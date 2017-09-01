UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICERRECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CABUDARE Importancia de las integrales definidas e...
• La integración se considera fundamental para el planteamiento y desarrollo de conceptos que permiten entender y asimilar...
• Teniendo en cuenta el gran campo de estudio que abarca el calculo integral en la ingeniería y otras profesiones, seria i...
Importancia de las integrales definidas en la ingeniería

Importancia de las integrales definidas en la ingeniería

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICERRECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CABUDARE Importancia de las integrales definidas en la ingeniería Alumna: Natalia Marcos CI: 27585855 Calculo II Saia A 01 de septiembre del 2017
  2. 2. • La integración se considera fundamental para el planteamiento y desarrollo de conceptos que permiten entender y asimilar conocimiento de varias áreas de la ingeriría. • Debido a la cantidad de aplicaciones que poseen las integrales en la ingeniería resulta de gran importancia dado que se pueden calcular: áreas, volumen, longitudes así como también se pueden resolver diferentes problemas que se pueden presentar en el campo profesional
  3. 3. • Teniendo en cuenta el gran campo de estudio que abarca el calculo integral en la ingeniería y otras profesiones, seria impredecible no aplicar o resolver los cuestionamientos que se presentan en un futuro es por eso la importancia de la comprensión, aprendizaje y aplicación del calculo integral.

