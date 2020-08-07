Copd and anaesthetic considerations

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COPD AND ANAESTHESTIC CONSIDERATIONS BY- DR NANDINI DESHPANDE GUIDE- DR ASHISH PAREEK SPECIAL CO- GUIDE- DR M.L.GUPTA [PULMONOLOGIST]
CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE  Definition: Disease state characterized by airflow limitation that is not fully re...
CHRONIC BRONCHITIS EMPHYSEMA PERIPHERAL AIRWAY DISEASE ASTHMA BRONCHIECTASIS PULMONARY FIBROSIS CYSTIC FIBROSIS
 Chronic Bronchitis: (Clinical Definition) Chronic productive cough for 3 months in each of 2 successive years in a patie...
COMPARATIVE FEATURES OF COPD FEATURE CHRONIC BRONCHITIS EMPHYSEMA Mechanism of airway obstruction Decreased Lumen d/t mucu...
RISK FACTORS:  Host factors: •Genetic factors: Eg α1 Antitrypsin Deficiency •Gender : Prevalence more in males. ?Females ...
PATHOGENESIS:
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY AND IMPORTANT CONSIDERATIONS TO THE ANAESTHETIST  Airway obstruction :  The major site of obstruction is...
 Increased resistance of the small conducting airway and increased compliance of the lung as a result of emphysematous de...
 Despite compensating for airway obstruction, hyperinflation can push the diaphragm into a flattened position with a numb...
 Gas exchange:  Non‐uniform ventilation and ventilation‐perfusion mismatch are characteristics of COPD, due to the heter...
CONCEPT OF AUTO-PEEP  Patients with severe COPD often breathe in a pattern that interrupts expiration before the alveolar...
CLINICAL FEATURES:  Symptoms: Cough: Initially intermittent Present throughout the day Sputum: Tenacious & mucoid Purulen...
INVESTIGATIONS:  PULMONARY FUNCTION TESTS: Diagnosis Assessment of severity Following progress Decreased FEV1/FVC Decreas...
 ARTERIAL BLOOD GASES: Arterial blood gases and oximetry may demonstrate resting or exertional hypoxemia Arterial blood g...
 CHEST RADIOGRAPH:
 CT SCAN: Computed tomography (CT) scan is the current definitive test for establishing the presence or absence of emphys...
Bronchodilator Reversibility Testing  Provides the best achievable FEV1 (and FVC) .  Can be done on first visit if no di...
Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)  The World Health Organization recommends that all patients with a diagnosis of COP...
GOLD CLASSIFICATION: STAGE CHARACTERISTICS Mild FEV1/FVC< 70% FEV1< 80% predicted, with/without chronic symptoms Moderate ...
TREATMENT:  Modifying natural history of Disease: Smoking cessation Long term oxygen therapy  Symptomatic: Bronchodilato...
SMOKING CESSATION:  Time course Beneficial effects  12-24 hours ↓ COHb levels and nicotine levels  48-72 hours bronchoc...
MANAGEMENT OF COPD STAGE I: MILD COPD  Characteristics: Treatment: • FEV1 /FVC < 70% • FEV1 > 80 % predicted • With or wi...
MANAGEMENT OF COPD STAGE II: MODERATE COPD  Characteristics: Treatment: • FEV1 /FVC < 70% • 50% < FEV1< 80% predicted • W...
MANAGEMENT OF COPD STAGE III: SEVERE COPD  Characteristics: Treatment: • FEV1 /FVC < 70% • 30% < FEV1< 50% predicted • Wi...
MANAGEMENT OF COPD STAGE IV: VERY SEVERE COPD  Characteristics: Treatment: • FEV1 /FVC < 70% • 30% < FEV1< 50% predicted ...
LONG TERM OXYGEN THERAPY:  Improves survival, exercise, sleep and cognitive performance.  Oxygen delivery methods includ...
SURGICAL TREATMENT:  Bullectomy -short-term improvements in 1. airflow obstruction 2. lung volumes 3. hypoxaemia and hype...
COPD : EXACERBATIONS:  Definition: An exacerbation of COPD is an event in the natural course of the disease characterized...
INDICATIONS FOR HOSPITALIZATION:  The presence of high-risk comorbid conditions 1. Pneumonia 2. cardiac arrhythmia 3. con...
INDICATION FOR ICU ADMISSION:  Impending or actual respiratory failure  Presence of other end-organ dysfunction 1. shock...
TREATMENT FOR COPD EXACERBATION:  Supplemental Oxygen (if SPO2 < 90%)  Bronchodilators: 1. Nebulised Beta Agonists, 2. I...
PREPARATION FOR ANAESTHESIA:
Anaesthetic Considerations in patients with COPD undergoing surgery: Patient Factors:  Advanced age  Poor general condit...
