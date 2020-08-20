Colonialidad del poder y clasificacion social

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COLONIALIDAD DE PODER Y CLASIFICACION SOCIAL Elaborado por: Natalia Cueto Poma
1. EL CONCEPTO DE COLONIALIDAD Según Quijano, la colonialidad es “uno de los elementos constitutivos y específicos del pat...
2. COLONIALIDAD Y COLONIALISMO La Colonialidad es un concepto diferente de Colonialismo, la colonialidad se origina en el ...
3. COLONIALIDAD Y MODERNIDAD Las relaciones intersubjetivas en las que se fundaron las experiencias del colonialismo y la ...
4. LA CUESTIÓN DEL PODER EN EL EUROCENTRISMO Quijano define la sociedad como un conjunto articulado alrededor del poder, a...
5. PERSPECTIVAS SOBRE EL PODER Tanto el liberalismo desde Hobbes 1588-1679 y el materialismo histórico desde Marx-1818-188...
el origen de la autoridad y el orden, no se trataría de ninguna historia, sino de un mito metafísico: postula un estado de...
6. LA HETEROGENEIDAD HISTÓRICO ESTRUCTURAL DEL PODER Quijano indica que las relaciones de explotación/dominación y conflic...
7. LA CLASIFICACIÓN SOCIAL Quijano realiza un análisis de los factores que intervinieron en la emergencia de un cierto mal...
Quijano desde un punto de vista más moderno y actualizado con las ideas de Marx, permite añadir otras características a la...
8. EL CONCEPTO DE “CLASE”, DE LA NATURALEZA A LA SOCIEDAD La idea de clase viene al principio del campo de estudio sobre l...
9. TEORÍA DE CLASES SOCIALES O DE CLASIFICACIÓN SOCIAL Quijano indica que con la cuestión de las clases sociales lo que re...
La clasificación social es una propuesta, que se refiere a los procesos de largo plazo, en las que las gentes disputan por...
10. EL SUJETO La producción de un “sujeto colectivo” por el sistema capitalista depende de la clasificación del individuo ...
12. COLONIALIDAD DEL PODER Y CLASIFICACIÓN SOCIAL, LA DISTRIBUCIÓN DEL TRABAJO Con el sistema capitalista globalizado, ocu...
14. COLONIALIDAD DEL PODER Y CLASIFICACIÓN SOCIAL, LAS RELACIONES CULTURALES En las sociedades donde el capitalismo fue in...
Gracias
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Colonialidad del poder y clasificacion social

24 views

Published on

Resumen de Colonialidad de poder y clasificación social de Anibal Quijano

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Colonialidad del poder y clasificacion social

