juventud, maltrato físico y psicológico, migración de la población campesina, desempleo , problema racial ,protestas sociales ,no existe cobertura amplia en los servicios de salud, altos índices de analfabetismo en el ámbito rural , falta de entes de protección a la niñez, y por último la falta de espacios para la recreacion.
  22. 22. CONFLICTOS SOCIALES DESEMPLEO: Generado por la depresión económica la desesperación por la subsistencia empujando a acrecentar la delincuencia con violencia CONFLICTOS DE ADOLESCENTES: Generados por falta de orientación en el núcleo familiar y educativo induciendo al consumo de drogas, delincuencia, alcoholismo y embarazos no deseados. EL CONFLICTO ARMADO: presencia de grupos armados en la parte rural MIGRACIÓN Y DESPLAZADOS: provenientes del centro del país y la vecina República del Ecuador, dedicados al comercio informal en muchos casos y otros a la delincuencia. RELIGIOSO: con la libertad de cultos y la confusión de las doctrinas y el ansia de ser únicos y diferentes aumentan la susceptibilidad de jóvenes principalmente a pertenecer a grupos satánicos multiplicados en los últimos años, ocasionando malestar en la población, que ha trascendido el nivel nacional. RACIAL: se dan los primeros roces entre las comunidades indígenas y la población campesina y urbana dada las variadas interpretaciones de la legislación indígena PROTESTAS SOCIALES: las soluciones de los conflictos de cualquier índole se intentan resolver con el cierre del Puente Internacional de Rumichaca.
  23. 23. EDUCACIÓN El Municipio cuenta con 17 colegios que prestan su servicio de educación primaria y secundaria, 9 escuelas estatales de educación primaria, 10 jardines infantiles, 5 centros de educación no formal (SENA, CECAP, INSECOL, Houston 2000 Computer Center, La Casa del Computador) Y con una extensión de la universidad de Nariño SALUD formas de distribución del subsidio en salud, la financiación de los diferentes planes de beneficios a ser ofrecidos y divide la salud en dos áreas ‰La individual: responsabilidad del individuo con cubrimiento familiar para eventos incluidos en el Plan Obligatorio de Salud Subsidiado ‰La colectiva: es responsabilidad del Estado, representado en los diferentes entes territoriales. Sus acciones están definidas en el Plan de Atención Básica en Salud y se dirigen a la comunidad y a los individuos. Todo esto conocido como régimen subsidiado y régimen contributivo VIVIENDA gracias al déficit de vivienda en el municipio se presenta diferentes gestiones de asociaciones de vivienda las cuales tienen una necesidad de poseer vivienda digna para sus familias, que en el afán de lograrlo no cuentan con asesoría técnica ni logística, haciendo que se omitan normas fundamentales del desarrollo urbano, generando una serie de conflictos sociales.
  24. 24. BIENESTAR SOCIAL El municipio cuenta con instituciones en su mayoría sin ánimo de lucro, que atiende la población más vulnerable, entre ellos se encuentran: Instituciones de Atención Comunitaria Hogares Comunitarios de Bienestar. INSTITUCIONES QUE PRESTAN SERVICIOS SOCIALES A LA COMUNIDAD  Instituto Colombiano De Bienestar Familiar ICBF, Comisaria De Familia, Cruz Roja, Centros Culturales Como Banco De La Republica , Sociedad Del Carácter ,pastoral social .
  25. 25. AUTORIDAD AUCTOCTONA La Minga: representa un rito de fraternidad, ligado a las ceremonias religiosas que expresan un sentido mágico religioso de los antepasados. El Cabildo: se constituye en la primera instancia del gobierno indígena, según lo dispuesto en la Ley 89 de 1890. Es conformado y elegido conforme a los usos y costumbres, por período de un año. Entre sus principales funciones están: imponer castigos a las faltas, elaborar censos poblaciones, ejercer representación legal de la comunidad, proteger los recursos naturales del Resguardo.
