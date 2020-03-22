করোনায় কী করি!

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. কেরানায় কী কির! ফু য়াদ িবন ওমর ন্যােসিনয়া www.nascenia.com mark@nascenia.com
  2. 2. এই ভাইরাস টা কমন? নাদুস-নুদুস! বশী দূের যেত পাের না এক িমটার উেড়ই ধপাস
  3. 3. িকভােব বর হয়? কউ যিদ হাঁিচ কাশী দয় তাহেল ড্রপেলট আকাের এটা বর হয়
  4. 4. বর হেয় িক হয়? কউ এক িমটােরর ভতের থাকেল তার মুখ, চাখ, অথবা নাক িদেয় ঢু েক যেত পাের আর, বািকটা মাটিেত, টিবেল, রিলং এ, ল্যাপটেপ, মাবাইেল - য যখােন পাের সােফর্য েস বেস থােক
  5. 5. কতক্ষণ সােফর্য েস বেস থােক? এটা না কউ বলেত পাের না, বশীর ভাগ লাক মেন করেছ আট ঘণ্টা
  6. 6. সােফর্য েস বেস থাকেল সমস্যা কী? আমরা হাত িদেত সােফর্য স ধির এরপর নােক, মুেখ, চােখ হাত দই (শুধু চুলকায়, িক করব?) ভাইরাস আমােদর ভতেরও ঢু েক যায়
  7. 7. আমােদর ভতের ঢু েক গেলই িক সােথ সােথ অসুস্থ হেয় পড়ব? এখােনই সমস্যা! ছয় থেক পেনর িদেনর ভতের কান লক্ষণ নাও থাকেত পাের, আিম িদিব্য সুস্থ্য মানুেষর মত হঁেট বড়াব আর ভাইরাস ছড়ােত থাকব
  8. 8. িক করব তাহেল?
  9. 9. িকচ্ছু ধরব না ডস্ক টিবল ল্যাপটপ রিলং দরজার হ্যােন্ডল মাবাইল ফান ………….
  10. 10. িক য বেলন! এগুেলা না ধরা সম্ভব নািক! অন্য বুিদ্ধ দন!
  11. 11. ছিবটা িনেয়িছঃ https://www.fb.com/masshood তাহেল এই টি জােন হাত িদেয়ন না নাহেল, মমেব্রেন িদেয় ভাইরাস আমােদর শরীের ঢু েক পরেব
  12. 12. আর িকছু?
  13. 13. ● হাঁিচ িদব না, কফ ফলব না ● যিদ দই বা ফিল তাহেল, টিসু্যেত মুেড় বদ্ধ িবেন ফেল িদব ● হাঁিচ আসেল মুেখর সামেন কনুই বাঁিকেয় বাহু রাখব ● িভড় এিড়েয় চলব ● মানুষ জন থেক এক িমটার দূের থাকব ● চলন্ত পািনেত ১৫/২০ সেকন্ড ধের হাত সাবান িদেয় ধুব ● অসুস্থ ব্যিক্তির কােছ গেল হাত স্যািনটাইজার িদেয় ধুব ● চশমা পরেল ভাল হয় ● মাস্ক পরাটা খারাপ না
  14. 14. শরীরটা যন কমন কমন লােগ! জ্বর? শুকনা কািশ? ক্লান্ত লােগ? গােয় ব্যথা সিদর্য শ্বাসকষ্ট ডায়িরয়া
  15. 15. িক কির আিম? হাসপাতােল যাব না IEDCR এর সােথ যাগােযাগ করব 01401184551 01401184563 01401184554 01401184568
  16. 16. কেরানা ধরেল, আিম িক শষ? আেগ ধরা পড়েলই িক ভাল হত? ● না, আপিন শষ না, অেপক্ষা করুন, ধযর্য ধরুন ● পঁচানব্বই শতাংশ মানুষই ভাল হেয় যায় ● আেগ ধরা পড়েলও লাভ নই, প্রিতেষধক নাই তা ● অবস্থা বশী খারাপ হেল মিডক্যাল এেটনশন িসক করুন
  17. 17. কেরানা ধেরেছ, ভাই :-( িনেজেক আলাদা কের ফেলন এক্ষুিন, সলফ আইেসােলশন এ চেল যান
  18. 18. সলফ আইেসােলশন? এটা কী? িকভােব যাব?
  19. 19. সলফ আইেসােলশন একটা ঘের একা একা থাকেত হেব দরজা সবসময় বন্ধ থাকেব (এয়ার টাইট হেল ভাল হয়) বাথরুম শয়ার করা যােব না শয়ার করেল সবার শেষ যেত হেব
  20. 20. সলফ আইেসােলশন খাবার দরজার এক হাত দূের কউ রেখ চেল যােব, স যাওয়ার পর খাবার িনব জামা কাপড় িনেজ িনেজই ধুেয় ফলেত হেব বাথরুম টাও
  21. 21. টস্ট করেল িক লাভ? িনেজর লাভ নই, িকন্তু মানুেষর লাভ ধরা পড়েলই সলফ আইেসােলশেন যেত হেব যন না ছড়ায় কারও শরীেরই ভাইরাস না থাকেল একসময় ওরা ধ্বংস হেয় যােব
  22. 22. কািরয়া বনাম ইতািল ৩৬৯২ বনাম ৮২৬ ( টস্ট পার িমিলওন) ৬৬ বনাম ১০০০+ (মৃতু ্য) মেয় বনাম ছেল অধূমপায়ী বনাম ধূমপায়ী
  23. 23. ইতািলেত এত বশী মানুষ মারা গল, কািরয়ােত গল না কন? ● ইতািলেত যারা মারা িগেয়েছন তােদর ৯০ ভােগর বয়সই ৭০ বছেরর উপের ● কািরয়ার বিশরভাগ মানুষই তরুণ ● কািরয়ােত ৬২ শতাংশই মেয়, মেয়রা কেরানােত কম মারা যায় ● ধূমপায়ীেদর চেয় অধূমপায়ীরা কম মারা যায়, কািরয়ােত মাত্র ৫ শতাংশ মেয় িসগােরট খায়
  24. 24. মােন িক দাঁড়াল? কািরয়ােত, ইতািলর থেক অেনক বশী কেরানা ভাইরােসর পরীক্ষা করােনা হেয়েছ, যােদর ধরা পেড়েছ তােদর আলাদা কের ফলা হেয়েছ, কািরয়ার মানুষজন কম বয়সী, ওখােন মেয় বশী আর মেয়রা িসগােরট ও খায় না - সব িমিলেয় মারাও িগেয়েছ কম
  25. 25. অেনক িকছু জানলাম, আরও িকছু বলেবন? আমরা তা এখনও এর ভয়াবহতা টা চােখ দখেত পারিছ না, সামেন দখা লাগেত পাের, সাবধােন থেকন, যা যা বেলিছ সব মেন চেলন িকন্তু, িকছুই ভু েল যেয়ন না! আর হেয় গেল িকন্তু একা থাকেবন, এটা ভয়ঙ্কর ছাঁয়ােচ, শুধু ছড়ােত চায়, আমার চাওয়াটা পূরণ করেত পােরন, ওর চাওয়াটা না!
  26. 26. ভাল থাকেবন! পেরর বছরও আিম অন্য িকছু িলখব, আপিনও পড়েবন, এই আশা কির! পেরর বছরও আমরা সফটওয়্যার বানাব, আপিনও ব্যবহার করেবন, এই আশা কির!

