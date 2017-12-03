1. Datos generales de la secuencia didáctica Título: CONOCIENDO MI CIUDAD Fecha de Iniciación: 29/Oct Fecha De Terminación...
Con los nervios y el trajín, la anciana decidió tomarse un descanso en un parque floreado. ¡Que felicidad tenían todos jug...
-Diccionario De La Caleñidad https:m.elpais.com.co -Español Vallecaucano https:es.m.wikipedia.org -Riverita https:m.elcolo...
- Cómo es la vida en la ciudad - Quienes han vivido en el campo 4. Estrategias durante la lectura Cómo se va a leer el tex...
Rejilla de análisis textual: Con plantilla de preguntas cada niño comprobará los conocimientos adquiridos y desarrollados ...
Análisis de los desempeños- logros alcanzados: El desarrollo de esta secuencia didáctica permitirá: Lenguaje Castellano: ...
Luego en el salón se trabajará ¿Qué sitios conocían? ¿Qué conocieron? Seguidamente se trabajará una sopa de letras que con...
- ¿Cómo es? - ¿Qué se hace en ese sitio? - Luego se intercambiará información y como tarea se dejará que escribanuna carta...
Se trabajará el himno, bandera y escudo de Cali. Se explicará cada uno y luego se pintarán cada uno de los símbolos con su...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

