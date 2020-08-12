Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dharamshala Dharmashala is one of the vibrant mosaic of Buddhist and Himachali culture town. Dharmashala surrounded with s...
Below are the best places in Dharamshala • Bhagsu Waterfalls • St. John Church • Dharamshala Cricket Stadium • Namgyal Mon...
Some of the best Hotels in Dharmashala • Hotel King Castle. • Hotel the Nest • Fortune Park Moksha - ITC Hotel group • D P...
For More information, Please click On below link:https://ntraveladvisor.com/dharamshala- himachal/ Thank you for visiting ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dharmashala

25 views

Published on

Dharmashala is one of the vibrant mosaics of Buddhist and Himachali culture town. Dharmashala surrounded by snow-capped mountains, peaks, see a lot of trekking spots.

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dharmashala

  1. 1. Dharamshala Dharmashala is one of the vibrant mosaic of Buddhist and Himachali culture town. Dharmashala surrounded with snow-capped mountains, peaks, see lot of trekking spots. We have activities like Hiking, Trekking, Rock Climbing, Paragliding and so many activities can do once you visit this place. We have one of the best international cricket stadium in Dharamshala.
  2. 2. Below are the best places in Dharamshala • Bhagsu Waterfalls • St. John Church • Dharamshala Cricket Stadium • Namgyal Monastery • War Memorial • Kangra Fort • Library of Tibetan Works and Archives • Gyuto Monastery • Tea Gardens • Jwala Devi Temple
  3. 3. Some of the best Hotels in Dharmashala • Hotel King Castle. • Hotel the Nest • Fortune Park Moksha - ITC Hotel group • D Polo club and Spa Resort • Hotel Norbu House • Hotel The Vaikunth • Hotel Mount view Mcleodganj • Udechee Huts • Shalom Backpackers Mcleodganj • Hotel The Eden
  4. 4. For More information, Please click On below link:https://ntraveladvisor.com/dharamshala- himachal/ Thank you for visiting us !!!!!

×