Problems due to Disease  Exacerbation of Bronchial inflammation  d/t Airway instrumentation  preoperative airway infect...
 Problems due to Anaesthesia: 1. GA decreases lung volumes, promotes V/Q mismatch 2. FRC reduced during anaesthesia 3. An...
PRE-OPERATIVE ASSESMENT:  History: 1. Smoking 2. Cough: Type, Progression, Recent RTI 3. Sputum: Quantity, colour, blood ...
 Examination: 1. Body Habitus:- Obesity/ Malnourished 2. Active infection 3. Sputum- change in quantity, nature 4. Fever ...
 Cor Pulmonale and Right heart failure 1. Dependent oedema 2. tender enlarged liver  Pulmonary hypertension 1. Loud P2 2...
INVESTIGATIONS:  Complete Blood count  Serum Electrolytes  Blood Sugar  ECG  Arterial Blood Gases  Chest X Ray  Spi...
INDICATIONS FOR PFT ‘S: (AMERICAN COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS CONSENSUS STATEMENT)  Cardiac, thoracic or upper abdominal surger...
PRE-OPERATIVE PREPARATION:  Cessation of smoking  Dilatation of airways  Loosening & Removal of secretions  Eradicatio...
DRUGS COMMONLY ENCOUNTERED:  Anticholinergics:  Block muscarinic receptors  Onset of action within 30 Min  Ipratropium...
Beta Agonists:  Act by increasing cAMP  Specific β2 agonist – Salbutamol : oral 2-4 mg, 0.25 – 0.5 mg i.m /s.c and 100-...
 Methylxanthines :  Mode of Action – inhibition of phospodiesterase,↑ cAMP, cGMP – Bronchodilatation  Adenosine recepto...
Inhaled Corticosteroids:  Anti-inflammatory  Restore responsiveness to β2 agonist  Reduce severity and frequency of ex...
ANAESTHETIC TECHNIQUE……..
Choice of anaesthesia depends on the 1. Patient factors(clinical state) 2. Surgical factors(type and duration of procedur...
CONCERNS IN REGIONAL ANAESTHESIA:  NEURAXIAL TECHNIQUES: • No significant effect on Respiratory function • Level above T6...
 PERIPHERAL NERVE BLOCKS: • Suitable for peripheral limb surgeries • Minimal respiratory effects • Supraclavicular techni...
 Thoracic epidural anesthesia using low concentrations of local anaesthetic agents and low doses of opiates suppresses bo...
CONCERNS IN GENERAL ANAESTHESIA:  General anesthetic agents, opiates, myorelaxants as well as mechanical ventilation are ...
 Upper airway instrumentation( eg tracheal intubation) may trigger vagally-mediated reflex bronchoconstriction thereby pr...
 Emergence from anesthesia with inhalational agents can be prolonged significantly ,especially in patients with significa...
 Opioids may be less useful than inhaled anesthetics for maintenance of anesthesia in patients with COPD because they can...
 Measures to reduce air trapping include use of smaller tidal volumes and lower respiratory rates, with more time for exp...
 Application of external PEEP has been shown to decrease the effort of triggering breaths in patients breathing spontaneo...
INTRAOPERATIVE INCREASED PIP: 1. Bronchospasm 2. Light anaesthesia, coughing, bucking 3. Obstruction in the circuit 4. Blo...
INTRAOPERATIVE BRONCHOSPASM:  Bronchospasm during anaesthesia usually manifests as prolonged expiration .  Expiratory wh...
 With capnography, narrowed airway and prolonged expiration result in a delayed rise in end‐tidal carbon dioxide, produci...
 Intraoperatively, bronchospasm occurs most commonly during the induction and maintenance stages of anaesthesia and is le...
Inhalational: isoflurane, desflurane [ due to pungent odour] IV Induction drugs: thiopentone, etomidate Opioids: morphine,...
Inhalational: sevoflurane[sweet- smelling],halothane [best bronchodilator] IV Induction drugs: propofol[ haemodynamically ...
MANAGEMENT OF INTRAOPERATIVE BRONCHOSPASM:
 Increase FiO2 to 100%  Deepen the plane of anaesthesia - Commonest cause is surgical stimulation under light anaesthesi...
POST-OPERATIVE PULMONARY COMPLICATIONS: 1. Atelectasis 2. Aspiration pneumonitis 3. Ventilator associated pneumonia[VAP] 4...
POST-OPERATIVE CARE:  Mechanical Ventilation: Indications: 1. Severe COPD undergoing major surgery 2. FEV1 /FVC<70% 3. Pr...
RISK REDUCTION STRATEGIES: PRE-OPERATIVE: • Cessation of smoking for at least 6 weeks • Treat evidence of expiratory airfl...
INTRAOPERATIVE: • Minimally invasive surgery • Consider regional anaesthesia • Avoid surgical procedures lasting >3 hours ...
SUMMARY:  COPD is a progressive disease with increasing irreversible airway obstruction.  Cigarette smoking is the most ...
28 views

Published on

COPD and Anaesthesia

Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. COPD AND ANAESTHESTIC CONSIDERATIONS BY- DR NANDINI DESHPANDE GUIDE- DR ASHISH PAREEK SPECIAL CO- GUIDE- DR M.L.GUPTA [PULMONOLOGIST]
  2. 2. CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE  Definition: Disease state characterized by airflow limitation that is not fully reversible The airflow limitation is usually progressive and is associated with an abnormal inflammatory response of the lungs to noxious particles or gases, primarily caused by cigarette smoking.  According to GOLD [Global Initiative for chronic obstructive disease],Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a common, preventable and treatable disease that is characterized by persistent respiratory symptoms and airflow limitation that is due to airway and/or alveolar abnormalities usually caused by significant exposure to noxious particles or gases.
  3. 3. CHRONIC BRONCHITIS EMPHYSEMA PERIPHERAL AIRWAY DISEASE ASTHMA BRONCHIECTASIS PULMONARY FIBROSIS CYSTIC FIBROSIS
  4. 4.  Chronic Bronchitis: (Clinical Definition) Chronic productive cough for 3 months in each of 2 successive years in a patient in whom other causes of productive chronic cough have been excluded.  Emphysema: (Pathological Definition) The presence of permanent enlargement of the airspaces distal to the terminal bronchioles, accompanied by destruction of their walls and without obvious fibrosis
  5. 5. COMPARATIVE FEATURES OF COPD FEATURE CHRONIC BRONCHITIS EMPHYSEMA Mechanism of airway obstruction Decreased Lumen d/t mucus & inflammation Loss of elastic recoil Dyspnoea Moderate Severe FEV1 Decreased Decreased PaO2 Marked Decrease (Blue Bloater) Modest Decrease (Pink Puffer) PaCO2 Increased Normal or Decreased Diffusing capacity Normal Decreased Haematocrit Increased Normal Cor pulmonale Marked Mild Prognosis Poor Good
  6. 6. RISK FACTORS:  Host factors: •Genetic factors: Eg α1 Antitrypsin Deficiency •Gender : Prevalence more in males. ?Females more susceptible •Airway Hyperresponsiveness  Exposures: •Smoking: Most Important Risk Factor •Passive/second hand ,smoking exposure •Occupation •Environmental pollution •Recurrent bronchopulmonary infections
  7. 7. PATHOGENESIS:
  8. 8. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY AND IMPORTANT CONSIDERATIONS TO THE ANAESTHETIST  Airway obstruction :  The major site of obstruction is found in the smaller conducting airway (<2mm in diameter).  Processes contributing to obstruction in the small conducting airway include disruption of the epithelial barrier, interference with mucociliary clearance apparatus that results in accumulation of inflammatory mucous exudates in the small airway lumen, infiltration of the airway walls by inflammatory cells and deposition of connective tissue in the airway wall.  Fibrosis surrounding the small airway appears to be a significant contributor. This remodeling and repair thickens the airway walls, reduces lumen caliber and restricts the normal increase in calibre produced by lung inflation
  9. 9.  Increased resistance of the small conducting airway and increased compliance of the lung as a result of emphysematous destruction, causes the prolonged time constant.  This constant is reflected in measurements of the FEV1 and its ratio to forced vital capacity(FEV1/FVC),which are reliable screening tools because they are affected by both airway obstruction and emphysema.  Hyperinflation:  In COPD there is often “air trapping” (increased residual volume and increased ratio of residual volume to total lung capacity) and progressive hyperinflation (increased total lung capacity) late in the disease. Hyperinflation of the thorax during tidal breathing preserves maximum expiratory airflow, because as lung volume increases, elastic recoil pressure increases, and airways enlarge so that airway resistance decreases.
  10. 10.  Despite compensating for airway obstruction, hyperinflation can push the diaphragm into a flattened position with a number of adverse effects.  First, by decreasing the zone of apposition between the diaphragm and the abdominal wall, positive abdominal pressure during inspiration is not applied as effectively to the chest wall, hindering rib cage movement and impairing inspiration.  Second, because the muscle fibers of the flattened diaphragm are shorter than those of a more normally curved diaphragm, they are less capable of generating inspiratory pressures than normal.  Third, the flattened diaphragm (with increased radius of curvature) must generate greater tension to develop the transpulmonary pressure required to produce tidal breathing.
