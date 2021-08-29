Successfully reported this slideshow.
Explore Microsoft Power Platform Center of Excellence
Agenda
Office 365 Consultant Speaker | Author | Blogger Nanddeep Nachan  Pune, India  Twitter Handle: @NanddeepNachan  LinkedI...
Pune, India  Twitter Handle: @SmitaNachan  LinkedIn: /in/SmitaNachan  Microsoft MVP, MCT  SharePoint, Microsoft 365 Lead Software Engineer @TietoEVRY Speaker | Author Smita Nachan
CoE Starter Kit
Power Platform Center of Excellence (CoE) Starter Kit CoE in an Organization Collection of components and tools Automation...
Available Admin Tools Admin center • Environment and environment security management • Data loss prevention (DLP) policy m...
Get Started
Demo CoE Start Kit Dashboard
Demo Developer Compliance Center
CoE Starter Kit modules
Building blocks Core components Governance components Nurture components
Standalone add-ons Theming components Application lifecycle management components Innovation Backlog components
CoE Starter Kit
Core Components
• Catalog tenant resources • Microsoft Dataverse tables • Admin | Sync Template v3 (flows) • Admin | Welcome email • Power...
Environment PowerApps App Flow Flow Action Detail PowerApps Connector Power Apps Portal Connection Reference Maker Audit L...
Admin | Sync Template v3 Admin | Sync Template v3 (Apps) Admin | Sync Template v3 (Flows) Admin | Sync Template v3 (Flow A...
Core Assets - Apps DLP Editor v2 App Catalog Set App Permissions Set Flow Permissions Power Platform Admin View
Governance Components
• Microsoft Teams environment management • Ask team owners to provide a business justification (flow) • Welcome email to n...
Governance Assets - Tables Archive Approval
Governance Assets - Flows Microsoft Teams Admin | Ask for Business Justification when Microsoft Teams environment is creat...
Governance Assets - Apps Cleanup Old Objects App App and Flow Archive and Clean Up View Developer Compliance Center
Nurture Components
• Onboard new makers and share best practices • Maker Assessment • Template Catalog (canvas app) • Admin | Newsletter with...
Nurture Assets - Tables InADayAttendees InADayEvent Assessment Category Assessment Questions Answer Options
Nurture Assets - Flows Maker Assessment Admin App Maker Assessment Template Catalog Training in a Day – Management Power P...
Nurture Assets - Apps Admin | Newsletter with Product Updates Training in a Day | Feedback Reminder Training in a Day | Re...
Set up the CoE Starter Kit
• Admin account (Microsoft Power Platform service admin, global tenant admin, or Dynamics 365 service admin) • Environment...
Set up CoE Starter Kit Set up core components Set up governance components Set up nurture components Set up Power BI report
Theming components
• Theme Editor app • Theme Gallery app • Shared Component Library Theming Solution Assets
Theming Assets - Tables Theme Style
Theming Assets - Apps Theme Editor Theme Gallery
Set up Theming components
• Prerequisites • Make sure Allow publishing of canvas apps with code components is enabled. • Import the solution Set up ...
Limitations
• Long running flows • Incomplete Inventory • Updating Environment Variables • Flows that are imported or owned by a servi...
• Center of Excellence (CoE) overview • https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/power-platform/guidance/coe/overview • CoE Starte...
Thank You! @NanddeepNachan /in/NanddeepNachan Nanddeep Nachan @SmitaNachan /in/SmitaNachan Smita Nachan
Explore Microsoft Power Platform Center of Excellence

  1. 1. Explore Microsoft Power Platform Center of Excellence
  2. 2. Agenda
  3. 3. Office 365 Consultant Speaker | Author | Blogger Nanddeep Nachan  Pune, India  Twitter Handle: @NanddeepNachan  LinkedIn: /in/NanddeepNachan  Microsoft MVP, MCT  SharePoint, Microsoft 365, MS Azure
  4. 4.  Pune, India  Twitter Handle: @SmitaNachan  LinkedIn: /in/SmitaNachan  Microsoft MVP, MCT  SharePoint, Microsoft 365 Lead Software Engineer @TietoEVRY Speaker | Author Smita Nachan
  5. 5. CoE Starter Kit
  6. 6. Power Platform Center of Excellence (CoE) Starter Kit CoE in an Organization Collection of components and tools Automation and tooling
  7. 7. Available Admin Tools Admin center • Environment and environment security management • Data loss prevention (DLP) policy management • Data integration and gateway management • Admin analytics • Support ticket requests Platform extensions • Power Platform for Admins • Power Apps for Admins • Power Automate Management • Power Apps for Makers Templates and customizations • CoE Starter Kit
  8. 8. Get Started
  9. 9. Demo CoE Start Kit Dashboard
  10. 10. Demo Developer Compliance Center
  11. 11. CoE Starter Kit modules
  12. 12. Building blocks Core components Governance components Nurture components
  13. 13. Standalone add-ons Theming components Application lifecycle management components Innovation Backlog components
  14. 14. CoE Starter Kit
  15. 15. Core Components
  16. 16. • Catalog tenant resources • Microsoft Dataverse tables • Admin | Sync Template v3 (flows) • Admin | Welcome email • Power BI dashboard • Power Platform Admin View (model-driven app) • Bulk change permissions for apps and flow • Set App Permissions (canvas app) • Set Flow Permissions (canvas app) • App Catalog Core Solution Assets
  17. 17. Environment PowerApps App Flow Flow Action Detail PowerApps Connector Power Apps Portal Connection Reference Maker Audit Log Power Platform User Power Platform User Role PVA PVA Component PVA Component Flow RPA RPA Session Environment Capacity Environment Add Ons Environment Business Area Core Assets - Microsoft Dataverse tables Helper tables Sync Flow Errors Archive Approval Environment Creation Request DLP Policy Change Request Application functionality tables
