Soft tissue calcifications of the oral cavity

SOFT TISSUE CALCIFICATIONS PRESENTED BY N.NARMATHA
INTRODUCTION • The deposition of calcium salts - occurs in the skeleton. • Unorganized fashion in soft tissue - heterotopi...
• Term heterotopic - bone formed in an abnormal location - compact bone, or it may exhibit some trabeculae and fatty marro...
GENERAL RADIOGRAPHIC FEATURES • Seen in 4% of panoramic radiographs. • If calcification is adjacent to bone - difficult to...
CLASSIFICATION A.Dystrophic Calcifications • General dystrophic calcification of the oral regions • Calcified lymph nodes ...
DYSTROPHIC CALCIFICATION • Calcification that forms in degenerating, diseased and dead tissue despite normal serum calcium...
Disease Mechanism • A high local concentration of phosphatase, • An increase in local alkalinity • Anoxic conditions withi...
CLINICAL FEATURES • Soft tissue sites - gingiva, tongue, lymph nodes, and cheek. • No signs or symptoms, • Occasionally en...
IMAGING FEATURES • Fine grains of radiopacities to larger, irregular radiopaque particles • Rarely exceed 0.5 cm in diamet...
IDIOPATHIC CALCIFICATION (OR CALCINOSIS) • Results from deposition of calcium in normal tissue despite normal serum calciu...
METASTATIC CALCIFICATION • Occurs bilaterally and symmetrically. • Minerals precipitate into normal tissue as a result of ...
DYSTROPHIC CALCIFICATION CALCIFIED LYMPH NODES • Chronically inflamed lymph nodes - granulomatous disorders. • Lymphoid ti...
CAUSES: • Tuberculosis - most common • BCG vaccination • Sarcoidosis • Cat-scratch disease • Rheumatoid arthritis • System...
Clinical Features: • Asymptomatic • Incidental finding on panoramic radiograph. • Involved nodes • most common - submandib...
IMAGING FEATURES Location: Most common location – • submandibular region, either at or below the inferior border of the ma...
• Image of the calcified node sometimes overlaps the inferior aspect of the ramus. • may affect a single node or a linear ...
PERIPHERY: • Well defined and usually irregular • Occasionally - lobulated appearance similar to cauliflower
Internal Structure: • Vary in the degree of radiopacity - collection of spherical or irregular masses. • Occasionally – la...
DYSTROPHIC CALCIFICATION IN THE TONSILS (tonsillar calculi, tonsil concretions, tonsilloliths.) Disease Mechanism: • Forme...
• Smaller calcifications - No clinical signs or symptoms. • Pain, swelling, fetor oris, dysphagia, or a foreign body sensa...
IMAGING FEATURES Location: • Single or multiple radiopacities that overlap the midportion of the mandibular ramus • Inferi...
PERIPHERY: Cluster of multiple small, ill-defined radiopacities INTERNAL STRUCTURE: More radiopaque than cancellous bone a...
MANAGEMENT: • No treatment • Large calcifications - removed surgically. • Treatment of asymptomatic tonsilloliths - consid...
CYSTICERCOSIS Disease Mechanism: • The larvae penetrate the mucosa - enter the blood vessels and lymphatics - distributed ...
Clinical Features: • Mild cases - asymptomatic. • More severe cases - mild to severe gastrointestinal upset with epigastri...
• Oral mucosa disclose palpable, well-circumscribed soft fluctuant swellings • Multiple small nodules - masseter and supra...
Periphery and Shape: Multiple well-defined elliptic radiopacities Internal Structure - homogeneous and radiopaque.
Management: • Basic sanitation • Anthelmintic such as albendazole or praziquantel. • Adjunctive corticosteroids • Anticonv...
MONCKEBERG’S MEDIAL CALCINOSIS : Characterized by fragmentation, degeneration and eventual loss of elastic fibers - deposi...
IMAGING FEATURES Location: • Involve the facial artery or carotid artery Periphery and Shape: • The calcific deposits in t...
• Parallel pair of thin, radiopaque - straight course or a tortuous path - “pipe stem” or “tram-track” appearance. • In cr...
CALCIFIED ATHEROSCLEROTIC PLAQUE Disease Mechanism: Found in the extracranial carotid vasculature - source of cerebrovascu...
Periphery and Shape: Multiple, irregular and sharply defined from the surrounding soft tissues, and have vertical linear d...
