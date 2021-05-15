Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 15, 2021

VACCINATE PREGNANT WOMEN & SAVE TWO LIVES

VACCINATE PREGNANT WOMEN & SAVE TWO LIVES

  1. 1. VACCINATE PREGNANT WOMEN & SAVE TWO LIVES POSITION STATEMENT BY JOINT COLLABORATIVE GROUP PRELUDE (IMPACT OF COVID 19 ON WOMEN) Covid-19 has affected all spheres of life, directly or indirectly. Till date, 153 million cases have been reported worldwide of which 3.2 million have died. The impact has been nothing short of devastating. A lot has been written about the impact of this pandemic on women in workforce – how they have doubled their burden due to unreasonable household responsibilities in addition to erratic work schedules, many losing their jobs due to being in most adversely impacted sectors like retail travel, hospitality. What deserves equal attention in the negative impact of covid on women’s health. To begin with, pre covid we had dismal statistics such as India ranking 150th out of 153 countries surveyed on women’s health in a report by WEF. This plight has only deteriorated in many ways during the pandemic, let’s discuss few areas. Under the leadership of current FOGSI president Dr Alpesh Gandhi, FOGSI has recently hosted a series of webinars to discuss the impact of Covid on pregnancy based on a registry of 3000 patients. The most important debate is around vaccination in pregnancy and during breastfeeding. FOGSI president elect Shantha Kumari has urged government to make a policy change around this to give clarity and have a uniform approach pan India. The other areas impacted are infertility treatments. Couples are deferring these decisions and the clinic visits involved in a complex process like infertility treatments are definitely not feasible with the current paranoia around. These women need to be completely vaccinated before planning pregnancy or infertility treatment. Just telling women not to plan pregnancy or not to take any infertility treatment (IVF) is not the ethically, human rights correct approach. Yet again, we are here to voice our concerns for preventing the preventable mortality and morbidity for pregnant and lactating women , who could benefit from declines in the severity of covid 19 infection , provided they are vaccinated. We recognize that we have to start generating the evidence, like many other countries and we are most willing to support the fast track research initiatives in collaboration with ICMR, both at the public and private centers, through the vast majority of our members pan India.
  2. 2. Looking at all the current available publications, position statements, studies, trials and advisories from WHO, CDC, FDA, RCOG, FIGO & FOGSI { as in the annexure} This consortium pleads the Govt. of India and the concerned authorities for consideration of the following recommendations at the earliest possible time frame Recommendations 1. Advisory to govt. that the option of vaccination should be discussed with the women in the second and third trimester of pregnancy in view of the current lack of evidence but the experience with similar genre of vaccines while emphasizing the adverse outcomes of COVID infection in pregnancy during the second wave. 2. COVAXIN which has been shown to be safe of thrombotic events can be taken up for vaccinating Indian pregnant & lactating women should be allowed emergency authorization on trial mode, single arm, no placebo vaccination on all pregnant (Any trimester) and post-partum lactating women. COVISHIELD, the other vaccine available in India can also be given the same under supervision. Other vaccines be given approval as when they are available in India 3. Vaccination in lactating women can be strongly advocated with immediate effect. 4. Strict data collection and vaccinate pregnant women surveillance can be initiated and post vaccination Immunogenic studies for viral neutralizing antibody and cell mediated immunity can be studied as per protocols. 5. A digital platform should be simultaneously be created on an urgent basis to track all vaccinated women for the SAE /solicited unsolicited/MAAE reactions in the mother and the baby. 6. A parallel countrywide trial for vaccination safety and immunogenicity should be facilitated (funded and permissions speeded up). We plead & urge to the Govt. of India to urgently consider these recommendations so that we may be able to save a lot of lives (Dual lives – pregnant women) from the predicted 3rd wave of SARS-COV-2 infection. Prof. Meera Agnihotri, Prof. Narendra Malhotra, Dr Hema Divakar; Dr. Sanjay Gupte, Dr. Maninder Ahuja, Prof. Jaideep Malhotra, Dr. Sonia Malik, Dr. A.K. Pandey, Prof. Kiran Pandey. Prof. Aparna Sharma, Dr. Ashok Khurana, Dr. S. Suresh, Dr. Prashant Acharya, Dr. Shanti, Dr. Uma Ram. BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON WHICH THE CONSORTIUM HAS MADE THEIR RECOMMENDATIONS Introduction (Tryst with a silent killer) The first case of Covid 19(SARS-COV-2) was reported from Wuhan (China) on 17th of Nov 2019. The virus rapidly spread across boundaries and was declared as a pandemic in March 2020. The world went into a lockdown but millions got infected and millions lost lives in the first wave. Even in most developed countries the health infrastructure collapsed. Work on vaccines began all over the world on war footing. India also led by developing its own vaccine (Covaxin) by ICMR – Biotech lab. An emergency authorization was granted for the use of covid vaccines all over the world in hope of breaking the chain of spread. To a great extent this was achieved.