  1. 1. COLONIALIDAD DE PODER Y CLASIFICACION SOCIAL Elaborado por: Natalia Cueto Poma
  2. 2. 1. EL CONCEPTO DE COLONIALIDAD Según Quijano, la colonialidad es “uno de los elementos constitutivos y específicos del patrón mundial de poder capitalista. Se funda en la imposición de una clasificación racial/étnica de la población del mundo. Opera en los ámbitos o dimensiones materiales y subjetivas de la existencia social cotidiana, se origina y mundializa a partir de América”. Anibal Quijano Obregon
  3. 3. 2. COLONIALIDAD Y COLONIALISMO La Colonialidad es un concepto diferente de Colonialismo, la colonialidad se origina en el colonialismo. Colonialismo, es una estructura de dominación y explotación donde el control de la autoridad política, de los recursos de producción y del trabajo de una población determinada lo detenta otra de diferente identidad y cuyas sedes centrales están en otra jurisdicción territorial. No siempre ni necesariamente contemplan relaciones racistas de poder. Quijano plantea que la colonialidad, es una dimensión absolutamente constitutiva de la modernidad, gestada a través de las dimensiones materiales y subjetivas.
  4. 4. 3. COLONIALIDAD Y MODERNIDAD Las relaciones intersubjetivas en las que se fundaron las experiencias del colonialismo y la colonialidad con las necesidades del capitalismo, se configuraron como un nuevo universo de relaciones intersubjetivas de dominación bajo la hegemonía eurocentrada. Este universo se denominó como la modernidad, desde ese universo intersubjetivo se elaboró y formalizo un modo de producir conocimiento que daba cuenta de las necesidades cognitivas del capitalismo, este modo de conocimiento fue por su carácter y origen, eurocéntrico y racional, se impuso en el conjunto del mundo capitalista como la única racionalidad valida y emblema de la modernidad. Las líneas matrices de esta perspectiva cognitiva se han mantenido, esa es la modernidad/racionalidad que está, hoy esta en crisis. El eurocentrismo no es solo la perspectiva cognitiva de los europeos o dominantes del capitalismo mundial, sino del conjunto de los educandos bajo su hegemonía.
  5. 5. 4. LA CUESTIÓN DEL PODER EN EL EUROCENTRISMO Quijano define la sociedad como un conjunto articulado alrededor del poder, así el poder es considerado como un espacio y malla de relaciones sociales de explotación/dominación/conflicto articuladas en función y disputa por el control de los siguientes ámbitos de la existencia social. 1.El trabajo y sus productos 2.En dependencia del anterior, la “naturaleza” y los recursos de producción 3.El sexo (reproducción de la especie) 4.La subjetividad (el conocimiento) 5.La autoridad (para asegurar la reproducción de ese patrón. Esta percepción del poder desde la mirada eurocéntrica no pudo ser percibida en todos estos ámbitos, hasta la irrupción de los estudios de la subjetividad y de género, aclara Quijano, porque fue dominada por la confrontación de entre dos principales vertientes una hegemónica el liberalismo y una subalterna el materialismo histórico.
  6. 6. 5. PERSPECTIVAS SOBRE EL PODER Tanto el liberalismo desde Hobbes 1588-1679 y el materialismo histórico desde Marx-1818-1883, a pesar de sus diferencias, según Quijano, cuentan con un conjunto de supuestos y problemas comunes que indican su común linaje eurocéntrico, situación que le hace precisar dos cuestiones: 1. Ambas vertientes presuponen una estructura configurada por elementos históricamente homogéneos. En esta opción algo llamable “sociedad”, en tanto que una articulación de múltiples existencias sociales en una estructura, o no es posible y no tiene lugar en la realidad, tanto en el viejo empirismo como en el posmodernismo o si existe solo puede ser de modo sistémico u orgánico. 2. La ahistoricidad de la estructura social presente en ambas vertientes, deviene en la actuación de algún agente anterior en la historia de las relaciones entre las gentes. Si como en Hobbes hace intervenir acciones en
  7. 7. el origen de la autoridad y el orden, no se trataría de ninguna historia, sino de un mito metafísico: postula un estado de naturaleza, con individualidades humanas que entre sí, no guardan relaciones distintas que no sea la continua violencia, impidiendo genuinas relaciones humanas. Identifico que Marx hace intervenir acciones humanas, para el materialismo histórico eso ocurre fuera de toda subjetividad, eso es también metafísica y no históricamente. Así mismo otros enfoque teóricos eurocéntricos las gentes son sometidas al imperio de ciertos patrones de conducta históricamente invariantes. La perspectiva eurocéntrica en cualquiera de sus vertientes implica un postulado históricamente imposible que las relaciones entre los elementos de un patrón histórico de poder, tienen ya determinadas sus relaciones antes de toda historia. Eso es como si fueran relaciones definidas previamente en un reino óntico ahistórico o transhistórico. En este horizonte la modernidad eurocéntrica, parece no haber terminado con el ejercicio de secularizar la idea del Dios providencial, la religión se presenta como un factor de homogeneidad y de consistencia en la sociedad.
  8. 8. 6. LA HETEROGENEIDAD HISTÓRICO ESTRUCTURAL DEL PODER Quijano indica que las relaciones de explotación/dominación y conflicto que constituyen el poder son históricamente heterogéneos, estas provienen de historias específicas, de espacios y tiempos distintos y distantes entre sí. Así en el capitalismo mundial el trabajo existe bajo varias formas, articulándose en torno a su forma salarial. Del mismo modo cualquiera de los otros ámbitos la autoridad, el sexo y la subjetividad están presentes todas las formas históricamente conocidas, bajo la primacia general de la formas modernas llamadas estado-nación, la familia burguesa, la racionalidad moderna. Lo que resalta Quijano es que elementos, experiencias e historias discontinuas y heterogéneas se articulen, determinando el carácter y el comportamiento de una totalidad histórica específica y determinada, producida por una historia de necesidades, la necesidad del capitalismo de imponerse sobre antiguas culturas y establecer un nuevo esquema.
