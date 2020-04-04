X otabuyser

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Խոտաբույսեր Նանե Մոմչյան 7.4
  2. 2. Թեյի ծառ Սա առավել արդյունավետ բույսերից մեկն է վնասակար բակտերիաների դեմ, ինչպիսին է ստաֆիլոկոկը, պաշտպանում է միջատներից եւ գրեթե ակնթարթորեն բուժում է նրանց խայթոցները: Արագ բուժում է կտրվածքները եւ այրվածքները, ինչպես նաեւ օգնում ազատվել թեփից: Թեյի ծառի յուղն արդյունավետ է գլխացավի և մրսածության դեմ:
  3. 3. Խատուտիկ • Խատուտիկներն ուտելի ծաղկաբույսեր են, որոնք լայնորեն տարածված են Հարավային Ամերիկայում: Դրանք օգտագործում են բժշկական դեղամիջոցներում եւ ըմպելիքներում: Խատուտիկի ծաղիկները, տերեւները եւ արմատներն օգտագործում են որպես սննդամթերք բուժիչ նպատակներով, պատրաստում են մաքրող տոնիկ արյունատար անոթների համար:Խատուտիկը հավասարակշռում է շաքարի քանակն արյան մեջ եւ խոլեստերինի մակարդակը: Բացի դրանից այս բույսերը կանխում են լեղաքարերի առաջացումը եւ բարելավում ենթաստամոքսային գեղձի աշխատանքը:
  4. 4. Քաղցր մանուշակ • Քաղցր մանուշակն ի սկզբանե աճել է Եվրոպայում եւ Ասիայում, սակայն այսօր այն աճեցնում են ամբողջ աշխարհում: Այս բույսի օշարակն արդյունավետ է մրսածության, գրիպի, հազի եւ անգինայի դեպքում: Որպես թեյ այն օգնում է գլխացավի ու մկանային ցավի ժամանակ:

