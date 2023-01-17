middaymeal-200624071611 (1).pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 17, 2023
  1. 1. MOHD YASEEN WANI & MIR UBAID ASHRAF STUDENTS OF BSC NURSING 4TH YEAR AMCNMT IUST KASHMIR
  2. 2. Symbol of mid day meal scheme
  3. 3. MID DAY MEAL PROGRAM (MDMP)  INTRODUCTION The program is otherwise known as school lunch program The school mid day meal program is in practice in India since 1961 Part of national nutritional programs
  4. 4. • DEFINITION The mid day meal scheme is a school meal program of the government of India designed to improve the nutritional status of school-age children nationwide
  5. 5. HISTORY  Introduced in 1925 in Madras corporation by the British administration  Introduced in the union territory of Puducherry by French administration in 1930  Program was introduced in Tamil Nadu in 1960s under the chief minister K.Kamaraj Nadar and in 1982 it decided to universalize the program for all children in government schools in primary class under the chief minister Dr. M.G.Ramachandran  Tamilnadu’s midday meal program is among the best known in the country.
  6. 6. History contd… • Kerala started providing cooked meals since 1995 and so did Madhya Pradesh and Orissa in some parts • On November 28,2001 the supreme court of India gave a landmark direction which made it obligatory for government to provide cooked meals to all children in all government and government assisted primary schools • Program became almost universal by 2005
  7. 7. TO Enhance Admission Of Children In The School To enhance student’s attendance and retention To improve literacy of the children OBJECTIVES
  8. 8. PRINCIPLES OF MID DAY MEAL PROGRAM  The meal should be a supplement not a substitute to the home diet  The meal should supply at least one-third of the total energy requirement and half of the protein need  The cost of the meal should be reasonably low  The meal should be of that which can be easily prepared  Made out of locally available foods to reduce the cost  Frequent changes in the menu to avoid monotony
  9. 9.  Note The mid day meal program became part of the minimum needs program in the 5th five year plan
  10. 10. Mid Day Meal Scheme  Centrally sponsored scheme, the “National program of Nutritional support to primary education (NP-NSPE) was launched on 15th August 1995  It was initially implemented in 2408 blocks in the country.  By 1997-98, this program was implemented in all over the country  Initially it served only class I-V of government, government aided and local body schools  In 2002 children studying in education guarantee school (EGS) and alternative and innovative education (AIE) centers were also covered
  11. 11. Key information  Central assistance under the scheme consisted of free supply of food grains at 100 grams per child per school day, and subsidy for transportation of food grains  The scheme was revised in 2004 to provide cooked midday meal that would yield 300 calories and 8-12 grams of protein to all children studying in classes I-V  As per the revision made in October 2007, the scheme was extended to cover children in upper primary (classes VI to VIII) of educationally backward blocks (EBBs)
  12. 12. Purposes  To enhancing enrollment of children in the school  To enhance students’ attendance retention  To improve nutritional status of children
  13. 13. Objectives  Improving the nutritional status of children of classes I-VIII studying in government, local body and government aided schools, and EGS and AIE centers  Encouraging poor children, belonging to disadvantaged sections, to attend school more regularly and help them concentrate on classroom activities  Providing nutritional support to children of primary stage in drought affected areas during summer vacation
  14. 14. Suggestions for preparation of nutritious meal  Food be stored in air tight containers  Use whole wheat or broken wheat  Rice should be par boiled or unpolished  Single dish meal with vegetable is advocated  Cereal pulse combination should be used  Sprouted pulses should be included  Wash the ingredients before cooking  Fermentation improves nutritive value.
  15. 15. Contd … • Cooking must be done with lid to avoid wastage of nutrients • Over cooking should be avoided • Avoid re heated oil • Leafy top of carrot, radish should be used in cooking • Use only iodized salt
  16. 16. Components Primary child Upper primary child Calories 450 700 Protein 12g 20g Micronutrients Adequate quantities of micronutrients like iron, folic acid and vitamin A Table 1. Nutritive value of mid day meal scheme in school
  17. 17. Benefits of Mid Day meal scheme  Admissions in schools will be enhanced  Children attend school regularly  Facilitate healthy growth of children  Opportunity to impact various good habits in children e.g handwashing  Fosters social equality  Helps to enhance gender equity  Facilitates cognitive, emotional and social development of children
  18. 18. Role of community health nurse  Nurses play an important role in monitoring and implementation of the scheme  Nurses can monitor the scheme on a daily roster basis  Nurses monitor the cleanliness in cooking and serving places  Nurses assist in preparing the menu for meals  Nurses educate the staff about good cooking practices and food hygiene  Nurses can educate the students regarding food habits
  19. 19. Summary  Mid day meal program also known as school lunch program is in practice since 1961 with prime objective to increase enrollment of students and improve nutritional status of children  In 2005 program became universalized after direction of supreme court of India in 2001  Centrally sponsored scheme, the “National program of Nutritional support to primary education (NP- NSPE) was launched on 15th August 1995
  20. 20.  The meal provided is as supplement not the substitute to home diet and is prepared at school from locally available resources with changing menu  The program was first introduced to primary school and later on scope was extended upto 8th class  Objectives are to improve enrollment, reduce dropouts and improve nutritional status of children  Meals are provided through out the year including summer vacations
  21. 21. Conclusion  To conclude let me remind you that in this topic we discussed regarding definition, history, objectives and principles of mid day meal program. Further we discussed about mid day meal scheme, its purposes, objectives and benefits. Lastly we discussed about nurses role in this program
  22. 22. Bibliography  Manivannan D shyamala Textbook of community health nursing-II  Micheal jeba ansari Textbook of community health nursing

