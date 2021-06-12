Successfully reported this slideshow.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE • Meaning – conversion of currencies 1
DEFINITION: • Defined – u/s 2 of FOREIGN EXCHANGE MANAGEMENT ACT,1999(FEMA) Foreign exchange – i.e foreign currency and in...
Foreign Exchange includes 3
FOREIGN EXCHANGE TRANSACTION : one country currency Another country currency Exchange of Funds Agreed rate and Arranged ba...
EXCHANGE RATE: • Denotes : price or ratio or value at which one currency is exchanged for another Exchange rate : Dynamic ...
FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKETS: Market Participant s Central Banks Commercial banks Investments funds/banks FOREX Brokers Corpor...
FOREX MARKET:  Dynamic  Communication system based market  No boundaries/locations  Operates round the clock  Within ...
FACTORS DETERMINING EXCHANGE RATE: 8
FUNDAMENTAL REASONS: • Includes: causes or event , affect basic and economic and monetary policies of government • Causes ...
TECHNICAL REASON: Government control – Freedom or Restriction on capital movements Leads to Unrealistic value of currency...
SPECULATIONS: Expectations currency will be devalued – speculators Short sell base currency For buying back at cheaper at...
EXCHANGE RATE MECHANISM: • Forex deals mostly done on – SPOT basis • Date of delivery of funds on date – exchange of curre...
TYPES OF SETTLEMENT 13 READY OR CASH TOM SPOT FORWARD Same day (date of deal) Next working day of date of deal Second work...
FORWARD TRANSACTION AND FORWARD RATES: • Meaning of Forward transaction– delivery of currencies is to take place beyond sp...
• Forward Premium and Discount – based upon: • 1) Interest rate (differentials of 2 currencies involved) • 2) Demand and S...
FORWARD PRICE OF CURRENCY AGAINST ANOTHER CAN BE WORKED WITH FOLLOWING FACTORS: 1. SPOT price of currencies involved 2. Th...
DIRECT AND INDIRECT QUOTES: Direct Indirect Local currency – Variable Foreign currency - Fixed Local currency – Fixed Fore...
CROSS RATES: • Used when – deal in market where rates for particular currency pair is not available then the price of said...
FIXED VS FLOATING RATES: FIXED RATE • Official rate set by monetary authorities for currencies • Pegged to one or more cur...
BID AND OFFER RATES: • The buying rates and selling rates are also referred to as bid and offer rates. 20
