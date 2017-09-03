Revista civil. Derecho al Trabajo

Hablando JURÍDICAMENTE 1.800,00 BS. EdiciónNº1/SEPTIEMBREAÑO2017
Existieron unas leyes de Marcu las cuales surgieron posteriormente y de ellas se concluye que el hombre hizo una limitació...
proletariado, los cuales se agrupaban en grandes cantidades en los suburbios, éstos, al no disponer de los recursos del ca...
Evolución del Derecho del trabajo en Venezuela Al igual que con el resto de los países del mundo, el derecho laboral en Ve...
precedida por las leyes de minas, muy especialmente la de 1.915, la cual regulaba las relaciones entre patrono y trabajado...
trabajadores en las utilidades de las empresas, así como la inclusión de trabajos especiales como los motorizados, discapa...
AUTONOMIA DEL DERECHO DEL TRABAJO Se dice que el Derecho del Trabajo es autónomo, ya que su doctrina es propia, autónoma, ...
RELACIÓN CON OTRAS DISCIPLINAS Derecho Constitucional. Es base del Derecho Del Trabajo. Ya desde 1826 se consagran derecho...
Laboral), de impactos psicológicos de desplazamiento laboral, que la introducción de la computadora produjo (Psicología de...
DATOS… Elementos Fundamentales del Derecho delTrabajo Tiene Normas adjetivas y Sustantivas. Obligatorio cumplimiento de la...
Objeto del Derecho del Trabajo: Regula los deberes y derechos tanto de los obreros como de los patronos.  Norma todo lo r...
Directorio Castro & Ramírez Asesores SC Teléfonos: (0251)814.8166 (0251)252.0704 (0414)350.0729 (0414)566.7425 Dirección: ...
¿Tienes pensado matricularte en la Facultad de Derecho? ¿No sabes si tienes madera para convertirte en un buen abogado? En...
  1. 1. Hablando JURÍDICAMENTE 1.800,00 BS. EdiciónNº1/SEPTIEMBREAÑO2017
  2. 2. Existieron unas leyes de Marcu las cuales surgieron posteriormente y de ellas se concluye que el hombre hizo una limitación a la jornada de trabajo, no precisamente para que el trabajador descansara sino porque se dio cuenta que hay un tiempo de luz y un tiempo de sombra. Esto se planteó a raíz de que observaron que los animales trabajaban de día y en la noche descasaban. Por tal motivo que decidieron aplicar el mismo método a los hombres. Desarrollo Histórico Del Derecho Laboral n la antigüedad, a diferencia de nuestros tiempos, el trabajo era visto como condena, sanción, era impuesto, forzoso. La única vía existente para que los seres humanos asumieran el concepto de trabajo como tal, era la esclavitud. En la biblia, específicamente en el libro del Génesis, se considera el trabajo como un castigo, una forma de disciplinar. No fue sino a través del cristianismo, cuando en la edad media, el trabajo comenzó a ser visto como un deber, moralmente aceptado y necesario para la supervivencia. Posteriormente, y abolida la esclavitud, el feudalismo se impone como régimen, dando origen a la figura del vasallo, quienes a cambio de protección, pagaban con trabajo. Paralelamente, en las grandes ciudades se instauraba el sistema artesanal, controlado por sociedades profesionales vale decir: asistenciales, políticas, económicas y educativas. El capitalismo, viene a romper con los regímenes anteriores, dando origen a sistemas de trabajo diferentes. Con la desaparición de la esclavitud, surge la figura del salario, para determinar la disposición de mano de obra trabajadora para la producción común; para ese entonces el salario se generalizaba a través de la afluencia del oro. Este sistema se nutre potencialmente, de la mano de obra campesina, la cual se muda a las ciudades en búsqueda de oportunidades, mujeres y niños eran insertos en este mercado laboral, por salarios inferiores a lo de los hombres, a pesar de hacer un trabajo igual. Para formalizar esta actividad, se da uso del contrato de trabajo, en el cual quedaba asentado por escrito el compromiso del trabajador a realizar alguna actividad a cambio de un costo, basándose el referido contrato, en los arrendamientos de servicios, establecidos en el derecho romano. Esta relación laboral, trajo como consecuencia la emigración en masa del campesino hacia las ciudades, originando la formación de la figura del
  3. 3. proletariado, los cuales se agrupaban en grandes cantidades en los suburbios, éstos, al no disponer de los recursos del campo, se tenían que conformar con lo que le ofrecieran. Esa lamentable situación, trajo consecuencias desastrosas para los trabajadores, donde los patronos, obviaban la condición humana, sometiéndolos a la constante explotación y humillación, limitando la figura del trabajo, a un simple juego o ley de oferta y demanda, sin importar consideración alguna sobre la persona que lo prestaba. Pero es la llamada Revolución Industrial, la cual se inició en Europa, específicamente en Inglaterra a finales del siglo XVIII, donde el poder de los empresarios contra los trabajadores, provocó los más grandes abusos, sometiéndolos a las más duras y aberrantes condiciones de vida, con jornadas laborales superiores a las quince horas, insalubridad en las fabricas y mano de obra trabajadora a partir de los seis años de edad. La evolución ha sido muy lenta, debieron pasar siglos, crisis, abusos, humillaciones, entre otras formas bochornosas de explotación del hombre, para que a mediados del siglo XIX, se le dieran forma a las primeras leyes o normas regulatorias de lo que hoy llamamos Derecho del Trabajo. La Ley Inglesa de 1.802, puede considerarse el primer intento legislativo de fijar una norma laboral, la cual, aunque contenía muchas deficiencias y errores, establecía la protección infantil y la regulación de ciertas condiciones de trabajo. Paralelamente en Países como Alemania, se legislaba sobre las condiciones de trabajo y seguridad social; Italia, sobre la protección de menores; España, creaba un Instituto sobre reformas sociales; ya en nuestro continente, se creaban las oficinas Estadísticas del trabajo en los Estados Unidos; y es en Brasil, se instauran normas regulatorias para la protección infantil a mediados de 1890.
  4. 4. Evolución del Derecho del trabajo en Venezuela Al igual que con el resto de los países del mundo, el derecho laboral en Venezuela es de reciente data, conociéndose ciertos antecedentes históricos relativos a las leyes regulatorias impuestas por los reyes de España, relacionadas con el trato de los indios “Leyes de Indias”. La evidencia sobre la evolución del Derecho del trabajo en Venezuela, se limita a dos circunstancias trascendentales, o periodos como lo citan los autores, los cuales se detallan a continuación: 1830-1917; en este lapso de tiempo, las provincias, estados y municipalidades de la República, aprobaron ordenanzas, leyes y códigos, en las cuales insertaban lo que fueron las primeras reglas de aplicación regional, vinculadas al trabajo de sirvientes, artesanos y jornaleros. Estas “reglas”, no disponían de un carácter formal, en cuanto al derecho laboral se refiere, las mismas, eran estrictamente “policiales”, destinadas mas al resguardo del orden publico que a la protección del trabajador. Las mismas, se aplicaban paralelamente al contenido de los códigos civiles, los cuales hasta el año 1942, incluían la figura del contrato de arrendamiento de personas, que comprometían su trabajo al servicio de otra (códigos civiles de 1896, 1916 y 1904). Para 1820 y años subsecuentes, estos códigos y ordenanzas policiales, contenían ciertas normas en cuanto a la figura del “preaviso”. Así mismo, los Códigos Civiles de 1896, 1904 y 1922, establecían la indemnización del trabajador por parte del patrono, en aquellos casos donde se ocasionaba daños, por el retiro del trabajador antes de la culminación o vencimiento del contrato laboral. A partir de 1.917, se da inicio formal, al derecho laboral como tal, con la aprobación de la Ley de Talleres y Establecimientos Públicos (26/06/1917), ¿¿Datos Curiosos??