  11. 11.  Gas exchange:  Non‐uniform ventilation and ventilation‐perfusion mismatch are characteristics of COPD, due to the heterogenous nature of the disease process within airway and lung parenchyma.  Ventilation/ perfusion (V/Q) mismatching causes reduction in PaO2 but shunting is minimal.  This finding explains the effectiveness of modest elevation of inspired oxygen in treating hypoxemia due to COPD. Pao2 usually remains near normal until FEV1 is decreased to 50% of predicted and elevation of PaCO2 is not seen until FEV1 is <25%.  Hypercapnia, if present, reflects both V/Q mismatching and alveolar hypoventilation, the later resulting from both respiratory muscle dysfunction and increased ventilatory requirements.  Pulmonary hypertension severe enough to cause cor-pulmonale and right heart failure is seen when there is marked decrease in FEV1<25% along with chronic hypoxemia PaO2 <55 mmHg.
  12. 12. CONCEPT OF AUTO-PEEP  Patients with severe COPD often breathe in a pattern that interrupts expiration before the alveolar pressure has decreased to atmospheric pressure.  This incomplete expiration is due to a combination of factors which include flow limitation, increased work of respiration and increased airway resistance  This interruption leads to an increase of the end‐expiratory lung volume above the FRC. This PEEP in the alveoli at rest has been termed auto‐PEEP or PEEP i.  All these changes can cause difficulty in positive pressure ventilation , increase in peak pressures, development of auto –PEEP and impaired ventilation and perfusion during anaesthesia.
  13. 13. CLINICAL FEATURES:  Symptoms: Cough: Initially intermittent Present throughout the day Sputum: Tenacious & mucoid Purulent Infection Dyspnea: Progressively worsens, Persistent.  Physical Examination:  Respiratory Signs •Barrel Chest •Pursed lip breathing •Adventitious Ronchi/Wheeze  Systemic Signs •Cyanosis •Neck vein enlargement •Peripheral oedema •Liver enlargement •Loss of muscle mass  Exposure: Smoking, in pack years
  14. 14. INVESTIGATIONS:  PULMONARY FUNCTION TESTS: Diagnosis Assessment of severity Following progress Decreased FEV1/FVC Decreased FEF (25-75%) Increased RV
  15. 15.  ARTERIAL BLOOD GASES: Arterial blood gases and oximetry may demonstrate resting or exertional hypoxemia Arterial blood gases provide additional information about alveolar ventilation and acid-base status by measuring arterial Pco2 and pH . The change in pH with Pco2 is 0.08 units/10 mmHg acutely and 0.03 units/10 mmHg in the chronic state . The arterial blood gas is an important component of the evaluation of patients presenting with symptoms of an exacerbation.
  16. 16.  CHEST RADIOGRAPH:
  17. 17.  CT SCAN: Computed tomography (CT) scan is the current definitive test for establishing the presence or absence of emphysema.  ECG: Signs of RVH: RAD , p Pulmonale in Lead II ,Predominant R wave in V1-3 , RS pattern in precordial leads
  18. 18. Bronchodilator Reversibility Testing  Provides the best achievable FEV1 (and FVC) .  Can be done on first visit if no diagnosis has been made .  Best done as a planned procedure: pre- and postbronchodilator tests require a minimum of 15 minutes
  19. 19. Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)  The World Health Organization recommends that all patients with a diagnosis of COPD should be screened once especially in areas with high AATD prevalence.  AATD patients are typically < 45 years with pan lobular basal emphysema.  Delay in diagnosis in older AATD patients presents as more typical distribution of emphysema (centrilobular apical).  A low concentration (< 20% normal) is highly suggestive of homozygous deficiency.