  26. 26. COMO PRÓXIMOS ENTES PARTICIPATIVOS EN LA SOCIEDAD SE PROPONE LO SIGUIENTE:  Promover campañas en contra de la violencia a la juventud, a la mujer y a la niñez, asegurar que la población que se ve afectada cuente con protección y apoyo integral, como también líneas telefónicas que sean de fácil acceso para hacer respectivas denuncias.  Evitar la vinculación precoz a la vida laboral en el campo, ya que esto despliega altas tasas de analfabetismo, por otra parte, no aginar trabajos forzados a la población de tercera edad  Existe altos índices de migración juvenil, esta población sale en busca de encontrar posibilidades de trabajo y bienestar social, pero con la ayuda de negocios ilícitos.  En la zona rural del municipio de Ipiales existe una baja cobertura de los prestadores de salud, el 48% de la población no es afiliado a alguna entidad prestadora de servicios y mucha población indígena no tiene acceso, se busca que se amplié el horario de atención en los pocos centros de salud que hay en esta zona, en donde se deba dotarlos con implementos necesarios.
  27. 27.  Existen altos índices de analfabetismo, es por ello que se debe motivar e incentivar a la niñez y juventud para que ellos culminen sus estudios, sin embargo, es importante también despertar el interés de los padres para que sus hijos continúen en el colegio y no continúen trabajando.  La niñez se ve realmente afectada, ya que los padres mantienen copados de tiempo por su excesivo trabajo, es necesario la implementación de nuevas modalidades de hogares infantiles de ICBF, con el mejoramiento de la calidad de vida para la niñez, con el fin de ayudar a los padres en la formación, educación y cuidado de sus hijos.  Es necesario la implementación de procesos de capacitación que orienten y propicien la integración de la comunidad rural, en aspectos comunitarios, productivos y de comercialización • Adecuar espacios con el fin de recrear y mantener la cultura del deporte, permitiendo que todos sean partícipes de estos encuentros, sin distinción de edad y sexo.
  28. 28. DIMENSIÓN ECONOMICA 05
  29. 29. Dimensión económica La economía del municipio de Ipiales, se basa en la explotación de pequeñas parcelas o minifundios que se encuentran en la zona rural, de ello se destaca la agricultura y ganadería, siendo estas actividades las principales opciones de trabajo de los residentes ipialeños, si bien es de nuestro conocimiento, hay una mala distribución de los minifundios, donde no hay una repartición equitativa e integral. La mayoría de campesinos obtiene ganancias a través de cosechar papa, alverja y maíz, como también por medio del turismo de la Iglesia de la Lajas.Teniendo en cuenta la profesión de trabajo social, y aun sabiendo que seremos próximos promotores y precursores de múltiples actividades que impulsen el desarrollo de los campesinos se debe consolidar lo siguiente: • Teniendo en cuenta la mala distribución de los minifundios, se debe diversificar las opciones de cultivo, como también ampliar la frontera agrícola. • El campesino se ha visto en la obligación de talar árboles de los bosques con el fin de conseguir un lugar apropiado para cosechar, ante esto se debe buscar la recuperación de los bosques, una reforestación planificada, adecuar prácticas agrícolas adecuadas y concientizar a la población de conseguir la protección de recursos naturales
  30. 30. Dimensión económica • Muchos campesinos se ven afectados por la falta de oportunidades que los bancos les brindan para seguir con sus cosechas, por eso, se debe brindar subsidios a los campesinos, teniendo en cuenta que para ellos también hay épocas de crisis. Sin embargo, es necesario ampliar el acceso a crédito con bajos intereses. • Incentivar a los campesinos para que sus cultivos sean productivos en predios con poca extensión. • Es necesario el acoplamiento de centros o cooperativas que se centren en la ayuda al campesino y a la población rural que quiere iniciar cultivando, ya que el uso de nuevos químicos y herramientas agrícolas les puede llegar a parecer difícil, en estos centros se debe orientar a un uso adecuado de la aplicación de dichos químicos, por otra parte, realizar capacitaciones y trabajos asistenciales para brindar buenos métodos y técnicas. • Mucha población campesina se ve en la obligación de migrar a la ciudad por la falta de oportunidades, y terminan trabajando en oficios varios como obrero, mecánico, empleados de servicio, es por eso, que es importante motivar a los campesinos que se queden en el campo, pero, que cuenten que múltiples opciones que sean equitativas y beneficiosas para ellos.