  5. 5. precedida por las leyes de minas, muy especialmente la de 1.915, la cual regulaba las relaciones entre patrono y trabajador, así como la indemnización o reparación de accidentes de trabajo, antecedente de la Ley del Trabajo de 1.928. Entre las características o adelantos que contenía la citada Ley de Talleres y Establecimientos Públicos se mencionan los siguientes: Percepción clara de la realidad del trabajador, aplicación general para todos los trabajadores, jornadas diarias de ocho horas y media, fijación de días de descanso obligatorio, condiciones de aseo y salubridad de los sitios de trabajo, en general, se preocupo el legislador en garantizar cierta seguridad social del trabajador. La Ley del Trabajo del 23/07 de 1.928, deroga a la anterior (1.917), pero al no disponer el estado de personal capacitado, ni de los órganos jurisdiccionales para impartir justicia, sencillamente no era acatada. En cuanto a sus aportes, contenía la obligación del patrono de indemnización en los casos de accidentes y enfermedades labores, posiblemente, el antecedente para la aprobación del instrumento legal que hoy se llama LOPCYMAT (Ley Orgánica de Protección y Medio Ambiente de Trabajo). La Ley del Trabajo de 1.936, acogió los diferentes convenios impulsados por la OIT, e inspirada en la Ley Federal de la República de México, reconoce por vez primera el Derecho de Asociación, de Huelga y Contratación Colectiva, puntos ignorados por completo en anteriores legislaciones. Sufrió sucesivas reformas en 1.945, 1.947, 1.966, 1.974, 1.975 y 1.983, logrando mantenerse en vigencia hasta 1.991. La Ley del Trabajo de 1.990, sustituye a la de 1.936, la cual se mantuvo en vigencia durante 55 años. Se caracteriza fundamentalmente, ya que se constituye en un cumulo o agregado de disposiciones de contenido constitucional. Sustituye la figura de Contrato Colectivo por el de Convención Colectiva, autoriza a los sindicatos a su accionar en todo el territorio nacional, aumentando considerablemente la participación de los
  6. 6. trabajadores en las utilidades de las empresas, así como la inclusión de trabajos especiales como los motorizados, discapacitados, transporte aéreo, fluvial, marítimo y lacustre, así como los trabajos de la mujer y la familia. Fue reformada en Junio de 1.997. Dispone de un Reglamento aprobado en el año 1.999, el cual sustituyó parcialmente al de 1.973. Definiciones
  7. 7. AUTONOMIA DEL DERECHO DEL TRABAJO Se dice que el Derecho del Trabajo es autónomo, ya que su doctrina es propia, autónoma, única, independiente y distinta al derecho común y tradicional, es decir, es un derecho sustantivo. Este derecho, difiere del resto de ramas en el sentido que tiene que ver, involucra a la gran mayoría de los ciudadanos de un país, su contenido, aunque se vincula directamente con el Derecho Civil, en algunas ocasiones roza o lo enfrenta, por su peculiar forma de interpretar la figura del “contrato”, tomando en consideración las premisas que rodean el mismo, donde se imponen o interpretan derechos subjetivos como prestaciones y la posición del trabajador frente al empleador, la cual debe verse siempre como inferior, o desventajosa. Derecho Constitucional Derecho Administrativo Derecho Penal Derecho Procesal Derecho Internacional Derecho Civil Derecho Comercial Sociología Economía Política Política Laboral RELACIÓN CON OTRAS DISCIPLINAS
  8. 8. RELACIÓN CON OTRAS DISCIPLINAS Derecho Constitucional. Es base del Derecho Del Trabajo. Ya desde 1826 se consagran derechos en la Constitución, garantizando la libertad de trabajo, comercio, industria y otros, aunque sólo como derechos políticos. Derecho Administrativo. Reglamenta el Derecho del Trabajo, con instituciones como: 1. El Ministerio de Trabajo y Desarrollo Laboral. 2. La Dirección General del Trabajo. 3. El Inspector General del Trabajo. 4. Institutos de Previsión Social. 5. Protección Laboral. 6. Sanciones por infracciones al Régimen Laboral. Derecho Penal: A través de 2 vías: El Régimen Disciplinario sanciona con penas pecuniarias. El Estado puede intervenir las fábricas. Existen figuras delictivas, como ser un atentado a un centro de producción. Derecho Procesal. Se relaciona con este a través del Código Procesal del Trabajo. Además si este tiene lagunas jurídicas se utilizara supletoriamente Código de procedimiento civil o penal. Derecho Internacional. Promueve la creación de un Derecho Internacional de Trabajo a través de acuerdos y convenios de la OIT. También se relaciona con el Derecho Internacional Privado cuando se trata de contratos de trabajo realizados en un país y ejecutados en otro. Derecho Civil. El Arrendamiento de Servicios da origen al moderno Contrato de Trabajo, es por eso que los requisitos, las rescisiones, etc., se rigen casi enteramente por el Derecho Civil; se relaciona por la responsabilidad de infortunios laborales, los problemas relacionados con las personas jurídicas, las cuestiones sucesorias, etc. Derecho Comercial. El preaviso, la indemnización, derivan del Derecho Comercial. Además la empresa es la base natural de este Derecho y es donde se da la relación jurídica laboral. Sociología. Esta estudia las formas históricas de organización social y las relaciones sociales. Nos muestra los diversos modos de producción históricas, pone al descubierto el trabajo humano, los instrumentos de trabajo. Economía Política. Ciencia que estudia la creación y distribución de la riqueza. También el salario, la empresa, la mano de obra, la propiedad de los medios de producción. Política Laboral. Desarrolla medios de protección en caso de accidentes de trabajo (Medicina NOTA..! La ubicación del Derecho del Trabajo en el ordenamiento jurídico, ha cobrado vital importancia. Específicamente en nuestro marco jurídico, dispone de rango constitucional. Además promueve un modelo de las relaciones laborales, el cual describe como un “modelo social de Derecho”, promoviendo la diversidad laboral, fuentes de trabajo, condiciones económicas, no escapando, del llamado “paternalismo” estadal, característico de las ultimas legislaciones en Venezuela. Adicionalmente, el Derecho del Trabajo o Laboral, dispone de una Ley Orgánica del Trabajo, Una Ley orgánica procesal de trabajo, Ley Orgánica del Sistema de Seguridad Social Integral, Ley Orgánica de prevención, condiciones y medioambiente de trabajo, Contrataciones Colectivas, Reglamentos (Ley del Trabajo, LOPCYMAT, entre otros).