  18. 18. Admin | Sync Template v3 Admin | Sync Template v3 (Apps) Admin | Sync Template v3 (Flows) Admin | Sync Template v3 (Flow Action Details) Admin | Sync Template v3 (Connectors) Admin | Sync Template v3 (Custom Connector) Admin | Sync Template v3 (Model Driven Apps) Admin | Sync Template v3 (PVA) Admin | Sync Template v3 (Desktop Flow) Admin | Sync Template v3 (Desktop flow runs) Admin | Sync Template v3 (Portals) Admin | Sync Template v3 (Sync Flow Errors) CLEANUP - Admin | Sync Template v3 (Power Apps User Shared With) CLEANUP - Admin | Sync Template v3 (Check Deleted) CLEANUP - Admin | Sync Template v3 (Orphaned Makers) CLEANUP - Admin | Sync Template v3 (Connection Status) Admin | Capacity Alerts Admin | Welcome Email Env Request | Notify admin when a new request is submitted Env Request | Create approved environment Env Request | Notify requestor when rejected Env Request | Cleanup expired environments DLP Request | Make approved policy change HELPER - CanvasAppOperatons HELPER - CloudFlowOperatons Core Assets - Flows Automated Child Flow Scheduled
  19. 19. Core Assets - Apps DLP Editor v2 App Catalog Set App Permissions Set Flow Permissions Power Platform Admin View
  20. 20. Governance Components
  21. 21. • Microsoft Teams environment management • Ask team owners to provide a business justification (flow) • Welcome email to new team owners (flow) • Business process flow for auditing environments • Sample audit process • Developer Compliance Center (canvas app) • Compliance Detail Request (flow) • Business process flows for auditing resources • Archive unused apps • App and Flow Archive and Clean Up – Start Approval and Check Approval (flows) • App Archive and Clean Up View (canvas app) Governance Solution Assets
  22. 22. Governance Assets - Tables Archive Approval
  23. 23. Governance Assets - Flows Microsoft Teams Admin | Ask for Business Justification when Microsoft Teams environment is created Microsoft Teams Admin | Weekly Clean Up of Microsoft Teams environments Admin | Archive and Clean Up v2 (Check Approval) Admin | Archive and Clean Up v2 (Clean Up and Delete) Admin | Archive and Clean Up v2 (Start Approval for Apps) Admin | Archive and Clean Up v2 (Start Approval for Flows) Admin | Email Managers Ignored Approvals Admin | Setup - Ignored Archival Requests Request Orphaned Objects Reassigned (Child) Request Orphaned Objects Reassigned (Parent) HELPER - CanvasAppOperations Gov HELPER - CloudFlowOperations Gov Automated Instant Scheduled
  24. 24. Governance Assets - Apps Cleanup Old Objects App App and Flow Archive and Clean Up View Developer Compliance Center
  25. 25. Nurture Components
  26. 26. • Onboard new makers and share best practices • Maker Assessment • Template Catalog (canvas app) • Admin | Newsletter with Product Updates (flow) • Encourage adoption • Training in a Day Management and Registration (canvas apps) • Training in a Day Feedback Reminder, Registration Confirmation and Reminder (flow) Nurture Solution Assets
  27. 27. Nurture Assets - Tables InADayAttendees InADayEvent Assessment Category Assessment Questions Answer Options
  28. 28. Nurture Assets - Flows Maker Assessment Admin App Maker Assessment Template Catalog Training in a Day – Management Power Platform Training Management Power Platform Training Registration
  29. 29. Nurture Assets - Apps Admin | Newsletter with Product Updates Training in a Day | Feedback Reminder Training in a Day | Registration Confirmation Automated Training in a Day | Reminder 3 days prior to event Automated Scheduled
  30. 30. Set up the CoE Starter Kit
  31. 31. • Admin account (Microsoft Power Platform service admin, global tenant admin, or Dynamics 365 service admin) • Environment with a Dataverse or Dataverse for Teams instance with System Administrator security role • Licenses • Premium licenses for all users interacting with the CoE Starter Kit • either a Power Apps per user or per app / Power Automate per user or per flow license or a combination Prerequisites
  32. 32. Set up CoE Starter Kit Set up core components Set up governance components Set up nurture components Set up Power BI report
  33. 33. Theming components
  34. 34. • Theme Editor app • Theme Gallery app • Shared Component Library Theming Solution Assets
  35. 35. Theming Assets - Tables Theme Style
  36. 36. Theming Assets - Apps Theme Editor Theme Gallery
  37. 37. Set up Theming components
  38. 38. • Prerequisites • Make sure Allow publishing of canvas apps with code components is enabled. • Import the solution Set up Theming components
  39. 39. Limitations
  40. 40. • Long running flows • Incomplete Inventory • Updating Environment Variables • Flows that are imported or owned by a service principle • Timeouts in the Admin | Sync Template v3 • Sync Flow limitations for Developer and Microsoft Team environments • Supported languages Limitations
  41. 41. • Center of Excellence (CoE) overview • https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/power-platform/guidance/coe/overview • CoE Starter Kit modules • https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/power-platform/guidance/coe/starter-kit-explained • Core components • https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/power-platform/guidance/coe/core-components References
  42. 42. Thank You! @NanddeepNachan /in/NanddeepNachan Nanddeep Nachan @SmitaNachan /in/SmitaNachan Smita Nachan