  31. 31. DIMENSIÓN FÍSICO – ESPACIAL 05
  32. 32. Dimensión físico – espacial En esta dimensión se encuentra el uso adecuado de elementos que sean necesarios para la región, con ello poder proponer proyectos, con el fin de que solucionen los requerimientos esenciales y que beneficien a la población El principal objetivo de que se realicen estos estudios es para impulsar el desarrollo regional, se busca que se realicen en los centros poblados, ya que estos actúan como puntos de desarrollo urbano a pequeña escala. Esto incluye: • Optimizar un plan de estudios del suelo, con ello se busca un manejo para las regiones, en este caso, para el municipio de Ipiales se llevaría cabo planes parciales para las Lajas y San Juan. • Manejo de espacios públicos, con un diseño, creación, adecuación, recuperación y construcción a diferentes zonas urbanas y recreativas, con el fin de beneficiar a la sociedad, mejorar la calidad del habitante y embellecer espacios públicos y colectivos.
  33. 33. Dimensión físico – espacial • Planes de desarrollo a los servicios públicos, al ser elementos básicos para el desarrollo regional del campesino e indígena, se busca que se la población tenga cobertura total de los diversos servicios públicos. • Estructura social, por medio de planes de equipamiento sociales, fortaleciendo, creando e implementando a la salud, educación, recreación y deporte, en donde se permite a la población tener acceso a posibilidades mínimas de servicios a los que la población tiene derecho, el fortalecimiento de la estructura social implica aumentar la calidad de vida de las personas. • La vivienda en un elemento importante de nuestro diario vivir, y es importante rescatar los elementos de gran valor arquitectónico y cultural campesino e indígena, siendo estos elementos que forman parte de la identidad y tradiciones del municipio.
  34. 34. DIMENSIÓN POLÍTICO – ADMINISTARTIVA 07
  35. 35. Como futuras trabajadoras sociales es muy importante conocer la dimension politico –administrativa de nuestro municipio ya que debemos conocer que tantos territorios constituyen a nuestro municipio y asi mismo conocer un poco de la proyeccion administrativa y los recursos financieros con los que se cuenta
  36. 36. DIMENSIÓN POLÍTICO – ADMINISTRATIVA Y FINANCIERA Esta dimensión se encuentra relacionada directamente con la ubicación del municipio, con los limites veredales, municipales, departamentales y nacionales así como también se tiene en cuenta los aspectos administrativos y financieros que se llevan a cabo por parte de la administración municipal. El Municipio de Ipiales se encuentra dividido en: 1. Sector rural el cual se subdivide en: - Sector campesino - Sector indígena. 2. Sector Urbano. lo
  37. 37. Sector Rural El sector rural se encuentra conformado actualmente por cuatro corregimientos, sesenta y cuatro (64) veredas; dentro de la mayoría de ellas se encuentran asentamientos indígenas Corregimientos − Corregimiento de la Victoria − Corregimiento de Las Lajas − Corregimiento de Yaramal División Territorial - Sector Indígena :Ipiales presenta una característica muy especial como es la presencia de cuatro (4) Resguardos Indígenas legalmente reconocidos por el Ministerio del Interior; esta connotación ha dado paso a una división territorial conformada por: Resguardos de la etnia de los pastos: − Resguardo de Ipiales. − Resguardo de Yaramal − Resguardo de San Juan Resguardo de la etnia de los Kofanes: Resguardo de Santa Rosa de Sucumbios Corregimiento de San Juan. S
  38. 38. This is a map
