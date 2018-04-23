Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GRILLA DE ANÁLISIS DE SITIOS Tomar por lo menos tres sitios relacionados y realizar el análisis de los mismos a partir de ...
de una imagen y título. El sitio vincula con redes sociales? No. No. Si. ELEMENTOS MULTIMEDIALES, Diseño del Contenido Log...
muy funcional. seria, con colores chatos y queriendo mostrarse modernos. Es muy simple. La información principal se encuen...
en vivo, otros) con chats. Elementos diacrónicos ( además de los contenidos a la vista, archivo, libro de visitas , coment...
Sitio 2) Netflix
Sitio 3) Pelispedia Después de realizar el análisis de los 3 sitios hacer un comentario general que describa, compare, o d...
“dispositivos admitidos” vemos una página un poco más dinámica que cuenta con un slider en la parte superior y diferentes ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Grilla de analisis de sitios web

11 views

Published on

Grilla y analisis

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Grilla de analisis de sitios web

  1. 1. GRILLA DE ANÁLISIS DE SITIOS Tomar por lo menos tres sitios relacionados y realizar el análisis de los mismos a partir de esta grilla. Sitios escogidos: Youtube Netlifx Pelispedia Número de sitio 1 2 3 PRODUCTO o SERVICIO Videos Oferta a los usuarios de documentales, series y películas. Ofrecen el servicio de ver series y películas gratuitamente URL https://www.youtube.com/ https://www.netflix.com/ar/ https://www.pelispedia.tv Marca Youtube Netflix PelisPedia País de origen y desarrollo del sitio Estados Unidos Estados Unidos Género del sitio (informativo, institucional, ventas, entretenimiento, educativo, juego, social, otros? ) pueden señalarse más de uno y agregarse otros. Informativo, entretenimiento, educativo, útil. Informativo, comercial, de contacto, empleo. Entretenimiento, dinámico Sitio estático No. Si Si. Sitio Dinámico Sí No No. Sitio desarrollado en flash No. No No Tiene versiones en diferentes idiomas? Cuántos y cuáles? Sí. Está disponible en 80 idiomas. Sí. Dos. Español e inglés. No. Solo español. NAVEGABILIDAD HIPERTEXTUALIDAD A partir de la página de inicio a cuántas páginas interiores se accede? Diez. Ninguna. Cuatro. Menú horizontal? No. Sí. Si. Menú vertical’ Sí. No. No. Hay submenúes? Cuantos? Son desplegables? No. Si, 1 el submenú del idioma. Si. En la página “Estrenos” dentro del menú se despliegan “Estrenos 2015”, “2016,”, “2017”, “2018”. Se encuentran vínculos a otros sitios desde el propio sitio? No. No. Si. Se encuentran vínculos a otros sitios desde elementos publicitarios anexados al sitio? Sí. No. La publicidad aparece de dos formas: al clickear sobre cualquier link, pagina, al poner el cursor sobre el buscador, etc, te abre otra pestaña automáticamente a otra página donde está el anuncio. También hay elementos publicitarios debajo de los reproductores de las películas, son publicidades disfrazadas de noticias, linkeadas a partir
  2. 2. de una imagen y título. El sitio vincula con redes sociales? No. No. Si. ELEMENTOS MULTIMEDIALES, Diseño del Contenido Logotipo de la empresa Sí. Si. Si. Imágenes fijas ( fotos) No. Si. Si. Imágenes fijas en modo galería o presentación (en el mismo espacio No. No. No. Imágenes animadas (Flash?) No. No. No Videos. Cuántos? Sí. No. No Audios. No. No. No. Elementos multimediales de publicidades ajenas al sitio? Sí. No. No. Colores. Cuantos y cuales Describir la clave que se percibe en el total del sitio o en sus piezas Predominan el rojo y blanco. 