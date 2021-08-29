F27 Mukundamala- Part-1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <1> Sanskrit -21 F- 28 –मुक ु न्दमालास्तोत्रम् Part 1 28-08-21 पीताम्बरं करविराजि...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <2> Quick Recap-1 Written by Kulashekara Alvar • Two versions • 5000 Years back •...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <3> Quick Recap-1 685. Oh Lord! Like a plant that grows, you manifest to destroy ...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <4> श्रीिल्लभेतत िरदेतत दयापरेतत भक्तवियेतत भिलुण्ठिकोविदेतत । िाथेतत िागशयिेतत ि...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <5> िास्था धमे ि िसुतिचये िैि कामोपभोगे यर्द भाव्यं तर्द भितु भगिन्पूिाकमाािुरूपम...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <6> श्रीिल्लभेतत िरदेतत दयापरेतत भक्तवियेतत भिलुण्ठिकोविदेतत । िाथेतत िागशयिेतत ि...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <7> हे मुक ु न्द8 !(त्िं) मां क ु रु (त्िं) मां िततपदं आलापिं क ु रु श्रीिल्लभा, ...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <8> ियतु ियतु देिो देिकीिन्दिोऽयं ियतु ियतु कृ ष्णो िृजष्णिंशिदीपः । ियतु ियतु मे...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <9> मुक ु न्द मूर्धिाा िणणपत्य याचे भिन्तमेकान्तसमयन्तमथाम ् । अविस्मृततस्त्िच्चर...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <10> मुक ु न्द8 (अहं) मूर्धिाा िणणपत्य भिन्तं2 इयन्तं 2 एकान्तं 2 अथाम ्2 याचे । ...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <11> िाहं िन्दे ति चरणयोर्दािन्र्दिमर्दिन्र्दिहेतोः क ु म्भीपाक ं गुरुमवप हरे िार...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <12> हरे ! ति चरणयो: र्दािन्र्दिं अर्दिन्र्दिहेतोः अहं ि िन्दे गुरुं िारक ं क ु म...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <13> िास्था धमे ि िसुतिचये िैि कामोपभोगे यर्द भाव्यं तर्द भितु भगिन्पूिाकमाािुरूप...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <14> भगिि्8 ! (मे) धमे7 आस्था ि, िसुतिचये 7 ि, कामोपभोगे 7 ि एि, पूिाकमाािुरूपम ्...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <15> ददवि िा भुवि िा ममास्तु िासो िरक े िा िरकान्तक िकामम् । अिधीररतशारदारविन्दौ ...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <16> िरकान्तक8 ! ददवि7 िा भुवि 7 िा िरक े 7 िा िकामम्अस्तु अिधीररत-शारदा-रविन्दौ ...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <17> कायेि िाचा मिसेजन्द्रयैिाा बुर्दर्धयात्मिा िा िकृ ततस्िभािात् करोसम यर्दयत्स...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <19> कृ ष्ण त्िदीयपदपङ्किपञ्िरान्तं अर्दयैि मे विशतु मािसरािहंसः । िाणियाणसमये कफ...
Aug. 29, 2021
F27 Mukundamala- Part-1

Aug. 29, 2021
Mukunda Mala - Sloka 1-9

F27 Mukundamala- Part-1

  1. 1. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <1> Sanskrit -21 F- 28 –मुक ु न्दमालास्तोत्रम् Part 1 28-08-21 पीताम्बरं करविराजितशङ्खचक्रकौमोदकीसरससिं करुणासमुद्रम्| राधासहायमततसुन्दरमन्दहासं िातालयेशमतिशं हृदद भाियासम ||
  2. 2. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <2> Quick Recap-1 Written by Kulashekara Alvar • Two versions • 5000 Years back • Between 5th and 8th Century AD • Born near Mahodayapuram (Modern day Cranganore) • One of the Chera kings • Considered as 7th of the 12 Alvars in the Bhakti Tradition • Perumal Thirumozhi -105 verses attributed to him of the 4000 verses in the Divya Prabhandham •
  3. 3. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <3> Quick Recap-1 685. Oh Lord! Like a plant that grows, you manifest to destroy the evil that lurks in the world. May I be born as a door step in your temple that your devotees step over, so that I can see your beautiful lips for ever. (Kulasekara Alwar’s prayer is answered! The door step in Vishnu temples is called as Kulasekaran Padi!)