P&N sd profesora Alicia Pascuas

15 views

Published on

Secuencia

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

P&N sd profesora Alicia Pascuas

  1. 1. 1. Datos generales de la secuencia didáctica Título: CONOCIENDO MI CIUDAD Fecha de Iniciación: 29/Oct Fecha De Terminación: 1/Dic Horas Por Semana: 3 Total De Horas: 16 Docente: Alicia M. Pascuas Institución Educativa: Isaías Gamboa Sede: Inmaculada Grado: 2 Áreas: Sociales y lenguaje Propósito u Objetivo General: Conocer la Ciudad y sus partes esenciales e identificar componentes de ellas Competencia A Desarrollar: -Observo Imágenes (Fotos, Laminas) Las Describo Y Comento -Utilizo Información De Preguntas Y Relatos De Personas Que Me Rodean -Identifico Características De Mi Ciudad -Organizo La Información Obtenida (Libro Artesanal) -Utilizo Distintas Formas De Escritos Para Dar A Conocer Mis Conocimientos - Valoro Nuestra Ciudad 2. Red Textual. Textos Seleccionados A. Texto Eje: UN DÍA EN LA CIUDAD. Autor: Cuentos Infantiles. Net Un buen día la anciana Paca decidió que todos los habitantes de su granja conocieran la ciudad. Los acicalo y los dejó muy guapos y limpios, con su cesta al brazo, la anciana y sus amigos comenzaron a caminar. A su paso, las flores del camino agitaban sus pétalos para decirles adiós y disgustados por no poder ir con ellos a la ciudad. Lo primero que sintieron al llegar a la gran ciudad fue mucho ruido y las prisas de la gente. -sitodos los coches corren así –dijo laanciana -, no vamos apoder cruzar las calles. Y es que la anciana no entendía cómo funcionaban los semáforos de la ciudad…
  2. 2. Con los nervios y el trajín, la anciana decidió tomarse un descanso en un parque floreado. ¡Que felicidad tenían todos jugando en el parque! La anciana se quitó los zapatos; las ardillitas subían por los pinos; los pollitos bebían en la fuente; el perro Bingo daba volteretas sobre el césped… Pero de repente, apareció un guardia y multó a la anciana por pisar el césped. Después del susto, la anciana y sus amigos decidieron regresar a la granja -Aquí en la granja sí que estamos bien. ¿Verdad amigos míos? –concluyó la anciana-.Aquí en la granja respiramos paz y tranquilidad, la gente nos quiere vosotros podéis subiros a los árboles y revolcaros sobre el césped sin que nadie nos multe. Además, aquí nos rodea la naturaleza y ella nos da todo lo necesario para vivir felices. Fin B. Textos Complementarios: - El Alegre Barrendero Autor: https:Cuentosparadormir.com - Ciudad Sin Colores Autor: https:guíainfantil.com - Ciudad Lila Autor: https:es.pinterest.com C. Textos Regalos: Los textos regalos se proporcionarán en narraciones fotocopiadas sencillas e igualmente, semirará en videos en lasalade sistemas. Se observará los siguientes videos: -Personajes Ilustres De Cali https:Colombia-sa.com -Sitios Turísticos https:tripadvisor.co -Loco Guerra https:m.eltiempo.com -Fundador De Cali https:es.m.wikipedia.org -Jovita https:es.m.wikipedia.org -Canciones https:m.elpais.com.co
  3. 3. -Diccionario De La Caleñidad https:m.elpais.com.co -Español Vallecaucano https:es.m.wikipedia.org -Riverita https:m.elcolombiano.com -Comida Típica https:www.viviendocali.com -Traje Típico https:calileidymaria.blogspot.com.co Tipos de textos a producir: Productos Intermedios: -Escritos sobre la ciudad, manejado en el Diario Palabrarío y cuaderno de Sociales -Memorias sobre la ciudad (historias) a través de dialogo con los padres -Cartelera sobre la ciudad (por grupos) Producto Final: Libro Artesanal individual hecho en revista y hojas de block, en donde se ira consignado párrafos sobre creación, historia, sitios turísticos,ríos, personajes,etc. sobre Cali 3. Estrategias antes de la lectura Anticipación: Se observará un video sobre la vida rural y vida en la ciudad. Seguidamente se divide el grupo de 30 niños en casa de 5 miembros, se forman 6 grupos. Tres grupos dibujaran sobre pliego de cartulina. “La vida en el campo” y 3 grupos “La vida en la ciudad” Posteriormente se harán varias preguntas a los niños de cada grupo. - A donde les gusta vivir - Es más agradable la vida en el campo o en la ciudad - Cómo se vive en el campo.
  4. 4. - Cómo es la vida en la ciudad - Quienes han vivido en el campo 4. Estrategias durante la lectura Cómo se va a leer el texto: el texto eje se dividirá en tres secciones de lectura. Momento 1: Los niños escucharán el cuento leído por la profesora, con tono de voz adecuada y haciendo pequeñas dramatizaciones. Momento 2: El niño realizará un recorrido imaginario a la ciudad. Momento 3: Se leerá nuevamente el cuento y se harán preguntas: - ¿Cómo es la ciudad? - ¿Qué te gusta de tu ciudad? - ¿Qué partes conoces de tu ciudad? - 5. Estrategias después de la lectura/producción textual Plan de escritura: Después de la lectura y análisis del cuento leído, los niños crearán una historia, siendo ellos los personajes del recorrido y consignarán en el “Diario Palabrario”. Consigna para la estrategia de intercorrección. Los niños se organizarán por parejas y cada pareja analiza el texto escrito de su par, posteriormente se orienta a escribir en su Diario Palabrario preguntas sobre lo que quieren saber de su ciudad.