  9. 9. Laboral), de impactos psicológicos de desplazamiento laboral, que la introducción de la computadora produjo (Psicología del trabajo) y repercusiones en los trabajadores del choque con la técnica y la tecnología (Ergonomía, del griego ergos, trabajo). Puntos Básicos de la Legislación Laboral • Tipo de contrato de trabajo; individual o colectivos, por tiempo determinado o indeterminado. • Sindicatos y convención colectiva. • Trabajo de mujeres embarazadas, menores de edad y extranjeros. • Descanso pre y post natal. • Pago de guarderías y colegios. • Renuncia individual o colectiva al trabajo. • Causas de despido injustificado y justificado. • Pago y omisión del preaviso. • Inamovilidad laboral. • Huelgas o paros laborales. • Jornada de laboral, horas extra, bonos, descanso semanal y feriados. • Salario mínimo y cesta ticket. • Tipos de salarios y sus deducciones. • Ley Seguro Social, Inces y Banavih. • Vacaciones y utilidades. • Liquidación de prestaciones sociales. • Intereses sobre prestaciones sociales y fideicomisos. • Modificación y cambio de las condiciones de trabajo y patrono. • Seguridad en el trabajo.
  10. 10. DATOS… Elementos Fundamentales del Derecho delTrabajo Tiene Normas adjetivas y Sustantivas. Obligatorio cumplimiento de las normas ya que son impuestas por el Estado. Regula la relaciones entre la mano de obra y el capital Regula las relaciones entre patrono y trabajador (obrero, empleado) . • Excepciones de la aplicación del Derecho del Trabajo. • Tal como se establece en los artículos 7 y 8 de la Ley Orgánica del Trabajo, se exceptúan los siguientes: . • Los cuerpos Armados: Siendo estos los integrantes de la Fuerza Armada Nacional, los servicios policiales y los demás que están vinculados a la defensa y la seguridad de la nación y al mantenimiento del orden público. Se rigen por la Ley de la Previsión Social de las Fuerzas Armadas Policiales. . • Los Funcionarios Públicos: Que pueden ser nacionales, estadales o municipales, los cuales se rigen por la Ley de Estatuto de la Función Pública y subsidiariamente la Ley del Trabajo en el ingreso, permanencia y la salida.
  11. 11. Objeto del Derecho del Trabajo: Regula los deberes y derechos tanto de los obreros como de los patronos.  Norma todo lo referente a salario, horas de trabajo, despidos justificado y no justificados, contratos individuales, sindicatos, huelgas entre otros.  Regula los conflictos de la relación jurídico-laboral. Es decir, hay que verlo como un hecho social, porque implica una serie de condiciones sociales de cada trabajo. Fuentes del Derecho del Trabajo Entendiendo por fuentes del Derecho del Trabajo aquello que origina las normas que reglan las relaciones laborales, podemos distinguir las siguientes: 1. Fuentes reales o materiales, que son aquellos hechos o circunstancias de la realidad o intereses sectoriales que determinan que se dicten las normas laborales. Son meta jurídicas, o sociológicas. 2. Fuentes formales, que son las normas propiamente dichas que nacen como consecuencia de las fuentes materiales, para reglar en el marco jurídico los deberes y derechos de las partes, y las partes se podrán amparar en ellas para realizar el reclamo judicial ante su violación.