  4. 4. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <4> श्रीिल्लभेतत िरदेतत दयापरेतत भक्तवियेतत भिलुण्ठिकोविदेतत । िाथेतत िागशयिेतत िगजन्ििासे- त्यालावपिं िततददिं (िततपदं) क ु रु मां मुक ु न्द ॥ १॥ ियतु ियतु देिो देिकीिन्दिोऽयं ियतु ियतु कृ ष्णो िृजष्णिंशिदीपः । ियतु ियतु मेघश्यामलः कोमलाङ्गो ियतु ियतु पृथ्िीभारिाशो मुक ु न्दः ॥ २॥ मुक ु न्द मूर्धिाा िणणपत्य याचे भिन्तमेकान्तसमयन्तमथाम् । अविस्मृततस्त्िच्चरणारविन्दे भिे भिे मेऽस्तु भित्िसादात् ॥ ३॥ िाहं िन्दे ति चरणयोर्दािन्र्दिमर्दिन्र्दिहेतोः क ु म्भीपाक ं गुरुमवप हरे िारक ं िापिेतुम् । रम्या रामा मृदुतिुलता िन्दिे िावप रन्तुं भािे भािे हृदयभििे भाियेयं भिन्तम् ॥ ४॥ Quick Recap-1
  5. 5. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <5> िास्था धमे ि िसुतिचये िैि कामोपभोगे यर्द भाव्यं तर्द भितु भगिन्पूिाकमाािुरूपम् । एतत्िाथ्यं मम बहुमतं िन्मिन्मान्तरेऽवप त्ित्पादाम्भोरुहयुगगता तिश्चला भजक्तरस्तु ॥ ५॥ ददवि िा भुवि िा ममास्तु िासो िरक े िा िरकान्तक िकामम ् । अिधीररतशारदारविन्दौ चरणौ ते मरणेऽवप चचन्तयासम ॥ ६॥ कृ ष्ण त्िदीयपदपङ्किपञ्िरान्तं अर्दयैि मे विशतु मािसरािहंसः । िाणियाणसमये कफिातवपत्ैः कण्ठािरोधिविधौ स्मरणं क ु तस्ते ॥ ७॥ ६७-७५
  6. 6. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <6> श्रीिल्लभेतत िरदेतत दयापरेतत भक्तवियेतत भिलुण्ठिकोविदेतत । िाथेतत िागशयिेतत िगजन्ििासेत्यालावपिं िततददिं((िततपदं) क ु रु मां मुक ु न्द ॥ श्रीिल्लभा इतत िरदा इतत दयापरा इतत भक्तविया इतत भिलुण्ठिकोविदा इतत । िाथा इतत िागशयिा इतत िगजन्ििासा इतत आलापिं िततददिं क ु रु मां मुक ु न्द || हे मुक ु न्द8 ! श्रीिल्लभा इतत ,िरदा इतत, दयापरा इतत,भक्तविया इतत, भिलुण्ठिकोविदा इतत िागशयिा इतत िगजन्ििासा इतत िततददिं((िततपदं) आलापिं क ु रु मां श्रीिल्लभा- The Consort of Shri, िरदा-The bestower of boons , दयापरा-The all merciful, भक्तविया- The friend of the devotee, भिलुण्ठिकोविदा- The expert in plundering the worldly bondage, िागशयिा इतत –The one reclining on the serpent, िगजन्ििासा इतत –The Lord of the universe िततपदं आलापिं (त्िं) क ु रु मां १ छन्दस ् - 14-शक्िरी
  7. 7. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <7> हे मुक ु न्द8 !(त्िं) मां क ु रु (त्िं) मां िततपदं आलापिं क ु रु श्रीिल्लभा, िरदा , दयापरा, भक्तविया, भिलुण्ठिकोविदा , िागशयिा इतत, िगजन्ििासा इतत िततपदं आलापिं (त्िं) मां क ु रु Mukunda! make me your glory great oft recount, As Laksmi’s consort dear, as the bestower bounteous,As the all-merciful, as the great friend of the devout,As the deft destroyer of earthly bondage, as my sole support,As the one lying on the serpent couch in sweet repose,As the all-pervading Lord of the universe (and so on). १ छन्दस ् - 14-शक्िरी
