Use fluent ui to build beauty with share point

Use Fluent UI to build beauty with SharePoint
Nanddeep Nachan
The book is intended for anyone looking for a career in modern SharePoint, all aspiring SharePoint developers who want to ...
Agenda
An Overview
Light Depth Motion Material Scale
Light
Depth
Motion
Material
Scale
Demo
Rebranding to Fluent UI
What is Office UI Fabric (Fabric)? • The official front-end framework for building experiences that fit seamlessly into Of...
Products using Fluent UI + 45 additional Microsoft sites and products
CommandBar DetailsList ContextualMenu Fluent UI in Microsoft Products
Styles Fabric gives you access to Segoe, Microsoft’s official typeface, along with the color palette, type ramp, icons, an...
Different flavors • Core Styles • Core elements of the design language, including icons, colors, type, andgrid • React • R...
Styles and components • The starting place for utilizing the coredesign Styles • Animations • Brand icons • Colors • Icons...
Icons • <i class="ms-Icon ms-Icon--Mail" aria-hidden="true"></i> Layout • Grids – responsive Animations • <div class="ms-u...
Interactions Components • • • • • • • • • • • Breadcrumb Button Callout Checkbox ChoiceGroup ColorPicker CommandBar Contex...
Adding Fluent UI to your next projects
Fabric Core
How to use – Fabric React npm install office-ui-fabric-react -- save
Demo
Thank You @NanddeepNachan /in/nanddeepnachan nanddeepnachan NanddeepNachan@gmail.com nanddeepn
  1. 1. Use Fluent UI to build beauty with SharePoint Nanddeep Nachan
  2. 2. Nanddeep Nachan Consultant - SharePoint, Office 365, MS Azure Speaker | Author | Blogger @NanddeepNachan /in/nanddeepnachan nanddeepnachan NanddeepNachan@gmail.com nanddeepn C# Corner MVP Microsoft Certified Professional Certified Scrum Master (CSM) Certified Professional Photographer https://nanddeepnachanblogs.com
  3. 3. The book is intended for anyone looking for a career in modern SharePoint, all aspiring SharePoint developers who want to learn the most powerful technique to extend the SharePoint user interface or working professionals who want to switch their career in SharePoint. While no prior knowledge of SharePoint, open-source tooling and modern toolchain or related technologies is assumed, it will be helpful to have some programming experience. You can order the book at https://www.amazon.in/Mastering-Sharepoint-Framework- Easy-Follow/dp/938932887X/
  4. 4. Agenda
  5. 5. An Overview
  6. 6. Light Depth Motion Material Scale
  7. 7. Light
  8. 8. Depth
  9. 9. Motion
  10. 10. Material
  11. 11. Scale
  12. 12. Demo
  13. 13. Rebranding to Fluent UI
  14. 14. What is Office UI Fabric (Fabric)? • The official front-end framework for building experiences that fit seamlessly into Office and Office 365. • Focuses on look and feel, so you can just worry about function. • Responsive, mobile-first, front-end framework. • Contains Styles, Icons and Components. • Integrates with CSS, plain JavaScript, React, Angular. Microsoft’s Front End Framework Office Design Language Styles, Icons & Components Integrates w/ Javascript, React or Angular Open Source (GitHub) Responsive and Mobile
  15. 15. Products using Fluent UI + 45 additional Microsoft sites and products
  16. 16. CommandBar DetailsList ContextualMenu Fluent UI in Microsoft Products
  17. 17. Styles Fabric gives you access to Segoe, Microsoft’s official typeface, along with the color palette, type ramp, icons, and responsive grid for Office 365. Icons Fabric includes Office’s official product icons. Fabric also provides a suite of product and document symbols, so you can use the same metaphors which Microsoft uses. Components Components are the building blocks of your UI. Fabric has a variety of components, including navigation, commands, containers, and content. Design Toolkit The Fabric design toolkit is built with Adobe XD and provides controls and layout templates that enable you to create seamless, beautiful Office experiences. Get Started
  18. 18. Different flavors • Core Styles • Core elements of the design language, including icons, colors, type, andgrid • React • Robust, up-to-date components built with the Reactframework • Fabric JS • Simple, visuals-focused components that you can extend, rework, anduse • Angular JS • Community-driven project to build components for Angular-basedapps
  19. 19. Styles and components • The starting place for utilizing the coredesign Styles • Animations • Brand icons • Colors • Icons • Layout • Localization • Typography • Utilities
  20. 20. Icons • <i class="ms-Icon ms-Icon--Mail" aria-hidden="true"></i> Layout • Grids – responsive Animations • <div class="ms-u-slideRightIn10">This content will slide in.</div>
  21. 21. Interactions Components • • • • • • • • • • • Breadcrumb Button Callout Checkbox ChoiceGroup ColorPicker CommandBar ContextualMenu DatePicker DetailsList Dialog • • • • • • • • • • • DocumentCard Dropdown Facepile GroupedList Image Label Layer Link List MessageBar Nav • • • • • • • • • • • • • Overlay Panel Persona Pickers PeoplePicker Pivot ProgressIndicator Rating SearchBox Slider Spinner TextField Toggle
  22. 22. Adding Fluent UI to your next projects
  23. 23. Fabric Core
  24. 24. How to use – Fabric React npm install office-ui-fabric-react -- save
  25. 25. Demo
  26. 26. Thank You @NanddeepNachan /in/nanddeepnachan nanddeepnachan NanddeepNachan@gmail.com nanddeepn