  20. 20. GOLD CLASSIFICATION: STAGE CHARACTERISTICS Mild FEV1/FVC< 70% FEV1< 80% predicted, with/without chronic symptoms Moderate FEV1/FVC< 70% 50%<FEV1< 80% predicted, with/without chronic symptoms Severe FEV1/FVC< 70% 30%<FEV1< 50% predicted, with/without chronic symptoms Very severe FEV1/FVC< 70% FEV1< 30% predicted or <50% predicted plus chronic respiratory failure (PaCO2<60 mmHg or PaCO2>50 mmHg)
  21. 21. TREATMENT:  Modifying natural history of Disease: Smoking cessation Long term oxygen therapy  Symptomatic: Bronchodilators Antibiotics  Pulmonary Rehabilitation  Nutrition
  22. 22. SMOKING CESSATION:  Time course Beneficial effects  12-24 hours ↓ COHb levels and nicotine levels  48-72 hours bronchociliary functions improve  1-2 weeks sputum production  4-6 weeks PFT improves  6-8 weeks immune function and drug metabolism normalize  8-12 weeks ↓overall perioperative morbidity
  23. 23. MANAGEMENT OF COPD STAGE I: MILD COPD  Characteristics: Treatment: • FEV1 /FVC < 70% • FEV1 > 80 % predicted • With or without chronic symptoms Short-acting bronchodilators as needed
  24. 24. MANAGEMENT OF COPD STAGE II: MODERATE COPD  Characteristics: Treatment: • FEV1 /FVC < 70% • 50% < FEV1< 80% predicted • With or without chronic symptoms • Short-acting bronchodilators as needed • Regular treatment with one or more long-acting bronchodilators • Rehabilitation
  25. 25. MANAGEMENT OF COPD STAGE III: SEVERE COPD  Characteristics: Treatment: • FEV1 /FVC < 70% • 30% < FEV1< 50% predicted • With or without chronic symptoms • Short-acting bronchodilators as needed • Regular treatment with one or more long-acting bronchodilators • Inhaled glucocorticosteroids if repeated exacerbations • Rehabilitation
  26. 26. MANAGEMENT OF COPD STAGE IV: VERY SEVERE COPD  Characteristics: Treatment: • FEV1 /FVC < 70% • 30% < FEV1< 50% predicted • Plus chronic respiratory failure • Short-acting bronchodilators as needed • Regular treatment with one or more long-acting bronchodilators • Inhaled glucocorticosteroids if repeated exacerbations • Treat complications • Rehabilitation • Long-term oxygen therapy if respiratory failure • Consider surgical options
  27. 27. LONG TERM OXYGEN THERAPY:  Improves survival, exercise, sleep and cognitive performance.  Oxygen delivery methods include nasal continuous flow, reservoir cannulas and transtracheal catheter.  Physiological indications for oxygen include an arterial oxygen tension (PaO2 )<7.3kPa (55mmHg). The therapeutic goal is to maintain spO2 >90% during rest, sleep and exertion.
  28. 28. SURGICAL TREATMENT:  Bullectomy -short-term improvements in 1. airflow obstruction 2. lung volumes 3. hypoxaemia and hypercapnia 4. exercise capacity 5. Dyspnoea  Lung Volume Reduction Surgery -potentially long-term improvement in 1. survival 2. short-term improvements in Spirometry 3. lung volumes 4. exercise tolerance 5. dyspnoea  Lung Transplantation
  29. 29. COPD : EXACERBATIONS:  Definition: An exacerbation of COPD is an event in the natural course of the disease characterized by a change in the patient’s baseline dyspnea, cough and/or sputum beyond day-to- day variability sufficient to warrant a change in management.  Precipitating Causes:  Infections: Bacterial, Viral  Air pollution exposure  Non compliance with LTOT
  30. 30. INDICATIONS FOR HOSPITALIZATION:  The presence of high-risk comorbid conditions 1. Pneumonia 2. cardiac arrhythmia 3. congestive heart failure 4. diabetes mellitus 5. renal or liver failure  Inadequate response to outpatient management  Marked increase in dyspnoea, orthopnoea  Worsening hypoxaemia & hypercapnia  Changes in mental status  Uncertain diagnosis.
  31. 31. INDICATION FOR ICU ADMISSION:  Impending or actual respiratory failure  Presence of other end-organ dysfunction 1. shock 2. renal failure 3. liver failure 4. neurological disturbance  Haemodynamic instability
  32. 32. TREATMENT FOR COPD EXACERBATION:  Supplemental Oxygen (if SPO2 < 90%)  Bronchodilators: 1. Nebulised Beta Agonists, 2. Ipratropium with spacer/MDI  Corticosteroids -Inhaled, Oral  Antibiotics: 1. If change in sputum characteristics 2. Based on local antibiotic resistance 3. Amoxycillin/Clavulanate, Respiratory Fluoroquinolones  Ventilatory support: NIV, Invasive ventilation
  33. 33. PREPARATION FOR ANAESTHESIA:
  34. 34. Anaesthetic Considerations in patients with COPD undergoing surgery: Patient Factors:  Advanced age  Poor general condition, nutritional status  Co morbid conditions : 1. HTN 2. Diabetes 3. Heart Disease 4. Obesity 5. Sleep Apnea
  35. 35. Problems due to Disease  Exacerbation of Bronchial inflammation  d/t Airway instrumentation  preoperative airway infection  surgery induced immunosuppression  increased work of breathing  Increased post operative pulmonary complications
  36. 36.  Problems due to Anaesthesia: 1. GA decreases lung volumes, promotes V/Q mismatch 2. FRC reduced during anaesthesia 3. Anaesthetic drugs blunt Ventilatory responses to hypoxia & CO2 4. Postoperative Atelectasis & hypoxemia 5. Postoperative pain limits coughing & lung expansion  Problems due to Surgery: 1. Site : most important predictor of Post op complications 2. Duration: > 3 hours 3. Position