  3. 3. But the virus mutated and variants appeared in various countries and the second wave has been very virulent and has attached a lot of younger age people & pregnant women causing a lot of fetal & maternal morbidity and mortality. The silent killer is on the loose and our only hope to contain & flatten the curve is covid appropriate behavior and vaccination for all (including children & pregnant women). Joint Collaborative Group On 11th of May experts of 12 organizations of India and South east Asia deliberated for over 2 hours on the Covid 19 pandemic and pregnant women & lactating women. The discussions were led by Prof. Meera Agnihotri (WWE & Ethics committee chair), Prof. Narendra Malhotra (VP-SAFOG, President InSARG, PP-FOGSI). Moderated by Dr. Maninder Ahuja (President SMLM) and inputs from Dr Hema Divakar (PP FOGSI) Addl. Prof. Aparna Sharma (AIIMS), Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Ethics Committee FIGO), Prof. Jaideep Malhotra (President ISPAT & SAFOMS), Dr. Sonia Malik (PP-IFS), Dr. A.K. Pandey (Dean Academic, Principal investigator COVAXIN trial and Co.investigator Sputanik V, General Secretary APPI), Prof. Shanti (Chennai), Dr. S. Suresh & Dr. Prashant Acharya (INSUOG), Dr. Ashok Khurana (President SFM) & Dr. Uma Ram (AICC RCOG). The one point agenda of the meeting was to discuss position statement & recommendation to the Govt. of India to include pregnant & lactating women in the beneficiary list for covid vaccination. The discussion concluded with the following observations. Observations by expert group 1. Historically, pregnant women have been excluded from the majority of drug and vaccine trials, a practice that has been criticized widely by the scientific community1–3. As a result, pregnant women are routinely denied beneficial, and sometimes potentially life-saving, therapeutic and preventive measures or receive them well after their non-pregnant peers. Data about safety and efficacy in pregnancy subsequently accumulate adventitiously as women receive the drug or vaccine before finding out that they are pregnant or become pregnant soon after receiving the therapy. In the absence of any significant adverse effects, eventually sufficient confidence is established (either as ‘evidence of no harm’ or, more frequently, as ‘no evidence of harm’) for a formal trial to be considered or, alternatively, the use of the intervention in pregnancy simply slips into routine practice. 2. Most pregnant women with COVID-19 will remain asymptomatic or have mild illness. Fortunately, severe disease and death are rare outcomes. In the UK, for example, the maternal mortality rate associated with COVID-19 is 2.2 per 100 000 maternities13–16. However, pregnant women hospitalized with COVID-19 are more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) compared to non-pregnant women with the infection, although it is unclear whether this represents more serious illness or a lower threshold for ICU admission14. According to a large systematic review14, pregnant women with COVID-19 do not appear to be at higher risk of death compared to non-pregnant women with the disease. 3. Four different types of COVID-19 vaccine are currently available (Table 3): mRNA, viral vector, inactivated virus and recombinant antigen. As yet, only three COVID-19 vaccines (two mRNA and one adenovirus vector-based) have been approved for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), namely the mRNA-1273 (Moderna Therapeutics, Cambridge,
