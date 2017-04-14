How to Pick a Lawyer When You’re in a Car Accident (615) 256-6666 NashvilleTnLaw.com
David Weissman Nashville Car Accident Attorney
1. Ask around.
"Get a personal referral. Speak to friends and colleagues and find out which attorneys they know and have used previously.
Ask questions like: ▸Were you happy with him or her? ▸Did the lawyer keep you informed and up to date? ▸Did he or she retu...
2. Do your research.
"Once you get a referral, don't forget to research the attorney's credentials. Conduct an Internet search
Look for: ▸Experience. ▸Credentials? ▸The Money to finance your case. ▸The passion to handle your case. ▸Regular Communica...
BIG CONCEPT Remember, be your own biggest advocate. There is no such thing as a small case. Make sure your lawyer feels the same way.
Contact David Weissman for a confidential consultation of your case today at (615) 256-6666.
How to Find a Good Accident Attorney - Dave Weissman

×