IDIOPATHIC CALCIFICATION Deposition of calcium in normal tissue despite normal serum calcium phosphate levels. • Sialolith...
SIALOLITHS Formation of calcified obstruction within the salivary duct - chronic retrograde infection. • Glandular sialoli...
CLINICAL FEATURES • Common in middle age • Submandibular gland ,Wharton duct (83%), parotid (10%) and sublingual (7%) Abou...
• Stones in peripheral portion - palpated, if it is of sufficient size. • Sialolithiasis of minor salivary gland is rare -...
RADIOGRAPHIC FEATURES • Sialoliths – cylindrical, long cigar shapes to oval or round shapes. • Stones in hilus of the subm...
• Homogeneously radiopaque, and show evidence of multiple layers. • Mandibular occlusal view - best view for visualizing s...
• Periapical film & Anteroposterior skull view - to demonstrate stones in the parotid duct. To detect sialoliths the expos...
If non calcified stone – Sialography is helpful • CT: detect minimally calcified sialoliths which are not visible on plain...
DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS • Hyoid bone • Myositis ossificans • Phleboliths • Calcific submandibular lymph nodes • Palatine to...
MANAGEMENT: • Use of sialogogues • Piezoelectric extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy • Indication: smaller than 10 mm ca...
PHLEBOLITHS Calcified thrombi found in veins, venulae, or the sinusoidal vessels of hemangiomas CLINICAL FEATURES • In the...
RADIOGRAPHIC FEATURES • common in hemangiomas. • In cross section - round or oval, 6 mm in diameter with smooth periphery....
LARYNGEAL CARTILAGE CALCIFICATIONS Both the thyroid and the triticeous cartilages consist of hyaline cartilage - calcify o...
• RHINOLITH ANDANTROLITH • Hard calcified bodies or stones that occur in the nose – rhinoliths or antrum - antroliths • In...
CLINICAL FEATURES • asymptomatic initially. • With increase in size - pain,congestion and ulceration. • May develop unilat...
RADIOGRAPHIC FEATURES • well-defined smooth or irregular borders. • homogeneous or heterogeneous radiopacities – density m...
DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS • Osteoma • Healing odontogenic cyst • Mycolith • Root fragments. MANAGEMENT: Referred to an otorhi...
OSSIFICATION OF THE STYLOID LIGAMENT • Extends downwards from the base of the skull occurs bilaterally. • The associated c...
• Vague nagging to intense pain Neck trauma - eagle's syndrome. • Without history of neck trauma - stylohyoid (carotid art...
RADIOGRAPHIC FEATURES • Linear, long, tapering, thin, radiopaque process thicker at its base, extending forward from the r...
DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS • Temporomandibular joint dysfunction MANAGEMENT Amputation of the stylohyoid process.
OSTEOMA CUTIS • Rare soft tissue calcification – focal development of bone within the dermis • Secondary to acne of long d...
CLINICAL FEATURES • Extraoral – cheek and lip region, • Intraoral - tongue - osteoma mucosae or osseous choristoma. • Colo...
RADIOGRAPHIC FEATURES • A PA skull view with the cheek blown outward using a soft tissue technique of 60 kvp - localize os...
DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS • Myositis ossificans MANAGEMENT • Excision, • Resurfacing of the skin with erbium:yag laser using ...
MYOSITIS OSSIFICANS • Fibrous tissue and heterotopic bone form within the interstitial tissue of the muscle ,tendons and l...
CLINICAL FEATURES • Common sites - the masseter, sternocleidomastoid and lateral pterygoid muscle • Muscle of mastication ...
RADIOGRAPHIC FEATURES • A radiolucent band may be seen between the areas of ossification and adjacent bone, and the hetero...
• periphery - radiopaque. • shape - irregular, oval to linear streaks running in the same direction as the normal muscle f...
DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS • Ossification of the stylohyoid ligament, • Dystrophic calcifications • Pathological calcification...
PROGRESSIVE MYOSITIS OSSIFICANS • Rare disease of unknown cause affects children before 6 years of age • Occurs within the...
CLINICAL FEATURES • Affect the striated muscles - heart and diaphragm. • It starts in the muscles of the neck and upper ba...
DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS • Rheumatoid arthritis • MANAGEMENT: No effective treatment Excision • Affecting all the muscles of...