  37. 37. PRE-OPERATIVE ASSESMENT:  History: 1. Smoking 2. Cough: Type, Progression, Recent RTI 3. Sputum: Quantity, colour, blood 4. Dyspnoea 5. Exercise intolerance 6. Occupation, Allergies 7. Symptoms of cardiac or respiratory failure
  38. 38.  Examination: 1. Body Habitus:- Obesity/ Malnourished 2. Active infection 3. Sputum- change in quantity, nature 4. Fever 5. Crepitations  Respiratory failure 1. Hypercapnia 2. Hypoxia 3. Cyanosis
  39. 39.  Cor Pulmonale and Right heart failure 1. Dependent oedema 2. tender enlarged liver  Pulmonary hypertension 1. Loud P2 2. Right Parasternal heave 3. Tricuspid regurgitation
  40. 40. INVESTIGATIONS:  Complete Blood count  Serum Electrolytes  Blood Sugar  ECG  Arterial Blood Gases  Chest X Ray  Spiral CT  Preoperative Pulmonary Function Tests-specific and nonspecific tests
  41. 41. INDICATIONS FOR PFT ‘S: (AMERICAN COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS CONSENSUS STATEMENT)  Cardiac, thoracic or upper abdominal surgery with a history of dyspnoea, smoking  Lower abdominal surgery with a history of dyspnoea, smoking and anticipated prolonged surgery  All patients undergoing lung resection  Morbid obesity  Any pulmonary disease  Age > 70 years
  42. 42. PRE-OPERATIVE PREPARATION:  Cessation of smoking  Dilatation of airways  Loosening & Removal of secretions  Eradication of infection  Recognition of Cor Pulmonale and treatment  Improve strength of skeletal muscles – nutrition, exercise  Correct electrolyte imbalance  Familiarization with respiratory therapy, education, motivation & facilitation of patient care
  43. 43. DRUGS COMMONLY ENCOUNTERED:  Anticholinergics:  Block muscarinic receptors  Onset of action within 30 Min  Ipratropium – MDI:- 17 mcg/puff, 200 puffs/ canister -2-3 puffs every 6hours  NEBULIZER:- 0.25mg/ml(0.025%)- 0.25mg every 6hours  Ipratropium bromide is generally preferred to the short acting beta-2-agonists as a first-line agent because of its longer duration of action and absence of sympathomimetic side effects  Tiotropium - long lasting  Side Effects: Dry Mouth, metallic taste  Caution in Prostatism & Glaucoma
  44. 44. Beta Agonists:  Act by increasing cAMP  Specific β2 agonist – Salbutamol : oral 2-4 mg, 0.25 – 0.5 mg i.m /s.c and 100-200 μg inhalation  Side – effects: muscle tremors, palpitations, throat irritation  Terbutaline : oral 5 mg/ 0.25 mg s.c./ 250 μg inhalation  Salmeterol : Long acting (12 hrs) , 50 μg BD- 200 μg BD
  45. 45.  Methylxanthines :  Mode of Action – inhibition of phospodiesterase,↑ cAMP, cGMP – Bronchodilatation  Adenosine receptor antagonism  ↑ Ca release from SR  Intravenous (Aminophylline, Theophylline)  loading – 5mg/kg  Maintenance – 0.5mg/kg/h
  46. 46. Inhaled Corticosteroids:  Anti-inflammatory  Restore responsiveness to β2 agonist  Reduce severity and frequency of exacerbations  Do not alter rate of decline of FEV1  Beclomethasone, Budesonide, Fluticasone
  47. 47. ANAESTHETIC TECHNIQUE……..
  48. 48. Choice of anaesthesia depends on the 1. Patient factors(clinical state) 2. Surgical factors(type and duration of procedure)
  49. 49. CONCERNS IN REGIONAL ANAESTHESIA:  NEURAXIAL TECHNIQUES: • No significant effect on Respiratory function • Level above T6 not recommended • No interference with airway • Avoids bronchospasm • No danger of pneumothorax from N2O
  50. 50.  PERIPHERAL NERVE BLOCKS: • Suitable for peripheral limb surgeries • Minimal respiratory effects • Supraclavicular techniques are contraindicated in severe pulmonary disease • Interscalene block remains a concern due to ipsilateral phrenic nerve paralysis and loss of sympathetic tone due to stellate ganglion block resulting in bronchospasm
  51. 51.  Thoracic epidural anesthesia using low concentrations of local anaesthetic agents and low doses of opiates suppresses both the afferent nociceptive inputs and the efferent sympathetic output thus preserving the respiratory muscular activity and the HPV response. It also improve ventilatory mechanics resulting in decreased airway resistance, lower work of breathing and better preservation of inspiratory and expiratory capacities allowing lung recruitment maneuvers and voluntary drainage of secretions
  52. 52. CONCERNS IN GENERAL ANAESTHESIA:  General anesthetic agents, opiates, myorelaxants as well as mechanical ventilation are known to interfere with the respiratory system.  The combined effects of the supine position, GA and thoracic/abdominal incision produce an immediate decline in lung volumes with atelectasis formation in the most dependent parts of the lung .  Pre-oxygenation should be used in any patient who is hypoxic on air before induction. In patients with severe COPD and hypoxia, CPAP during induction may be used to improve the efficacy of pre-oxygenation and reduce the development of atelectasis.
