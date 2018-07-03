Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DOSCO TalenCentrum Defensie Sectie Nederlands Het intern memorandum 3 juli 2018 Communicatieve Vaardigheden Nederlands
DOSCO2 Intern memorandum 0. Inhoud 1. Beslisboom 2. Schrijfdoelen 3. Opbouw 4. Afsluiting 3 juli 2018
DOSCO3 Intern memorandum 1. BESLISBOOM 3 juli 2018
DOSCO4 Intern memorandum 3 juli 2018
DOSCO5 Intern memorandum 3 juli 2018
DOSCO6 Intern memorandum 2. SCHRIJFDOELEN 3 juli 2018
DOSCO7 Intern memorandum Informeren & adviseren 3 juli 2018
DOSCO8 Intern memorandum 3. OPBOUW 3 juli 2018
DOSCO9 Intern memorandum 1. Inleiding Aanleiding, doelstelling, leeswijzer 2. Probleemstelling = centrale vraag 3. Beschou...
DOSCO10 Intern memorandum 3 juli 2018 Format Logo Format Geadresseerde Format Eigen gegevens, datum, eventueel vermelding ...
DOSCO11 Intern memorandum 3 juli 2018 Inhoud/ Kern Structuur en samenhang Middenstuk (hier: ‘Beschouwing’) mag beginnen me...
DOSCO12 Intern memorandum 3 juli 2018 Structuur en samenhang In het middenstuk mag gebruik worden gemaakt van tussenkoppen...
DOSCO13 Intern memorandum 3 juli 2018 Slot Aanbevelingen zijn uitgewerkte adviezen. Geef aan WIE iets moet doen, WAT die m...
DOSCO14 Intern memorandum 4. AFSLUITING 3 juli 2018
DOSCO15 Intern memorandum Beslisboom: binnen Defensie, binnen eigen dienstonderdeel, niet-persoonlijk, beknopt document Sc...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Communicatieve Vaardigheden Nederlands - Intern memorandum

7 views

Published on

Communicatieve Vaardigheden Nederlands - Intern memorandum

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Communicatieve Vaardigheden Nederlands - Intern memorandum

  1. 1. DOSCO TalenCentrum Defensie Sectie Nederlands Het intern memorandum 3 juli 2018 Communicatieve Vaardigheden Nederlands
  2. 2. DOSCO2 Intern memorandum 0. Inhoud 1. Beslisboom 2. Schrijfdoelen 3. Opbouw 4. Afsluiting 3 juli 2018
  3. 3. DOSCO3 Intern memorandum 1. BESLISBOOM 3 juli 2018
  4. 4. DOSCO4 Intern memorandum 3 juli 2018
  5. 5. DOSCO5 Intern memorandum 3 juli 2018
  6. 6. DOSCO6 Intern memorandum 2. SCHRIJFDOELEN 3 juli 2018
  7. 7. DOSCO7 Intern memorandum Informeren & adviseren 3 juli 2018
  8. 8. DOSCO8 Intern memorandum 3. OPBOUW 3 juli 2018
  9. 9. DOSCO9 Intern memorandum 1. Inleiding Aanleiding, doelstelling, leeswijzer 2. Probleemstelling = centrale vraag 3. Beschouwing Deel 1: deelvragen, randvoorwaarden, beperkingen, begripsomschrijving Deel 2: behandelen deelonderwerpen, beantwoorden deelvragen 4. Conclusie(s) Herhalen probleemstelling, herhalen hoofdpunten, antwoord probleemstelling, conclusie 5. Aanbeveling(en) Uitgewerkt advies (wie + wat + voor wanneer) 3 juli 2018
  10. 10. DOSCO10 Intern memorandum 3 juli 2018 Format Logo Format Geadresseerde Format Eigen gegevens, datum, eventueel vermelding bijlage Format Maak gebruik van de vaste koppen: ‘Inleiding’, ‘Probleemstelling’, ‘Beschouwing’, ‘Conclusie’ en ‘Aanbevelingen’. Die laatste twee koppen mag je ook samenvoegen. Probleemstelling Eisen: is een vraag, sluit aan bij doelstelling en opdracht, is ondubbelzinnig en nauwkeurig, is haalbaar en uitvoerbaar, is open, is bondig. Inleiding De inleiding bevat altijd drie onderdelen: Aanleiding  Welke redenen zijn er waardoor deze memo moet worden geschreven? Doelstelling  Welk doel heeft de memo? Leeswijzer  Welke deelonderwerpen komen achtereenvolgens aan bod in de memo? De ‘betreft’
  11. 11. DOSCO11 Intern memorandum 3 juli 2018 Inhoud/ Kern Structuur en samenhang Middenstuk (hier: ‘Beschouwing’) mag beginnen met inleidende zaken, zoals opsomming van deelvragen, randvoorwaarden, beperkingen en/of begripsomschrijving(en). Structuur en samenhang Werk in het middenstuk de verschillende deelonderwerpen uit, bijvoorbeeld aan de hand van deelvragen. Zorg voor een logische volgorde van de deelonderwerpen. Structuur en samenhang Start een nieuwe alinea zodra je een nieuw deelonderwerp gaat bespreken. Maak verbanden die je legt in en tussen alinea’s duidelijk, bijvoorbeeld met signaalwoorden, overgangszinnen en verwijzingen.
  12. 12. DOSCO12 Intern memorandum 3 juli 2018 Structuur en samenhang In het middenstuk mag gebruik worden gemaakt van tussenkoppen; geef deze wel een andere opmaak dan de vijf hoofdkoppen. Bij dit voorbeeld zijn de twee deelvragen gebruikt als tussenkoppen. Bronvermelding Als je je beroept op bronnen, moet je die altijd vermelden. Slot Herhaal in het slot de centrale vraag en de belangrijkste zaken. Geef een antwoord op de centrale vraag en zorg ervoor dat de conclusies die je trekt voldoende onderbouwd worden in de beschouwing. Zorg ervoor dat er geen nieuwe onderwerpen worden genoemd in het slot: die horen thuis in het middenstuk. Zorg ervoor dat het slot zelfstandig leesbaar is.
  13. 13. DOSCO13 Intern memorandum 3 juli 2018 Slot Aanbevelingen zijn uitgewerkte adviezen. Geef aan WIE iets moet doen, WAT die moet doen en VOOR WANNEER het gedaan moet zijn. Zorg ervoor dat de aanbeveling logisch voortvloeit uit de conclusie(s). Slot Aanbevelingen mogen opgesomd worden met bullets. Bronvermelding De geraadpleegde bronnen in een tekst worden opgenomen in een bronnenlijst aan het einde.
  14. 14. DOSCO14 Intern memorandum 4. AFSLUITING 3 juli 2018
  15. 15. DOSCO15 Intern memorandum Beslisboom: binnen Defensie, binnen eigen dienstonderdeel, niet-persoonlijk, beknopt document Schrijfdoelen: informeren & adviseren Opbouw: inleiding, probleemstelling, beschouwing, conclusie(s) & aanbeveling(en) 3 juli 2018

×