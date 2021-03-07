Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE ODONTOLOGÍA ASIGNATURA: INFORMÁTICA SEMESTRE: PRIMERO PARALELO: ¨A¨ DOCENTE: DR. MARIA EUGENIA SOLIS ESTUDIANTE: NASHELLY LOMBEIDA TEMA: INVESTIGACIÓN FORMATIVA
  2. 2. Hábitos bucales deformantes y mala oclusión dental en población infantil Cualquier alteración, cambio de posición o movimiento no considerado dentro de los límites normales se denomina maloclusión. Las maloclusiones son la causa más frecuente de la alteración o pérdida de la estética, este defecto se presenta desde edades muy tempranas en cualquiera de sus modalidades y ocupa el tercer lugar entre las enfermedades bucales consideradas problema de salud. (1) Numerosas son las causas que pueden originar alteraciones o acelerar las posiciones incorrectas de los dientes y sus relaciones inadecuadas, Las maloclusiones o deformaciones dentoesquelética ocupan el tercer lugar en las alteraciones odontológicas, después de la caries y la enfermedad periodontal; pueden alterar el desarrollo normal del sistema estomatognático, conllevando a una deformación ósea que va a tener menor o mayor repercusión según la edad en que se inicia el hábito, la maloclusión, los hábitos orales deletéreos de la musculatura orofacial son puntos clave, por lo que se considera necesaria la prevención, interrupción y tratamiento interceptivo precoz mediante su modificación. (2) Se refiere a las relaciones que se establecen al poner los arcos dentarios en contacto, tanto en céntrica como en protrusión o movimientos laterales, El alineamiento y la buena oclusión dependerán de las bases óseas y de la posición adecuada de las piezas dentarias, primero los temporales y posteriormente los permanentes, las maloclusiones comienzan a manifestarse en las primeras etapas de la vida. La mayoría de los niños examinados tenían 4 años de edad (47,5 %), siendo a su vez el sexo femenino en el que más incidió con 29,5 %. (3)
