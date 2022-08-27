Successfully reported this slideshow.
Building Bots with Azure and consume anywhere.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
Building Bots with Azure and consume anywhere.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
Building Bots with Azure and consume anywhere

Building Bots with Azure and consume anywhere

Building Bots with Azure and consume anywhere.pptx

  1. 1. Building Bots with Azure and consume anywhere
  2. 2. Agenda
  3. 3. Office 365 Consultant Speaker | Author | Blogger Nanddeep Nachan  Pune, India  Twitter Handle: @NanddeepNachan  LinkedIn: /in/NanddeepNachan  Microsoft MVP, MCT  SharePoint, Microsoft 365, MS Azure
  4. 4.  Pune, India  Twitter Handle: @SanganiKunj  LinkedIn: /in/kunj-sangani  SharePoint, Microsoft 365 C# Corner MVP Speaker | Blogger Kunj Sangani
  5. 5. Bots Overview
  6. 6. Types of Bots Informational Chatbots Handles large volume of FAQs by converting FAQ content into conversational experience. Transactional Chatbots Empower end users to self serve Dynamic and Contextual Chatbots Context aware and do things on your behalf to make you more productive
  7. 7. Azure Services Bot Framework SDK Cognitive Services Bot Service
  8. 8. Demo Echo Bot
  9. 9. Demo Integrate Echo Bot in Website / MS Teams chat
  10. 10. References
  11. 11. References • Azure Bot Service https://azure.microsoft.com/en-in/services/bot-services • Create a bot with Azure https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/composer/quickstart-create-bot-with-azure • Connect a bot to Microsoft Teams https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/bot-service/channel-connect-teams • QnA Maker https://www.qnamaker.ai What is QnA Maker service? - Azure Cognitive Services | Microsoft Docs
  12. 12. Thank You! @NanddeepNachan /in/NanddeepNachan Nanddeep Nachan @SanganiKunj /in/kunj-sangani Kunj Sangani

Editor's Notes

  • https://www.pluralsight.com/guides/how-to-build-a-basic-chatbot-using-microsoft-azure