  9. 9. 7. LA CLASIFICACIÓN SOCIAL Quijano realiza un análisis de los factores que intervinieron en la emergencia de un cierto malestar existente en la concepción de las clases sociales heredada del marxismo, que culminó en la pérdida de su sentido común y universal. Esto se habría dado porque el materialismo histórico en su versión marxismo- leninismo pretendió, no sin éxito hacerlo pasar como una obra sistemáticamente homogénea e imponer su propia lectura a fin de ser admitido como único y legítimo, sin considerar: Primero, que su constitución se dio a fines del siglo XIX, Segundo, la canonización de la versión llamada marxismo- leninismo, impuesta por el despotismo burocrático, establecido por el stalinismo en los años 20, Tercero, la nueva hibridación del materialismo histórico con el estructuralismo francés, después de la segunda guerra mundial.
  10. 10. Quijano desde un punto de vista más moderno y actualizado con las ideas de Marx, permite añadir otras características a la clasificación social de la sociedad vinculado con la noción de Colonialidad  La coexistencia y la asociación bajo el capitalismo, de todas las formas de explotación/dominación del trabajo.  Con el capitalismo se dan nuevas configuraciones de relaciones de explotación/dominación, aparecen industriales/obreros.  La introducción del concepto colonialidad permite la clasificación de blancos/indios, negros, amarillos, vinculados con las formas de explotación del trabajo.  Emergen nuevos ejes de poder en torno a la raza, el género, la edad, considera que la distribución del poder no provenía exclusivamente de las relaciones en torno del control del trabajo, sino también de la dimensión racial.
  11. 11. 8. EL CONCEPTO DE “CLASE”, DE LA NATURALEZA A LA SOCIEDAD La idea de clase viene al principio del campo de estudio sobre la naturaleza (botánica en el siglo XVIII) antes de ser adaptado al estudio de la sociedad. En su origen, la teoría de las clases sociales está pensada exclusivamente sobre la base de la experiencia europea y los datos están clasificados en función del control del trabajo y de los recursos (relaciones de producción). A finales del XVIII, la clasificación se desarrolla en termino de origen; Europa o no- Europa desde el punto de vista eurocéntrico.
  12. 12. 9. TEORÍA DE CLASES SOCIALES O DE CLASIFICACIÓN SOCIAL Quijano indica que con la cuestión de las clases sociales lo que realmente este en juego, desde el principio es la cuestión del poder, su estudio requiere de una referencia histórica concreta de las gentes, en lugar de una visión estática o ahistórica, o poner a Weber en lugar de Marx, el problema es que ninguna de las opciones teóricas eurocéntricas, ni juntas, ni por separado son aptas para aprender e indagar la constitución histórica del poder, mucho menos la constitución del poder capitalista, mundial y colonial moderno, por lo que es necesario salir de la eurocéntrica teoría de clases y abarcar una teoría histórica de la clasificación social.
  13. 13. La clasificación social es una propuesta, que se refiere a los procesos de largo plazo, en las que las gentes disputan por el control de los ámbitos básicos de existencia social, abarca lugares y roles de las gentes en el control del trabajo, sus recursos, incluidos los de la naturaleza y sus productos, el sexo, los productos de la subjetividad sobre todo imaginarios y conocimientos, de la autoridad sus productos, cuyos resultados configura un patrón de distribución del poder centrado en relaciones de explotación dominación/conflicto entre la población de una sociedad y en una historia determinada. En los espacios no-europeos, la identificación y clasificación han sido impuestas según la raza, la pertenencia a un estado-nación moderno, o a una tribu indígena. El sentido global es que “Europa es civilizada, No-Europa es primitiva”. Sociología vs Etnografía, surgen tres características de la clasificación social: el trabajo, la raza y el género.
  14. 14. 10. EL SUJETO La producción de un “sujeto colectivo” por el sistema capitalista depende de la clasificación del individuo en una clase o un grupo particular; con arreglo a su trabajo, su raza y su género. Así, el poder ordena relaciones de explotación/dominación/conflicto y el sujeto tiene que tomar conciencia de un interés de clase (Marx) para organizarse. 11. COLONIALIDAD DEL PODER Y CLASIFICACIÓN SOCIAL La “racialización” sirve para identificar el vencedor del vencido y tiene un carácter eurocéntrado en su existencia; el colonizador/el indígena. Es interesante ver como el color de la piel de un individuo permite atribuir una marca racial blanco, negro, amarillo etc., sin valor científico genético. Los fenotipos son usados para identificar las diferencias raciales en el mundo- capitalista.
  15. 15. 12. COLONIALIDAD DEL PODER Y CLASIFICACIÓN SOCIAL, LA DISTRIBUCIÓN DEL TRABAJO Con el sistema capitalista globalizado, ocurre una distribución mundial del trabajo en torno a la colonialidad del poder. El esquema centro > periferia sigue la repartición del trabajo de manera desigual. “En el Eurocéntro: los dominantes son capitalistas. Los dominados son asalariados, clases medias, campesinos independientes. En la periferia colonial, les dominantes son Capitalistas Tributarios y/o Asociados Dependientes. Los dominados son: esclavos, siervo, pequeños productores mercantiles independientes, asalariados, clases medias, campesinos. 13. COLONIALIDAD DEL PODER Y CLASIFICACIÓN SOCIAL, LAS RELACIONES DE GENERO El patrón de poder capitalista también influencia a las normas y patrones de comportamiento sexual; así un “varón blanco” tiene poder sobre una mujer blanca y la mujer indígena.
  16. 16. 14. COLONIALIDAD DEL PODER Y CLASIFICACIÓN SOCIAL, LAS RELACIONES CULTURALES En las sociedades donde el capitalismo fue introducido con una violencia ideológica, la cultura del país victima por cultura uno entenderá la estructura social, los saberes intelectuales, los medios de expresión, que continúan siendo destruidas. Así, los “indígenas” pierden su identidad cultural. Otro nivel de relación cultural es la impuesta perspectiva eurocéntrica en las relaciones entre dominante/dominado. Una perpetua negación de la cultura previa, aunque exista restos de la cultura. Finalmente, el objetivo del poder capitalista es reinventar una realidad, una historia, una cultura. El periodo pre-moderno desaparece para dejar un episodio nuevo, capitalista. 15. DOMINACIÓN/EXPLOTACION, COLONIALIDAD Y CORPOREIDAD Aníbal Quijano considera que el poder capitalista ha mezclado las nociones de género y de sexo así como la raza y el color de las gentes. Esa confusión de términos y de conceptos fue utilizado por los capitalistas para imponer una visión, un punto de vista y una jerarquía eurocéntrista.
  17. 17. Gracias

×