REFERENCES: Textbook of Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology -Freny R Karjodkar 2nd edition 1. Mehta A, Beall DP. Radiology:...
  1. 1. SOFT TISSUE CALCIFICATIONS PRESENTED BY N.NARMATHA
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • The deposition of calcium salts - occurs in the skeleton. • Unorganized fashion in soft tissue - heterotopic calcification. Heterotopic calcifications • Dystrophic calcification • Idiopathic calcification • Metastatic calcification
  3. 3. • Term heterotopic - bone formed in an abnormal location - compact bone, or it may exhibit some trabeculae and fatty marrow - 1 mm to several cms in diameter. CAUSES • Post traumatic ossification • bone produced by tumours • ossification caused by diseases such as progressive myositis ossificans and ankylosing spondylitis. CLINICAL FEATURES • No significant signs or symptoms • Incidental findings during radiographic examination.
  4. 4. GENERAL RADIOGRAPHIC FEATURES • Seen in 4% of panoramic radiographs. • If calcification is adjacent to bone - difficult to determine - another radiographic view at right angles is useful.
  5. 5. CLASSIFICATION A.Dystrophic Calcifications • General dystrophic calcification of the oral regions • Calcified lymph nodes • Calcification in the tonsils • Cysticercosis • Arterial calcification – Monckerberg's medial calcinosis (Arteriosclerosis) – Calcified Atherosclerotic plaque B. Idiopathic calcifications • Sialoliths • Phleboliths • Laryngeal cartilage calcifications • Rhinolith • Antrolith C. Metastatic calcifications • Ossification of the styloid ligament • Osteoma cutis • Myositis ossificans
  6. 6. DYSTROPHIC CALCIFICATION • Calcification that forms in degenerating, diseased and dead tissue despite normal serum calcium and phosphate levels. • Soft tissue - damaged by blunt trauma, inflammation, injections, the presence of parasites • Localized to the site of injury.
  7. 7. Disease Mechanism • A high local concentration of phosphatase, • An increase in local alkalinity • Anoxic conditions within the inactive or devitalized tissue. A long-standing chronically inflamed cyst is a common location of dystrophic calcification.
  8. 8. CLINICAL FEATURES • Soft tissue sites - gingiva, tongue, lymph nodes, and cheek. • No signs or symptoms, • Occasionally enlargement and ulceration of overlying soft tissues may occur • A solid mass of calcium salts can be palpated.
  9. 9. IMAGING FEATURES • Fine grains of radiopacities to larger, irregular radiopaque particles • Rarely exceed 0.5 cm in diameter. • homogeneous or may contain punctate areas. • Outline - irregular or indistinct.
  10. 10. IDIOPATHIC CALCIFICATION (OR CALCINOSIS) • Results from deposition of calcium in normal tissue despite normal serum calcium and phosphate levels.
  11. 11. METASTATIC CALCIFICATION • Occurs bilaterally and symmetrically. • Minerals precipitate into normal tissue as a result of higher than normal serum levels of calcium • Examples: hyperparathyroidism
  12. 12. DYSTROPHIC CALCIFICATION CALCIFIED LYMPH NODES • Chronically inflamed lymph nodes - granulomatous disorders. • Lymphoid tissue replaced by hydroxyapatite-like calcium salts, nearly effacing all nodal architecture. • Calcifications in lymph nodes implies disease
  13. 13. CAUSES: • Tuberculosis - most common • BCG vaccination • Sarcoidosis • Cat-scratch disease • Rheumatoid arthritis • Systemic sclerosis • Lymphoma previously treated with radiation therapy • Fungal infections • Malignancy
  14. 14. Clinical Features: • Asymptomatic • Incidental finding on panoramic radiograph. • Involved nodes • most common - submandibular , superficial and deep cervical nodes. • pre auricular and submental nodes (least) • On palpation - hard, lumpy, round to oblong masses.
  15. 15. IMAGING FEATURES Location: Most common location – • submandibular region, either at or below the inferior border of the mandible • near the angle or • Between the posterior border of the ramus and cervical spine.