  12. 12. Directorio Castro & Ramírez Asesores SC Teléfonos: (0251)814.8166 (0251)252.0704 (0414)350.0729 (0414)566.7425 Dirección: Av. 20, entre Calles 14 y 15, Edif. 14-66, Ofic. 8 Ofic. 2-D (al Lado de Toyo América), Centro, Barquisimeto. Asesoramiento Jurídico y Contable, Asesoramiento Laboral, Tributarios, Penales, Civiles, Administrativos y Mercantiles, Abogados, Contadores Público. Escritorio Juridico Franco La Lattus y Asociados Teléfonos: (0251)231.5157/9302 Dirección: Calle 22, entre Carrera 18 y 19, Edif. Andrés Bello, Local 1-C, Centro, Barquisimeto. Bufetes de Abogados, Derecho Mercantil, Civil, Abogados, Escritorio Juridico Escritorio JuridicoGarciaHernan dez& Asociados Teléfonos: (0251)231.2913 (0251)232.2240 Dirección: Carrera 21, entre Calle 23 y 24, Centro, Barquisimeto.
  13. 13. ¿Tienes pensado matricularte en la Facultad de Derecho? ¿No sabes si tienes madera para convertirte en un buen abogado? En este artículo te presentamos diez signos inequívocos para que valores si algún día podrías llegar a ser un buen abogado. Es posible que existan otros muchos indicios que te pueden ayudar a valorar si eres un buen abogado, pero quizás podemos citar los siguientes como los principales. 1. Te encanta discutir. Si eres una persona a la que en su día a día le gusta una buena discusión para ver quién tiene la razón en cada caso. Los abogados argumentan constantemente; lo hacen con la parte contraria, con otros abogados, con los Jueces y Tribunales, con los funcionarios y hasta con sus propios clientes. La práctica del Derecho es intrínsecamente contradictoria, por lo que si te gusta una buena discusión, bien argumentada, el área del derecho puede ser una buena opción. 2. Te encanta escribir. Los abogados están continuamente escribiendo, se pasan el día redactando alegaciones, recursos, contratos, solicitudes y cientos de comunicaciones escritas al año. 3. Eres un adicto al trabajo. Deberías saber que muchos abogados son adictos al trabajo. De hecho hay abogados que trabajan de la mañana a la noche, excediendo por mucho una jornada profesional normal. Para asegurarte el éxito en el campo de la abogacía, debes trabajar (y mucho), por lo que se hace necesario hacer algunos sacrificios, entre ellos el exceso en el horario laboral. 4. Eres un buen negociador. Los abogados negocian todos los días. En la mayoría de procedimientos, los acuerdos entre las partes son parte esencial. Por ello, unas buenas aptitudes negociadoras influirán muy positivamente en el rendimiento de un abogado. 5. Lo tuyo es la persuasión. Este factor es muy importante especialmente en ciertos procedimientos, como el del Jurado, en el que la forma de presentar el caso y la persuasión que sea capaz de ejercer el letrado sobre los miembros del mismo, son importantísimos para la decisión final en un sentido u otro. El trabajo principal de un abogado es persuadir al resto de los intervinientes en el procedimiento de que la postura que defiende es la correcta. 6. Tienes una buena coraza emocional. Todo buen abogado debe tener una buena coraza emocional. Ten en cuenta que en su trabajo diario, los abogados se pueden enfrentar a Jueces enfadados y con mal carácter, funcionarios que en ocasiones no tienen un buen día, clientes enojados y despiadados enemigos (que muchas veces son otros abogados). 7. Gran capacidad de organización. Como profesional de la abogacía, pasarás tu tiempo entre tu despacho, entrevistas con clientes, papeleos varios, llamadas telefónicas y comparecencias ante el Juez o Tribunal acompañando a tus clientes o colegas de profesión. 8. Eres persistente. La persistencia es una de las grandes virtudes de los grandes abogados. No puedes rendirte nunca. Debes luchar por alcanzar tus objetivos y lograr tus metas. Muchas veces se fallará, pero tras la caída hay que levantarse y volver a intentarlo. 9. La paciencia es una de tus virtudes. La práctica del Derecho implica mucho tiempo de espera, tanto a corto como a largo plazo. En el corto, ármate de paciencia en los Juzgados y Tribunales esperando por una documentación, esperando con tu cliente para prestar declaración o por una resolución. En el largo plazo, existen juicios orales que se demoran años desde la ocurrencia del hecho, por lo que te recomendamos que te armes de paciencia. 10. Tienes cierta agresividad bien entendida. El cliente quiere un abogado resuelto, decidido, que trabaje con agilidad, sin dar un paso atrás en su firme decisión de ayudar fielmente a su cliente. ¿Tienes pensado matricularte en la Facultad de Derecho? PASATIEMPO

