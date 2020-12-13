Video Natalia Weber Estrada CTP

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNED CURSO GERENCIA PÚBLICA CÓDIGO 04080 CONSEJO TRANSPORTE PÚBLICO (CTP) PROFESOR: JORGE VÁSQUEZ RODRÍGUEZ ESTUDIANTE: NA...
LEY CONSTITUTIVA DEL CTP • La Ley Reguladora del Servicio Público de Transporte Remunerado de Personas Nº 7969 y sus refor...
• Su Naturaleza jurídica Es: 1. Un órgano con desconcentración máxima 2. Especializado en materia de transporte público 3....
ORGANIGRAMA • El Consejo de Transporte Público (CTP) es dirigido por una Junta Directiva • Posee Un Nivel Político o Super...
• Un Nivel Directivo (2 Direcciones Generales): • Dirección Técnica • Dirección de Administración Financiera. • Un Nivel O...
• En el organigrama institucional destaca aunque aparece el Departamento Ferrocarriles, tal inclusión no encuentra justifi...
• VISIÓN • Ser la institución líder y rectora en materia de transporte público remunerado intermodal terrestre, que garant...
LA RELACIÓN CON EL MINISTERIO DE OBRAS PÚBLICAS Y TRANSPORTES • Posee un rango amplio de independencia del MOPT, pero siem...
• Su independencia funcional, le permite ejercer su competencia libre de interferencias del jerarca, pero también de cualq...
OBJETIVOS • Objetivo institucional general: • Impulsar el desarrollo, mejoramiento y modernización del sistema de Transpor...
• La creación del CTP es fruto del proceso de transformación del Estado costarricense durante la década de 1990, con el pr...
• Con la creación del CTP no se trasladaron competencias del Estado al Sector Privado, pero se dieron dos fenómenos de rel...
• Los miembros de la Junta Directiva son nombrados por decreto ejecutivo, por el plazo máximo de 4 años, y podrán ser reel...
• El Director Ejecutivo se debe nombrar por un Concurso Público; pero a la fecha y desde su constitución, el nombramiento ...
JUNTA DIRECTIVA • Eduardo Brenes Mata, Viceministro del Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (quien la preside); • R...
PRESUPUESTO ORDINARIO Y EXTRAORDINARIO 2018-2020 • Año 2018: • Presupuesto Ordinario • Inicial ₡4 899 145 352,51. • Final ...
PRESUPUESTO ORDINARIO Y EXTRAORDINARIO 2018-2020 • Año 2020: • Presupuesto ordinario • Inicial ₡5.782.765.030,00. • Final ...
PRINCIPALES PROYECTOS DESARROLLADOS EN EL 2020 Y 2019 • Consolidación Compra Edifico Sede Propio (San José). • Ampliación ...
2019 • En cuanto se refiere al año 2019, el único plan que constaba en su presupuesto de acuerdo con la Matriz de Articula...
EXPECTATIVA DE FINANCIAMIENTO DE 2021, Y POSIBLES PROBLEMAS QUE ENFRENTA • Que se les Apruebe el proyecto de cánones para ...
PROBLEMAS QUE ENFRENTA • Por las restricciones de operación de los operadores de los servicios de transportes, producto de...
CRITERIO O PERCEPCIÓN DE LA CALIDAD DE LOS SERVICIOS QUE BRINDA • Según la perspectiva pública que se visualiza de las not...
×