  16. 16. • Image of the calcified node sometimes overlaps the inferior aspect of the ramus. • may affect a single node or a linear series of nodes in a phenomenon known as lymph node chaining
  17. 17. PERIPHERY: • Well defined and usually irregular • Occasionally - lobulated appearance similar to cauliflower
  18. 18. Internal Structure: • Vary in the degree of radiopacity - collection of spherical or irregular masses. • Occasionally – laminated appearance or eggshell calcification. Differential Diagnosis: Sialolith Phlebolith Management: Do not require treatment, the underlying cause should be established
  19. 19. DYSTROPHIC CALCIFICATION IN THE TONSILS (tonsillar calculi, tonsil concretions, tonsilloliths.) Disease Mechanism: • Formed when repeated bouts of inflammation enlarge the tonsillar crypts • Incomplete resolution of organic debris Clinical Features: Hard, round, white or yellow objects projecting from the tonsillar crypts, usually of the palatine tonsil.
  20. 20. • Smaller calcifications - No clinical signs or symptoms. • Pain, swelling, fetor oris, dysphagia, or a foreign body sensation on swallowing - larger calcifications.
  21. 21. IMAGING FEATURES Location: • Single or multiple radiopacities that overlap the midportion of the mandibular ramus • Inferior to the mandibular canal
  22. 22. PERIPHERY: Cluster of multiple small, ill-defined radiopacities INTERNAL STRUCTURE: More radiopaque than cancellous bone and approximately the same as cortical bone. DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS: • Syphilis • Mycosis • Lymphoma • Dense bone island.
  23. 23. MANAGEMENT: • No treatment • Large calcifications - removed surgically. • Treatment of asymptomatic tonsilloliths - considered in elderly patients
  24. 24. CYSTICERCOSIS Disease Mechanism: • The larvae penetrate the mucosa - enter the blood vessels and lymphatics - distributed as cysticerci in the tissues all over the body • Found in oral , perioral tissues, muscles of mastication. • Larvae die years after infection and are treated as foreign bodies - strong inflammatory reaction - granuloma formation, scarring, and calcification.
  25. 25. Clinical Features: • Mild cases - asymptomatic. • More severe cases - mild to severe gastrointestinal upset with epigastric pain and severe nausea and vomiting. • Invasion of the brain - seizures, headache, visual disturbances, acute obstructive hydrocephalus, irritability, loss of consciousness, and death.
  26. 26. • Oral mucosa disclose palpable, well-circumscribed soft fluctuant swellings • Multiple small nodules - masseter and suprahyoid muscles,tongue, buccal mucosa, or lip. Imaging Features: • Alive larvae not visible radiographically. • Death of the parasites and development of calcifications in subcutaneous and muscular sites occurs years after the initial infection.
  27. 27. Periphery and Shape: Multiple well-defined elliptic radiopacities Internal Structure - homogeneous and radiopaque.
  28. 28. Management: • Basic sanitation • Anthelmintic such as albendazole or praziquantel. • Adjunctive corticosteroids • Anticonvulsants After the larvae have settled and calcified in the oral tissues, they are harmless.
  29. 29. MONCKEBERG’S MEDIAL CALCINOSIS : Characterized by fragmentation, degeneration and eventual loss of elastic fibers - deposition of calcium within the medial coat of the vessel. CLINICAL FEATURES: Asymptomatic
  30. 30. IMAGING FEATURES Location: • Involve the facial artery or carotid artery Periphery and Shape: • The calcific deposits in the wall of the artery outline an image of the artery.
  31. 31. • Parallel pair of thin, radiopaque - straight course or a tortuous path - “pipe stem” or “tram-track” appearance. • In cross section - circular or ringlike pattern.
  32. 32. CALCIFIED ATHEROSCLEROTIC PLAQUE Disease Mechanism: Found in the extracranial carotid vasculature - source of cerebrovascular embolic and occlusive disease. Location: • Arterial bifurcations • In the soft tissues of the neck either superior or inferior to the greater cornu of the hyoid bone adjacent to the cervical vertebrae C3, C4, or the intervertebral space
  33. 33. Periphery and Shape: Multiple, irregular and sharply defined from the surrounding soft tissues, and have vertical linear distribution. Internal Structure: Heterogeneous radiopacity with radiolucent voids. Differential Diagnosis: Atheromatous Plaque
  34. 34. IDIOPATHIC CALCIFICATION Deposition of calcium in normal tissue despite normal serum calcium phosphate levels. • Sialoliths • Phleboliths • Laryngeal cartilage calcifications • Rhinolith/Antrolith
  35. 35. SIALOLITHS Formation of calcified obstruction within the salivary duct - chronic retrograde infection. • Glandular sialolith • Ductal sialolith Mechanical conditions Slow flow rate and physiochemical characteristics gland secretions formation of a nidus precipitation of calcium and phosphate salts.