4. predominan: rojo, negro, además: blanco, gris. Las piezas y colores dan la sensación de entrar en un cine. Predominan el negro, el azul y el gris Tipografías: Cuántas y cuáles Describir la sensación dada a partir de la tipografía Utiliza una sola tipografía que da una sensación de simpleza, sencillez y trivialidad. Utiliza 3 tipografías de palo seco(a veces en negrita para resaltar titulos) que se asemejan a la del logotipo cuya sensación es la de la simplicidad. Utiliza dos tipografías en el mismo. Da sensación de moderno, tecnológico, serio. Utiliza íconos para botones o alguna otra función? Sí. No. No. Las imágenes se relacionan con el contenido y función del sitio o son decorativas? Describir alguna que sea significativa. No hay imágenes decorativas ni funcionales, solo los videos que suben al sitio los usuarios. Se relacionan con el sitio; posee una imagen que muestra varios de los contenidos que se pueden ver en el mismo. Las imágenes se relacionan directamente con el contenido y función del sitio ya que son imágenes que se ponen para presentar las películas o series que se pueden ver en él, las cuales están linkeadas a los reproductores de las mismas. Título de las ventanas son coherentes? (aparece el nombre de la empresa? Sí. Sí. Si. Texto lingüístico: es claro? Sí. Sí. Si. El texto se expande a partir de títulos? Presenta resúmenes? Sí. A los títulos se los coloca en negrita. No se expande, pero cambia su color de gris a blanco cuando se coloca el cursor sobre ellos Títulos. Son adecuados? Sí. Sí. Si. DISEÑO general, comentar. Estética y composición La página es muy sencilla de entender y fácil de navegar. Un diseño simple y poco pretencioso que, si bien no es estéticamente innovador, es delicado, armonioso y El sitio es simple y minimalista en cuanto a su diseño y composición. La página en líneas generales, funciona compositiva y estéticamente. Tiene una interfaz eficiente, es intuitiva. Estéticamente es
  3. 3. muy funcional. seria, con colores chatos y queriendo mostrarse modernos. Es muy simple. La información principal se encuentra sin necesidad de hacer scroll? Sí. Si nos deslizamos hacia abajo empezamos a encontrar videos. No, lo principal que muestra el sitio es para adquirir el servicio. Si queremos saber algo más de la empresa hay que deslizarse. Si, los contenidos están apenas ingresas. RELACION CON EL USUARIO Sujetos que se perciben: Gestor Moderador Usuario pasivo Usuario activo Usuario determinante Se trata de un gestor moderador y de usuarios determinantes ya que de ellos depende el contenido de todos los videos del sitio. Pasivo. Activos, consumen los productos audiovisuales pero también participan del debate en la sección de comentarios debajo de cada reproductor. El usuario puede dejar comentarios o preguntas? Sí. No. Si. Presenta un modo de contacto claro? Funciona? Sí. Sí. No, no hay ni página de contacto, ni formulario ni mail al finalizar la web. Telefónico No. Si. No. Mail No. No. No. Chat Sí. Si. Si. Formulario Sí. No. No Exige registrarse para alguna acción en el sitio? Sí, si querés subir algún video y convertirte en usuario determinante. De lo contrario, te limitás a consumir. Si para el área de prensa. No exige la registración como usuario, pero sí está la opción de hacerlo para acceder a tu perfil personalizado. Pero no te limita a realizar ninguna acción si no tenes usuario Hay buscador en el sitio? Funciona? Sí. No. Si. El buscador es clave para poder encontrar el contenido que buscás. Lo curioso es que no lo busca en el mismo sitio sino que utiliza Google Search, es decir, te redirecciona a buscar la pelicula en su sitio dentro de google. Ofrece carrito de compras? Es claro? No. No. No. Elementos ofrecidos en el sitio para el usuario: marcadores, acceso a redes, buscador interno, recomendar, mapas,etc Buscador interno, historial, exploración, tendencias, añadir a, iniciar sesión, ayuda, compartir (en redes). Ninguna. Agregar a “mi lista” las películas (logueandote al usuario), compartir, ver trailers sin salir de la página. ESPACIO TIEMPO Actualización permanente Si. Sí. Si. Actualización periódica Si. Sí. Si. Elementos sincrónicos (chats, emisión Videos, emisiones en vivo Chat. chat
