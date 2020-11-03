Successfully reported this slideshow.
Профорієнтація – крок до професійного самовизначення
Вчитель-реабілітолог: Рекордатова Валентина Миколаївна
Профорієнтація – це система заходів, спрямованих на виявлення особистісних особливостей, інтересів і здібностей у кожної л...
НАПРЯМИ СИСТЕМИ ПРОФОРІЄНТАЦІЙНОЇ РОБОТИ:  професійна освіта – знайомство з доступними професіями;  профдіагностика – фо...
• Основні завдання профорієнтації дітей з обмеженими можливостями: - розвиток трудових навичок та трудових якостей; - розв...
Етапи профорієнтації дітей з інвалідністю: - обмеження для вибору професії; - виявлення схильності дитини; - знайомство з ...
Головним фактором профорієнтації дітей з обмеженими можливостями є врахування всіх особливостей їх відхилень.
Батьки і сім’я відіграють важливу роль у самовизначенні і адаптації дитини в соціумі. Тому вони повинні бути заняті в цьом...
Профорієнтаційна робота з дітьми з обмеженими можливостями повинна мати більш індивідуальний характер, ніж груповий.
Застосування методу Канзаші ( з елементами гільйошування) в роботі з дівчатками 8-18 років Виготовлення дівочих прикрас та...
Квіти канзаші дуже бюджетний вид прикраси. Для їх створення потрібно: стрічки (атласні, репсові і т.д.) основа (фетр або ш...
Створюючи прикраси-канзаші, варто в першу чергу орієнтуватися на дитячу моду – адже, що б там не було, завжди знайдуться д...
Гільйошування як рукоділля- випалювання візерунків по тканині.
Працювати можна тільки з тими тканинами, які плавляться під дією тепла, тобто, синтетичними: o штучний шовк і атлас; o окс...
Техніка гільйошування знадобиться для прикраси одягу та інтер`єру. З її допомогою можна виконувати ажурне випалювання, обр...
Скрапбукінг або рукодільні блокноти
Форми роботи для реалізації програми профорієнтації: - проведення виставок, різних свят, зустрічі з фахівцями; - діагности...
Майстер-класи по виготовленню українських сувенірів для студентів- волонтерів з Великої Британії
Майстер-клас по виготовленню новорічних прикрас. Всеукраїнський навчально-практичний семінар «Ерготерапевтичний підхід до ...
Праця для дитини з обмеженими можливостями полягає в тому, що ми не тільки вчимо дитину справлятися з побутовими труднощам...
Праця стимулює фізіологічні процеси, відновлює рухливість, покращує координацію рухів,
сприяє зміцненню м’язового тонусу, реакції рівноваги, загальної та дрібної моторики,
покращує інтеграцію сенсорної інформації, а також регулює рівень активності.
Праця справляє потужну психотерапевтичну дію, мобілізує волю хворої дитини, зосереджує увагу під час роботи, відвертає від...
×