Integrated facilities management services

Vestian helps companies to design and create vibrant workplaces to help inspire workforce innovation and productivity.

  1. 1. Vestian was established in 2010 by the founder and former executives of Equis Corp., recognized as the undisputed leader in comprehensive, conflict-free occupier services for more than 20 years. When Equis became part of a larger organization that also represents landlords, the principals formed Vestian to re- establish a comprehensive range of dedicated occupier services, with state-of- the-art technology and top-notch market data to ensure the highest quality decision support of any corporate real estate services organization. About Us
  2. 2. Michael Silver Chairman | Managing Broker Shrinivas Rao Chief Executive Officer Razi Uddin Chief Financial Officer Our team
  3. 3. Clarence Seah Deputy Managing Director - China Francine Niemiec President - Account Services Joseph W Sprouls Vice Chairman
  4. 4. Our Services At Vestian, we understand that our clients’ success is based not on buildings, but what happens inside the walls of their offices.  Vestian is the world′s foremost commercial real estate firm to serve only occupiers, never landlords, so clients can be assured of no potential for conflict of interest. Leading companies turn to us when the level of difficulty is high and the stakes are higher. Our service delivery is differentiated by c l i e n t t r a n s p a r e n c y , p r o f e s s i o n a l accreditation and principal involvement in every assignment from beginning to end. 
  5. 5. Occupier Services Vestian offers the real estate industry’s only comprehensive range of integrated and stand-alone portfolio services focused exclusively on corporate occupiers, to avoid even the appearance of conflicting interests. The world’s best companies turn to us for consistently high-quality service, ensured by principal involvement in every assignment. We provide clients with total market transparency, giving them an unfiltered, 360-degree view of the market for leasing, land acquisition, construction and project management. Plus, Vestian is the only global corporate services organization to be certified as a company in standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 37001 and OHSAS 18001 - just one way we minimize risk factors to clients.
  6. 6. Transaction Advisory Services No other consultant can match the depth of local market knowledge and data that Vestian offers. Our in-depth local market knowledge and tools for analysis and benchmarking give clients a complete perspective on the market to support smart decisions.
  7. 7. Consultancy Services Vestian brings the breadth of its executives’ experience to every client relationship, ensuring that every opportunity is explored and every potential threat is avoided. Our emphasis on occupier advocacy with no ties to investors enables the best conflict-free advice in the industry, backed by expertise and systems that are second to none.
  8. 8. Facility Management Companies retain Vestian to manage their facilities when quality and 100 p e r c e n t u p t i m e a r e p r i m a r y considerations. Our adherence to ISO and other relevant standards ensures t h a t c l i e n t w o r k p l a c e s - f r o m headquarters to R&D to mission-critical facilities - are managed with a high degree of professionalism.
  9. 9. Data-driven occupier solutions  At Vestian, we understand that our clients’ success is based not on buildings, but what happens inside the walls of their offices.  We provide complete service-from strategic consultancy to transaction management to design and fit-out- to help clients achieve results that meet their strategic goals.  Giving our clients a competitive edge in winning the war for talent.
  10. 10. Our Office- USA Los Angeles, CA 10100 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite 300 Los Angeles, CA 90067 info@vestian.com Chicago, IL300 N. LaSalle Street Suite 1850 Chicago, IL 60654 T: +1 312 880 4020 info@vestian.com New York, NY 1450 Broadway 12th Floor New York, NY 10018 info@vestian.com
  11. 11. Our Office- INDIA Bangalore First Floor, West Wing, DuParc Trinity, #17, MG Road, Bangalore – 560 001 T: +91 80 4062 0100 info@vestian.in Mumbai B -1210, Kanakia Wall Street, Chakala, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri (East) Mumbai - 400093 Chennai #1, 3rd Floor, Apeejay Business Centre, Apeejay House, 39/12 Haddows Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai – 600 006 T: +91 44 28304144 info@vestian.in
  12. 12. Our Office- INDIA Hyderabad 1st Floor,1-48/243, Plot no. 243, B-Block, Kavuri Hills, Near D-Mart, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081 T: +91 40 40620100 info@vestian.in Pune Level 6, Pentagon P2, Magarpatta City, Pune, Maharashtra 411028 T: +91 20 4014 7722 , 6648 8609 , 6710 9009 info@vestian.in Kolkata RDB Boulevard, Plot K - 1, 8th Floor, Sector V, Block EP & GP,Salt Lake City Kolkata – 700091 T: +91 33 6637 4806 info@vestian.in
  13. 13. Our Office- CHINA Shanghai Unit 1207, No.546 Changning Road, Changning District, Shanghai 200 050 T: +86 21 3255 6366 info@vestian.in Beijing No.35 Xiaoyun Rd, Music Power Plaza Unit 501, Chaoyang District, Beijing PRC T: +86-10 64130971 info@vestian.in Guangzhou Unit 702, Taikoo Hui Tower 1, No.385, Tianhe Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou 510620 T: +86-20 2886 3452 info@vestian.in
  14. 14. THANK YOU