  53. 53.  Upper airway instrumentation( eg tracheal intubation) may trigger vagally-mediated reflex bronchoconstriction thereby promoting the expiratory collapse of the peripheral airways with incomplete lung alveolar emptying  To attenuate the Broncho constrictive reflex due to endotracheal intubation or suctioning, prophylactic treatment with lidocaine(IV or inhaled) and/or a beta2-adrenergic agonist are recommended in COPD patients with bronchospastic response  Volatile anaesthetics like halothane [best], sevoflurane are useful for maintenance of anaesthesia due to their excellent Broncho dilating properties with the possible exception of desflurane and isoflurane. Both desflurane and isoflurane may cause irritation of the bronchi because of their pungent odour and increase the airway resistance so there may be an advantage to choosing a less irritating agent such as sevoflurane for induction and emergence in cases of severe airway reactivity.
  54. 54.  Emergence from anesthesia with inhalational agents can be prolonged significantly ,especially in patients with significant airway obstruction, because air trapping also traps inhalational agents as they flood out of the body’s compartments into the lungs .  Nitrous oxide can be administered in combination with a volatile anesthetic. When nitrous oxide is used, there is the potential for passage of this gas into pulmonary bullae. is could lead to enlargement or even rupture of the bullae, resulting in development of a pneumothorax.  Another potential disadvantage of nitrous oxide is the limitation on the inspired oxygen concentration that it imposes.
  55. 55.  Opioids may be less useful than inhaled anesthetics for maintenance of anesthesia in patients with COPD because they can be associated with prolonged ventilatory depression as a result of their slow rate of metabolism or elimination.  An endotracheal tube bypasses most of the natural airway humidification system, so humidification of inspired gases and use of low gas flows are needed to keep airway secretions moist.  General anesthesia exceeding 2.5–4 hours has been identified as a strong predictor of PPCs .Indeed, prolonged exposure to general anesthetics alters the immune defenses and gas exchange capacity mainly by depressing the alveolar macrophage function, interfering with surfactant production, slowing of the muco-ciliary clearance and increasing the permeability of the alveolar-capillary barrier.  Management of ventilation during general anaesthesia should be aimed at reducing the dynamic hyperinflation, PEEP i, and air trapping. Harmful effects of air trapping include hypotension, barotrauma and volume trauma to the lungs, hypercapnia, and acidosis
  56. 56.  Measures to reduce air trapping include use of smaller tidal volumes and lower respiratory rates, with more time for expiration.  Shortening the inspiratory time increases the peak inspiratory flow thereby facilitating better ventilation of all alveoli.  Tidal volumes of 6 to 8 mL/kg combined with slow inspiratory flow rates minimize the likelihood of turbulent air flow and help maintain optimal ventilation/perfusion matching .  Slow respiratory rates (6 to 10 breaths per minute) provide sufficient time for complete exhalation to occur, which is particularly important if air trapping is to be minimized. Slow rates also allow sufficient time for venous return and are less likely to be associated with undesirable degrees of hyperventilation .
  57. 57.  Application of external PEEP has been shown to decrease the effort of triggering breaths in patients breathing spontaneously on assisted modes of ventilation.  Even during controlled ventilation, external PEEP that is less than or equal to PEEP i, is not found to significantly increase the alveolar pressure.  Pressure controlled ventilation, by virtue of its decelerating flow reduces peak inspiratory pressure and allows for more uniform distribution of tidal volume and improvement of static and dynamic compliance .  Residual neuromuscular blockade persisting after anesthesia emergence has been incriminated in deficient coughing, depressed hypoxic ventilatory drive and “silent” inhalation of gastric contents  Restrictive fluid administration decreases risk of pulmonary oedema, it has been accepted in thoracic surgery and showed good outcomes after major abdominal interventions.