  36. 36. CLINICAL FEATURES • Common in middle age • Submandibular gland ,Wharton duct (83%), parotid (10%) and sublingual (7%) About half - lie in the distal portion of the Wharton's duct, proximal portion (20% ) and 30% in the gland. •Asymptomatic, or history of pain and swelling
  37. 37. • Stones in peripheral portion - palpated, if it is of sufficient size. • Sialolithiasis of minor salivary gland is rare -common site – buccal mucosa
  38. 38. RADIOGRAPHIC FEATURES • Sialoliths – cylindrical, long cigar shapes to oval or round shapes. • Stones in hilus of the submandibular gland - larger and irregularly shaped.
  39. 39. • Homogeneously radiopaque, and show evidence of multiple layers. • Mandibular occlusal view - best view for visualizing stones in the distal portion of the Wharton's duct. • lateral oblique view or a panoramic view - to visualize stones in a more posterior location.
  40. 40. • Periapical film & Anteroposterior skull view - to demonstrate stones in the parotid duct. To detect sialoliths the exposure time should be reduced to about half of normal - detect stones that are highly calcified.
  41. 41. If non calcified stone – Sialography is helpful • CT: detect minimally calcified sialoliths which are not visible on plain films. • USG: is of limited use, but if the stone is large (2 mm), it will be detected as characteristic acoustic shadow showing echodense spots.
  42. 42. DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS • Hyoid bone • Myositis ossificans • Phleboliths • Calcific submandibular lymph nodes • Palatine tonsillitis.
  43. 43. MANAGEMENT: • Use of sialogogues • Piezoelectric extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy • Indication: smaller than 10 mm calculi • Surgical removal
  44. 44. PHLEBOLITHS Calcified thrombi found in veins, venulae, or the sinusoidal vessels of hemangiomas CLINICAL FEATURES • In the head and neck region - phleboliths indicate hemangioma. • Soft tissue may be swollen, throbbing or discolored ,fluctuate blanching or change in colour on applying pressure. • Auscultation reveal bruit
  45. 45. RADIOGRAPHIC FEATURES • common in hemangiomas. • In cross section - round or oval, 6 mm in diameter with smooth periphery. If blood vessel is viewed from the side, the phlebolith resemble straight or a slightly curved sausage. • homogeneously radiopaque • bull's eye or target appearance. A radiolucent center may be seen DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS • Sialolith
  46. 46. LARYNGEAL CARTILAGE CALCIFICATIONS Both the thyroid and the triticeous cartilages consist of hyaline cartilage - calcify or ossify with advancing age. RADIOGRAPHIC FEATURES - homogeneous radiopacity, with an occasional outer cortex. DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS • Calcified Atheromatous Plaque.
  47. 47. • RHINOLITH ANDANTROLITH • Hard calcified bodies or stones that occur in the nose – rhinoliths or antrum - antroliths • In rhinolith the nidus is exogenous foreign body (coin, beads) • The nidus for an antrolith is endogenous (root tip, bone fragment, masses of stagnated mucus, etc)
  48. 48. CLINICAL FEATURES • asymptomatic initially. • With increase in size - pain,congestion and ulceration. • May develop unilateral purulent rhinorrhea, sinusitis, headache, epistaxis, nasal obstruction, anosmia, fetor, fever and facial pain
  49. 49. RADIOGRAPHIC FEATURES • well-defined smooth or irregular borders. • homogeneous or heterogeneous radiopacities – density may exceed the surrounding bone. • Antroliths seen on the periapical, occlusal and panoramic radiographs. • A posteroanterior skull view - locate rhinolith.
  50. 50. DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS • Osteoma • Healing odontogenic cyst • Mycolith • Root fragments. MANAGEMENT: Referred to an otorhinolaryngologist for the removal of the stone.
  51. 51. OSSIFICATION OF THE STYLOID LIGAMENT • Extends downwards from the base of the skull occurs bilaterally. • The associated conditions are Eagle's Syndrome, Styloid Syndrome and Styloid chain ossification. Clinical Features • >40 years, asymptomatic. • Detected over the tonsil as a hard pointed structure.
  52. 52. • Vague nagging to intense pain Neck trauma - eagle's syndrome. • Without history of neck trauma - stylohyoid (carotid artery) syndrome. • Otalgia, tinnitus, temporal headache and vertigo or transient syncope.
