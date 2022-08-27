Power Platform Custom Connector Deep Dive.pptx

11.
Sessionize is the smart way to manage Call for Papers, Speakers and Agenda
for your conference.
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/connectors/sessionizeip/
Sessionize
• Share the conference agenda by email
• App for conference speakers
Driving Factor
12.
Demo
Using Sessionize custom
connector with Power Apps and
Power Automate
13.
• A connector is a proxy, or a wrapper, around an API.
• It allows Power Automate, Power Apps, and Logic Apps to communicate
with the underlying service.
• Certify and share the connector as an open source.
• Add Swagger Support to your custom APIs.
• Do you want to co-develop? Connect with us!
Conclusion