  4. 4. en vivo, otros) con chats. Elementos diacrónicos ( además de los contenidos a la vista, archivo, libro de visitas , comentarios) Comentarios almacenados, historial de visitas. No. Comentarios Existe relación con una localización geográfica en particular? No. No. No. Describir las operaciones retóricas que se detectan en las piezas que componen los sitios o en el sitio en su totalidad. Sitio 1) Youtube: No hay imágenes fijas en el sitio y el contenido textual es literal e indicativo. Pero se puede sostener que encontramos la figura retórica de “derivación” ya que en el menú hay varios íconos que señalan cosas distintas (música, deportes, juegos, etc.) pero que tienen la misma base (el mismo cuadrado rojo y el mismo estilo); como se puede ver en la captura de pantalla más abajo. Sitio 2) Netflix: La página principal del sitio web de Netflix Argentina posee una imagen única y central que está compuesta por una metáfora a partir del texto: “tú próxima historia, ahora” y de fondo algunos de los contenidos/historias que se pueden ver en el mismo, las cuales podrías transfórmalas en “tuyas” si adquirís su servicio. Sitio 3) Pelispedia: En PelisPedia no observamos ninguna operación retórica, ya que no busca decir las cosas de otra manera, sino que son literales. A la hora de presentar las películas y series, solo incluye la portada de la misma, su título y el hipervínculo para verla. Realizar un print screen de la pantalla principal y de alguna secundaria. De cada uno de los sitios Sitio 1) Youtube
  5. 5. Sitio 2) Netflix
  6. 6. Sitio 3) Pelispedia Después de realizar el análisis de los 3 sitios hacer un comentario general que describa, compare, o destaque los sitios analizados. Con respecto a Netflix su sitio es simple y poco extenso. Suponemos que la página principal es así debido a que tiene como fin ofrecer el servicio a aquellos que no lo poseen, de hecho en la zona inferior izquierda (una de las que tiene mayor importancia en la composición de la imagen) tiene un call to action; aunque si abrimos algunas de las paginas pertenecientes al menú como la de
  7. 7. “dispositivos admitidos” vemos una página un poco más dinámica que cuenta con un slider en la parte superior y diferentes objetos como la de los iconos que representan a los dispositivos en los que es posible reproducir el contenido, esto nos habla de que Netflix es full responsive. A diferencia de “Pelismedia” el menú de Netflix se encuentra en la parte inferior y no de forma desplegable como los menús que solemos ver actualmente, sino que son títulos agrupados que al clickear nos lleva a otro hipertexto. A pesar de que ambos sitios son simples, Netflix es el más minimalista en comparación a “Pelismedia” ya que para acceder al contenido y a todo su gran catálogo hay que suscribirse y pasado el mes gratis hay que abonar, al iniciar sesión la página cambia y podemos acceder a un buscador y ver el contenido de lo que ofrece el servicio. Pelismedia, por su parte es gratuito pero no es posible acceder a series que son producciones de Netflix aunque si a algunas películas que son producidas por el mismo. Por otro lado, YouTube también nos muestra simplicidad en su sitio, al mismo puede acceder cualquier usuario y buscar videos, capítulos de series, películas, etc. sin ni siquiera registrarse. Es importante destacar que Netflix no posee nada de publicidad en su sitio, a diferencia de los otros analizados como también es el único que no permite interacción entre usuarios ya que no posibilidad de dejar comentarios, el usuario es plenamente pasivo, salvo que posea el servicio y pueda buscar y ver lo que desee pero no en interacción o red con otros usuarios. Por su parte de entre los tres sitios YouTube es el más dinámico en su presentación además es el que permite al usuario ser más activo desde los comentarios hasta la producción de su propio contenido a diferencia de las otros dos sitios podemos afirmar que su formato admite al usuario la posibilidad de subir videos de cualquier tema, tutoriales y brinda la posibilidad que los propios usuarios se vuelvan famosos como es el caso de los “youtubers”, por ello también puede considerárselo como una red social.

×