  53. 53. RADIOGRAPHIC FEATURES • Linear, long, tapering, thin, radiopaque process thicker at its base, extending forward from the region of the mastoid process and crosses the posteroinferior aspect of the ramus towards the hyoid bone. • 0.5 to 2.5 cm.
  54. 54. DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS • Temporomandibular joint dysfunction MANAGEMENT Amputation of the stylohyoid process.
  55. 55. OSTEOMA CUTIS • Rare soft tissue calcification – focal development of bone within the dermis • Secondary to acne of long duration, in a scar ,chronic inflammatory dermatosis.
  56. 56. CLINICAL FEATURES • Extraoral – cheek and lip region, • Intraoral - tongue - osteoma mucosae or osseous choristoma. • Color - yellowish white. • 0.1 mm to 5 cm in diameter, • A needle inserted into one of the papules usually meets with stone like resistance. • Single or multiple. • Numerous lesions - multiple miliary osteoma cutis.
  57. 57. RADIOGRAPHIC FEATURES • A PA skull view with the cheek blown outward using a soft tissue technique of 60 kvp - localize osteomas of the skin. Smooth , radiopaque, washer-shaped images. • Single or multiple homogeneous radiopacity with a radiolucent center – normal fatty marrow- dough-nut appearance • Calcified cystic acne – snowflake radiopacity
  58. 58. DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS • Myositis ossificans MANAGEMENT • Excision, • Resurfacing of the skin with erbium:yag laser using tretinoin • cream
  59. 59. MYOSITIS OSSIFICANS • Fibrous tissue and heterotopic bone form within the interstitial tissue of the muscle ,tendons and ligaments • Secondary destruction and atrophy of the muscle Etiology: • Acute or chronic trauma, • Heavy muscular strain, • Muscle injury - hemorrhage into the muscle or associated tendons or fascia - organizes and undergoes progressive scarring - heterotopic bone / cartilage.
  60. 60. CLINICAL FEATURES • Common sites - the masseter, sternocleidomastoid and lateral pterygoid muscle • Muscle of mastication involvement - Jaw opening difficult. • 2-3 weeks later - apparent, firm, intramuscular palpable mass, which enlarges slowly, but eventually stops growing, fixed or freely movable
  61. 61. RADIOGRAPHIC FEATURES • A radiolucent band may be seen between the areas of ossification and adjacent bone, and the heterotopic bone lie along the long axis of the muscle.
  62. 62. • periphery - radiopaque. • shape - irregular, oval to linear streaks running in the same direction as the normal muscle fibers. INTERNAL STRUCTURE: • Third or fourth week after injury – homogeneous radiopacity. • Second month - delicate lacy or feathery radiopaque internal structure - formation of bone. • Gradually denser and better defined, maturing fully in about 5-6 months– After this the lesion shrink.
  63. 63. DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS • Ossification of the stylohyoid ligament, • Dystrophic calcifications • Pathological calcifications, • Phleboliths • Bone forming tumors
  64. 64. PROGRESSIVE MYOSITIS OSSIFICANS • Rare disease of unknown cause affects children before 6 years of age • Occurs within the interstitial tissue of muscles, tendons, ligaments and fascia, and the involved muscle atrophies • Inherited or may be a spontaneous mutation affecting the mesenchyma.
  65. 65. CLINICAL FEATURES • Affect the striated muscles - heart and diaphragm. • It starts in the muscles of the neck and upper back and moves to the extremities. • Begins as soft tissue swelling , tender and painful redness and heat - inflammation - firm mass in the tissue.
  66. 66. DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS • Rheumatoid arthritis • MANAGEMENT: No effective treatment Excision • Affecting all the muscles of the body - stiffness and limitation of motion of the neck, chest, back and extremities • Advanced stages - “petrified man” like appearance. • Third decade - spontaneously arrest - patients die young during the 3rd or 4th decade,
  67. 67. REFERENCES: Textbook of Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology -Freny R Karjodkar 2nd edition 1. Mehta A, Beall DP. Radiology: The Oral Boards Primer. Humana Press. (2006) ISBN:1588293572 2. 2. Weissleder R, Wittenberg J, Harisinghani MM et-al. Primer of Diagnostic Imaging, Expert Consult- Online and Print. Mosby Inc. (2011) ISBN:0323065384.