  5. 5. Rejilla de análisis textual: Con plantilla de preguntas cada niño comprobará los conocimientos adquiridos y desarrollados mediante el ejercicio realizado. Preguntas No Se Necesito Leer Conozco Mucho ¿Como es una ciudad? La historia fue muy creativa ¿Puedes crear nuevas historias? ¿A quién le puedes preguntar sobre tu ciudad? Evaluación: En el tablero por pares, se ira haciendo el conteo de las respuestas de los niños, luego se hará un conversatorio donde se darán explicaciones y realizarán preguntas de ambas partes para adquirir conocimientos. Niveles de desempeño: Los niveles de desempeño serán teniendo en cuenta el carácter cognitivo-creativo- social. De acuerdo con los indicadores de logros propuestos para el tema del área de Sociales “Mi Municipio”. Tipos de evaluación Instrumentos de evaluación Autoevaluación Evaluación Heteroevaluación Rejilla Participación Presentación De Libros Artesanales
  6. 6. Análisis de los desempeños- logros alcanzados: El desarrollo de esta secuencia didáctica permitirá: Lenguaje Castellano:  Escuchar con atención  Leer comprensivamente  Crea narraciones Ciencias Sociales:  Conocer variados entornos  Diferenciar entre ciudad y campo  Identificar su municipio  Creación-Historia  Sitios turísticos  Personajes-Historias 6. Secuencia de Actividades Momento 1 Tiempo 2 Horas Recursos Lectura del texto eje. Se motivará a los niños para que escuchen lecturas de un lindo cuento. Los niños sentados en semicírculo al frente del tablero. Después de la lectura del cuento, se irá haciendo el dibujo como la presentación pictórica del cuento con la ayuda de los niños y ellos también podrán participar en sus aportes colaborando con el dibujo. Texto eje Colores Hojas de block Diario Palabrario Momento 2 Tiempo 2 Horas Recursos Se lleva a los niños a lasalade sistemas para que vean un video sobre la ciudad de Cali. Se harán preguntas sobre los sitios que ven y se irán dando las explicaciones. Videos Papel Bond Hojas de fotocopia Diario Palabrario.
  7. 7. Luego en el salón se trabajará ¿Qué sitios conocían? ¿Qué conocieron? Seguidamente se trabajará una sopa de letras que contengan nombres de los sitios que observaron en el video. Se registrará información para el libro artesanal y trabajarán libremente en el Diario Palabrario. Momento 3 Tiempo 2 Horas Recursos Se inicia la sesión contando la historia sobre la fundación de Cali; al tiempo se hablará de cómo era la ciudad y se mostrarán fotografías del pasado. Posteriormente se les pide que analicen si la ciudad se parece a la del cuento leído. Se les pide que realicen una historia sobre Cali. Colores Hojas Diario Palabrario Hojas para alimentar el Libro Artesanal. Momento 4 Tiempo 2 Horas Recursos Se reparten los niños en 5 grupos y luego se dará orientación sobre las partes de la ciudad, centro y alrededores. Cada grupo realizará una cartelera en medio pliego de cartulina y luego expondrán su trabajo. Registrar en el Diario Palabrario sus experiencias. Igualmente se registrará en el cuaderno de sociales. En la cartelera del salón se irán colocando láminas de Cali. Colores Lápices Cartulina Cartelera Diario Palabrario Cuaderno de Sociales Momento 5 Tiempo 2 Horas Recursos Se llevarán fotocopias de sitios importantes de Cali. Como los niños están trabajando este tema, se les pedirá que cuenten una narración acerca de algún sitio que ya conocieron preguntando: Fotocopias Papeles Lápices y colores.
  8. 8. - ¿Cómo es? - ¿Qué se hace en ese sitio? - Luego se intercambiará información y como tarea se dejará que escribanuna carta aun amigo contándoles sobre cómo es la ciudad en donde ellos viven. Momento 6 Tiempo 2 Horas Recursos Como se está viendo el municipio de Cali, se explicará qué es una entrevista. Se acomodarán en parejas. Un niño entrevistará a otro y luego viceversa. Las preguntas serán: - ¿Cómo es Cali? - ¿Qué te gusta de Cali? - ¿Cómo quieres que sea tu ciudad? Como tarea realizarán una entrevista a alguien mayor de casa y escribirán un relato de lo que les contó el adulto en el Diario Palabrario. Hojas de block Diario Palabrario. Momento 7 Tiempo 2 Horas Recursos Todos los cuentos e historias tienen personajes. Se les leerá pasajes a los niños de personajes tradicionales de Cali: - Jovita - Boque túnel - Riverita - Loco Guerra Se traerá vestuario y se hará dramatizado, incluyendo bailes y se escuchará el Cali Pachanguero, Pachito e’che. Lecturas de personajes. Memoria con música. Momento 8 Tiempo 1 Hora Recursos
  9. 9. Se trabajará el himno, bandera y escudo de Cali. Se explicará cada uno y luego se pintarán cada uno de los símbolos con sus respectivas explicaciones. Fotocopias Colores Momento 9 Tiempo 1 Hora Recursos Recopilación y terminación del libro artesanal. Cada niño hará un comentario escrito del tema visto. Libro artesanal Hojas de block. OTRAS OBSERVACIONES El manejo de esta secuencia didáctica está orientado al tema del municipio Ciudad de Cali. En el área de sociales hay una transversalidad con las áreas de Lengua Castellana e Informática, ya que todos los componentes se apoyan para hacer las distintas presentaciones básicas.

×