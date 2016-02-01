Global terrorism-index-2016.2

MEASURING AND UNDERSTANDING THE IMPACT OF TERRORISM
SPECIAL THANKS to the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START), a Department of H...
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2 ABOUT THE GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 6 RESULTS9 Global Terrorism Index map 10 Terrorist incidents map 12...
The research presented in this report highlights a complex and rapidly changing set of dynamics in global terrorism. While...
deaths to 577 from 77 in 2014. ISIL’s role in this increase was significant as more than half of the 577 deaths were in co...
2016 GTI Results Seventy-six countries improved their scores in the 2016 GTI while 53 countries deteriorated. However, the...
Correlates and Drivers of Terrorism 5 Ninety-three per cent of all terrorist attacks between 1989 and 2014 occurred i...
6 ­ GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 | About the Global Terrorism Index Given the resources committed to counter-terrorism, it ...
7 ­ GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 | About the Global Terrorism Index single incident, but if either the time of the occurren...
RESULTS KEY FINDINGS 9GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results Seventy-six countries improved their scores in the 2016 GTI w...
No impact of terrorism 0 2 4 6 8 10 1 Iraq 9.96 2 Afghanistan 9.444 3 Nigeria 9.314 4 Pakistan 8.613 5 Syria 8.587 6 Yemen...
121 Serbia 0.086 122 Guinea-Bissau 0.077 122 Cambodia 0.077 122 Taiwan 0.077 125 Mauritania 0.067 126 Portugal 0.058 126 C...
TERRORIST INCIDENTS THE TWENTY MOST FATAL TERRORIST ATTACKS IN 2015 All attacks in 2015 scaled by number of fatalities Wor...
DATE 10/8/2015 CITY STAROHTIVKA DEATHS 143 COUNTRY UKRAINE GROUP DONETSK PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC INJURIES 30 DATE 17/7/2015 CITY...
The 2016 Global Terrorism Index finds that in 2015 the total number of attacks and deaths from terrorism both decreased by...
15GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results Source: START GTD, IEP calculations FIGURE 1.2 DEATHS FROM TERRORISM BY COUNTRY, ...
16GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results the number of countries suffering from greater than 25 deaths, jumping by seven c...
17GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results was mainly driven by the spread of ISIL and its supporters into other countries. ...
18GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results Source: START GTD, IEP calculations FIGURE 1.5 CHANGES IN DEATHS FROM TERRORISM, ...
19GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results France has a very high level of lethality due to a series of large attacks, inclu...
20GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results The three countries with the largest reductions in deaths in 2015 were Iraq, Nige...
21GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results Source: START GTD, IEP calculations FIGURE 1.10 LARGEST INCREASES IN DEATHS FROM ...
SPREAD OF TERRORISM 22GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results Although overall deaths were down, terrorism continued to spr...
23GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results a 19 per cent reduction. This is mainly because of the reduced level of activity ...
24GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results Source: START GTD, IEP calculations FIGURE 1.14 TREND IN DEATHS BY TARGET TYPE, 2...
25GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results Iraq has ranked as the country most impacted by terrorism every year since 2004. ...
26 26GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results26 22,730 2015 GTI RANK 2 GTI SCORE 9.444 Afghanistan suffered the worst ye...
27GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results Nigeria experienced a 34 per cent decline in the number of deaths from terrorism ...
28 28GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results28 In 2015, Pakistan recorded a substantial drop in terrorist activity with 45 ...
29GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results The Syrian civil war continues to drive the increase in terrorism in Syria. In 20...
30 30GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results30 In 2015 Yemen experienced the highest levels of terrorism ever recorded with...
31GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results This discrepancy between the number of attacks and deaths reflects that the natur...
32 32GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results32 Whilst deaths from terrorism in Somalia decreased by 18 per cent since the p...
33GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results Terrorism in Egypt has increased to the highest levels since 2000. In 2015 there ...
34GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Results Libya recorded a four per cent increase in terrorist fatalities in 2015 compared ...
35GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016 ­| Trends 35GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX 2016­ | Trends TRENDS Of the last 16 years, the worst yea...