  4. 4. MA, USA), BNT162b2 (BioNTech, Fosun Pharma, Pfizer, Mainz, Germany) and Ad26.COV2.S (Janssen Pharmaceutica, Beerse, Belgium) vaccines. The Oxford–AstraZeneca (AZD1222) viral vector vaccine has been approved by the EMA and is commonly used in the UK. India 3 vaccines have been given approval for emergency use COVAXIN, COVASHIELD & SPUTNIK. The current advisory by ICMR & Govt. of India is not allowed in pregnant & lactating women because of no India trials. Table 1 Available severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccines with available phase-III trial results All listed vaccines have very high protection rates against serious and life-threatening SARS-CoV-2 infection. N/A, not available. 4. Intrauterine transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has been documented6 but appears to be rare. The reasons for this are unknown, but could be related to lower expression of the ACE2 receptor and the serine protease TMPRSS2 that are necessary for SARS-CoV-2 cell entry.7 Transmission via breast milk appears to be unlikely; among 64 samples from 18 mothers, one sample tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 RNA, but no replication-competent virus was detected. 5. Pregnant individuals considering COVID-19 vaccination may benefit from a discussion with their physician or other health care professional to weigh the benefits and potential risks of vaccination. However, this discussion should be optional so that it does not impose a barrier to vaccine receipt. Issues to consider in that discussion include data from animal studies and on pregnant individuals
  5. 5. who were inadvertently exposed during vaccine clinical trials (once these data become available), risks of vaccine reactogenicity (eg, fever), timing of vaccination by trimester, evidence for safety of other vaccines, potential for mitigation of SARS-CoV-2 exposure risk (eg, working from home), risk of COVID-19 to the fetus or newborn, and the individual’s risk of complications due to pregnancy, her age, and underlying conditions.10 Studies to examine the effects of COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy are in progress. For persons planning pregnancy, there is no evidence nor theoretical concerns regarding effects of COVID-19 vaccines on fertility. It is not necessary to delay pregnancy after COVID-19 vaccination. As part of pregnancy planning, clinicians should ensure that patients are up-to-date with all recommended vaccines, including COVID-19. Data on the effects of COVID-19 vaccines on the breastfed infant are also unavailable. However, CDC, ACOG, and SMFM are all reassuring about initiating or continuing breastfeeding in a recently vaccinated individual, given the benefits of breastfeeding to the infant and what is known about the safety of other vaccines given during lactation. 6. Table-2 Summary & Conclusion: The collaboration group has concluded with a strong recommendation to the gov. if India to accept our recommendation which have also been forwarded by NTAGI. We recommend vaccination for all Pregnant women & Lactating mothers. Bibliography: 1. International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO). COVID-19 Vaccination for Pregnant and Breastfeeding Women. [Online] 2021. [Cited: 25 April 2021.] https://www.figo.org/covid-19-vaccination- pregnant-and-breastfeeding- women. 2. Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG). COVID-19 vaccines, pregnancy and breastfeeding. [Online] 16 April 2021. [Cited: 25 April 2021.] https://www.rcog.org.uk/en/guidelines-
  6. 6. research-services/coronavirus-covid-19- pregnancy-and-womens-health/covid-19-vaccines-and- pregnancy/covid-19- vaccines-pregnancy-and-breastfeeding/. 3. American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG). Vaccinating Pregnant and Lactating Patients Against COVID-19. [Online] December 2020. [Cited: 25 April 2021.] https://www.acog.org/clinical/clinical-guidance/practice- advisory/articles/2020/12/vaccinating- pregnant-and-lactating-patients-against- covid- 19#:~:text=ACOG%20recommends%20COVID%2D19%20vaccines,otherwise%20meet %20criteria%20for%20vaccination.. 4. CDC. General recommendations on immunization: recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). MMWR. 2011; 60 (No. 2). 5. CDC. Prevention and control of seasonal influenza with vaccines: recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices — United States, 2013–2014. MMWR. 2013; 62 (No. RR-7): 30. 6. ACIP: Guidance for Vaccine Recommendations for Pregnant and Breastfeeding Women