  58. 58. INTRAOPERATIVE INCREASED PIP: 1. Bronchospasm 2. Light anaesthesia, coughing, bucking 3. Obstruction in the circuit 4. Blocked / kinked tube 5. Endobronchial intubation 6. Pneumothorax 7. Pulmonary embolism 8. Major Atelectasis 9. Pulmonary oedema 10. Aspiration pneumonia
  59. 59. INTRAOPERATIVE BRONCHOSPASM:  Bronchospasm during anaesthesia usually manifests as prolonged expiration .  Expiratory wheeze may be auscultated in the chest or heard in the breathing circuit due to movement of the gas through narrowed airway .  Breath sounds may be reduced or absent.  With intermittent positive pressure ventilation, peak airway pressures are increased, tidal volumes reduced, or both.  In severe bronchospasm, wheeze may be quiet or absent due to cessation of movement of air
  60. 60.  With capnography, narrowed airway and prolonged expiration result in a delayed rise in end‐tidal carbon dioxide, producing a characteristic ‘shark fin’ appearance
  61. 61.  Intraoperatively, bronchospasm occurs most commonly during the induction and maintenance stages of anaesthesia and is less often encountered in the emergence and recovery stages .  Bronchospasm during the induction stage is most commonly caused by airway irritation, often related to intubation.  During the maintenance stage of anaesthesia, bronchospasm may result from an anaphylactic or serious allergic reaction. Following endotracheal intubation, wheezing is more likely to occur when barbiturates are used as anaesthetic induction agents, compared with propofol, ketamine or volatile anaesthetics
  62. 62. Inhalational: isoflurane, desflurane [ due to pungent odour] IV Induction drugs: thiopentone, etomidate Opioids: morphine, pethidine Muscle relaxants: atracurium, mivacurium[>histamine release], succinylcholine[<histamine ] Anaesthetic drugs causing bronchospas m
  63. 63. Inhalational: sevoflurane[sweet- smelling],halothane [best bronchodilator] IV Induction drugs: propofol[ haemodynamically stable patients] , ketamine[ haemodynamically unstable patients] Opioids: fentanyl Muscle relaxants: cisatracurium , vecuronium , rocuronium Anaesthetic drugs preferred in COPD patients
  64. 64. MANAGEMENT OF INTRAOPERATIVE BRONCHOSPASM:
  65. 65.  Increase FiO2 to 100%  Deepen the plane of anaesthesia - Commonest cause is surgical stimulation under light anaesthesia  Relieve mechanical stimulation - endotracheal suction, Stop surgery  β2 agonists – Nebulisation or MDI 1. s/c Terbutaline, iv Adrenaline  intravenous Aminophylline:-5mg/kg IV over 20min then 0.5mg/kg/h infusion  Intravenous corticosteroid(hydrocortisone 200mg) indicated if severe bronchospasm
  66. 66. POST-OPERATIVE PULMONARY COMPLICATIONS: 1. Atelectasis 2. Aspiration pneumonitis 3. Ventilator associated pneumonia[VAP] 4. Deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism
  67. 67. POST-OPERATIVE CARE:  Mechanical Ventilation: Indications: 1. Severe COPD undergoing major surgery 2. FEV1 /FVC<70% 3. Pre-op PaCo2> 50mm Hg FiO2 & Ventilator settings adjusted to maintain PaO2 60- 100 mm Hg & PaCO2 in range that maintains pH at7.35- 7.45  Continue Bronchodilators  Oxygen therapy  Lung Expansion manoeuvres
  68. 68. RISK REDUCTION STRATEGIES: PRE-OPERATIVE: • Cessation of smoking for at least 6 weeks • Treat evidence of expiratory airflow obstruction • Treat respiratory infection with antibiotics • Initiate patient education regarding lung expansion maneuverers [incentive spirometry, chest physiotherapy, deep breathing exercises, postural drainage]
  69. 69. INTRAOPERATIVE: • Minimally invasive surgery • Consider regional anaesthesia • Avoid surgical procedures lasting >3 hours POST-OPERATIVE: • Incentive spirometry • CPAP or NIV ventilation • Voluntary deep breathing • Analgesia [neuraxial opioids, intercostal nerve blocks, patient – controlled analgesia] • Ambulation
  70. 70. SUMMARY:  COPD is a progressive disease with increasing irreversible airway obstruction.  Cigarette smoking is the most important causative factor for COPD.  Smoking cessation & LTOT are the only measures capable of altering the natural history of COPD.  COPD is not a contraindication for any particular anaesthesia technique if patients have been appropriately stabilized.  COPD patients are prone to develop intraoperative and postoperative pulmonary complications.  Preoperative optimization should include control of infection and wheezing.  Postoperative lung expansion maneuvers and adequate post op analgesia have been proven to decrease incidence of post op complications.

