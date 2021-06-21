Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1/3 Free Your Mind themeaningofmanifestation.blogspot.com/2021/06/free-your-mind.html There are just some days when we can...
2/3 In order for you to sleep soundly, it is of importance that you adhere to a certain sleep schedule. If you are used to...
3/3 --》 FREE MUSIC TO RELAX 《-- Lastly, look within yourself. Managing your stress is all a matter of how you look at prob...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Self Improvement
51 views
Jun. 21, 2021

Free Your Mind

Description on how to free your mind, selfimprovement, sleep, music, stress releave ect.

On the last pic you listen FREE music to relax

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Free Your Mind

  1. 1. 1/3 Free Your Mind themeaningofmanifestation.blogspot.com/2021/06/free-your-mind.html There are just some days when we can’t help but feel stressed out. It may be a result of pressures at work, pressures at home, family problems and other circumstances that often affect our sleeping habits. I have encountered several times of sleepless nights because I am awakened by thoughts of tasks I need to do at work the following day. Those were some of the most stressful weeks I have ever experienced. The negative thoughts just seem to haunt me in my sleep. In my quest for a more relaxing sleeping time I have discovered some surefire ways for you to free your mind of negative thoughts and therefore have a more relaxing rest. With a good night’s sleep you are better equipped to start your day right. --》 SACRED SOUND HEALING SYSTEM 《--
  2. 2. 2/3 In order for you to sleep soundly, it is of importance that you adhere to a certain sleep schedule. If you are used to sleeping at a particular time, your body clock will be attuned to this time and it is usually easier for you to sleep despite the fact that your thoughts may be somewhere else. While people may think that watching television can make you relax and fall asleep after some time, certain shows or movies that contain violent pictures or emotional scenes can drain you internally and can often aggravate chaotic and unstable thoughts. Try turning off the television several minutes before you sleep for a change. --》 HOLISTIC MIND POWER SYSTEM 《-- For some people, they free their mind of problems and thoughts by expressing them through writings on a journal. Writing gives you the opportunity to air out all of your feelings freely without any restrictions and without apprehensions of what other people may think or say. Music, I believe also helps you relax. You’ll be amaze at the wonders music can do. It not only soothes and relaxes your entire body but it also relaxes your mind and frees it from stressful thoughts. Music can transport your mind to happy thoughts of long ago. Let your imagination run wild to help it relax. Meditation also helps a lot. You don’t have to learn from an expert how to meditate. All you need to do is just to close your eyes, lie down comfortably and to breathe slowly as you inhale and exhale.
  3. 3. 3/3 --》 FREE MUSIC TO RELAX 《-- Lastly, look within yourself. Managing your stress is all a matter of how you look at problems. You may look at them as a nuisance or disturbance of your equilibrium or you may look at it as a challenge to look into opportunities that may be lurking or a chance to improve one’s self.

×