  39. 39. Sector urbano El casco urbano del Municipio de Ipiales, esta conformado por 123 barrios distribuidos en siete (7) sectores clasificados por la Alcaldía Municipal a través de la secretaria de Desarrollo comunitario. El municipio de Ipiales, se constituye en un centro de vital importancia por su ubicación estratégica y por el gran número de asentamientos urbano – rurales que ahí se encuentran. Es por esto que los principales problemas están relacionados con la organización espacial de los territorios, por no encontrarse establecidos los linderos precisos de los corregimientos, resguardos indígenas pertenecientes al municipio, así como también el perímetro del casco urbano; es por esto que sectores como: Puente Viejo, Santa Rosa, Seminario, San Vicente, Rumichaca Alto y Bajo, Saguarán, Puente del Negrito, La Frontera, Villanueva, Los Chilcos, son considerados del sector ural del municipio de Ipiales, a la vez se encuentran como barrios del casco urbano; por lo anterior se presenta gran confusión cuando un resguardo se encuentra en un corregimiento o un corregimiento en un resguardo. Además existen veredas como: Chapetón, Yanalá Bajo, Capulí, que no encuentran legalmente constituidas
  40. 40. ASPECTOS ADMINISTRATIVA Organización Municipal Para el funcionamiento de la administración pública municipal se ha implementado una estructura orgánica conformada por diversas entidades y dependencias municipales con una planta de personal y escalas de remuneración de las distintas categorías de empleo, que se ajusta a la reforma administrativa adoptada según Decreto No. 057 del 6 de octubre de 1.995 lacual actualmente se encuentra desactualizada por no tener encuenta Decretos como: 1569/98 sobre nomenclaturas de carrera administrativa y 1572/98 sobre empleos de carrera administrativa así como otros tópicos administrativos que se relacionan en el perfil de proyecto de reestructuración y modernización administrativa. El municipio se encuentra conformado por: − Sector Central − Sector Descentralizado
  41. 41. Sector Central : Son aquellas dependencias que se encuentran directamente relacionadas con el despacho del señor Alcalde. Sector Descentralizado: Responde a la existencia de necesidades locales y a la conveniencia de descentralizar y facilitar la prestación de servicios públicos. Este sector hace referencia a las empresas comerciales e industriales del municipio, con personería jurídica, patrimonio propio y autonomía administrativa, que se rige a través de sus propios estatutos y disposiciones legales, determinando una estructura orgánica, administrativa y de funcionamiento, con el fin de planificar, estudiar y determinar las áreas de interés público y que van en aras del bienestar social ajustada siempre a aspectos legales. A nivel administrativo se analizó tanto el sector central como descentralizado del municipio, encontrando la necesidad de realizar una reforma administrativa a través de la reestructuración y modernización de algunas dependencias o creación de otras, con el fin de buscar una mayor y mejor interacción interinstitucional que permita desarrollar acciones coordinadas, evitando duplicidad de funciones y buscando un mayor compromiso y responsabilidad ante la comunidad.
  42. 42. ASPECTOS FINANCIEROS Los recursos con los que cuenta el municipio por ser tan escasos no alcanzan a cubrir o a financiar los proyectos contenidos en el plan de ordenamiento territorial porque ni siquiera alcanzan a cancelar los gastos de funcionamiento. Razón por la cual el municipio deberá implementar políticas o estrategias fiscales encaminadas a incrementar los recursos de inversión. Debido a que los proyectos están programados a hacer realizados en 12 años, a corto, mediano y largo plazo, hasta el año 2.011 se espera obtener los ingresos necesarios y disminuir al máximo los egresos con un adecuado manejo estimando un posible recaudo y así poder establecer una óptima situación financiera del municipio. La inversión a realizar en el sector rural es de $ 83.063.740.000 pesos. La inversión a realizar en el sector urbano es de $40.185.000 pesos. Total inversión: $123.248.740 de pesos. lo
  43. 43. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, infographics & images by Freepik GRACIAS!