  8. 8. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <8> ियतु ियतु देिो देिकीिन्दिोऽयं ियतु ियतु कृ ष्णो िृजष्णिंशिदीपः । ियतु ियतु मेघश्यामलः कोमलाङ्गो ियतु ियतु पृथ्िीभारिाशो मुक ु न्दः ॥ अयं देिकीिन्दि: देि: ियतु ियतु Victory, Victory unto Devaki’s celestial darling, Victory, Victory unto Krsna, the beacon-light of Vrsni’s clan, Victory, Victory unto Him, the cloud-hued, of body charming, Victory, Victory unto Mukunda who rid clean The Earth of its unwholesome burden. छन्दस ् - 15- अततशक्िरी २
  9. 9. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <9> मुक ु न्द मूर्धिाा िणणपत्य याचे भिन्तमेकान्तसमयन्तमथाम ् । अविस्मृततस्त्िच्चरणारविन्दे भिे भिे मेऽस्तु भित्िसादात ् ॥३॥ मुक ु न्द8 मूर्धिाा िणणपत्य याचे भिन्तं2 एकान्तं 2 इयन्तं 2 अथाम ्2 । अविस्मृतत: त्िच्चरणारविन्दे7 भिे 7 भिे 7 मे6 अस्तु भित्िसादात् ॥३॥ मुक ु न्द8 (अहं) भिन्तं याचे मूर्धिाा िणणपत्य अविस्मृतत: अस्तु ३ छन्दस ् - 15- अततशक्िरी
  10. 10. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <10> मुक ु न्द8 (अहं) मूर्धिाा िणणपत्य भिन्तं2 इयन्तं 2 एकान्तं 2 अथाम ्2 याचे । भित्िसादात्मे6 भिे 7 भिे 7 त्िच्चरणारविन्दे7 अविस्मृतत: अस्तु ॥३॥ 0 Mukunda! I bowing at Thy feet, beg Of Thee this and only this wealth , that in each leg (span) Of my life I be by Thee blest That I remember Thy lotus feet. ३ छन्दस ् - 15- अततशक्िरी
  11. 11. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <11> िाहं िन्दे ति चरणयोर्दािन्र्दिमर्दिन्र्दिहेतोः क ु म्भीपाक ं गुरुमवप हरे िारक ं िापिेतुम् । रम्या रामा मृदुतिुलता िन्दिे िावप रन्तुं भािे भािे हृदयभििे भाियेयं भिन्तम् ॥ ४॥ ि अहं िन्दे ति चरणयो: र्दि​न्र्दिं अर्दिन्र्दिहेतोः क ु म्भीपाक ं गुरुं अवप हरे िारक ं ि अपिेतुम् । रम्या: रामा: मृदुतिुलता: िन्दिे ि अवप रन्तुं भािे भािे हृदयभििे भाियेयं भिन्तम् ॥ ४॥ ७६-८१ छन्दस ् - 17-अत्यजष्ि
  12. 12. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <12> हरे ! ति चरणयो: र्दािन्र्दिं अर्दिन्र्दिहेतोः अहं ि िन्दे गुरुं िारक ं क ु म्भीपाक ं ि अपिेतुम्अवप (िन्दे) मृदुतिुलता: रम्या: रामा: िन्दिे रन्तुं अवप ि (िन्दे) (अहं) भािे भािे हृदयभििे भिन्तम् भाियेयं 0, Hari, I worship Thy pair of feet, not to overcome The twin operation ofpain and pleasure, nor even To escape drudging in the dire hell, kumbhipikam Or dally with damsels, soft and sweet, in Indra’s garden But to keep you enshrined in my heart, span after span ४ छन्दस ् - 17-अत्यजष्ि
  13. 13. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <13> िास्था धमे ि िसुतिचये िैि कामोपभोगे यर्द भाव्यं तर्द भितु भगिन्पूिाकमाािुरूपम ् । एतत्िाथ्यं मम बहुमतं िन्मिन्मान्तरेऽवप त्ित्पादाम्भोरुहयुगगता तिश्चला भजक्तरस्तु ॥ ५॥॥ ि आस्था धमे7 ि िसुतिचये 7 ि एि कामोपभोगे 7 यर्द भाव्यं तर्द भितु भगिि्8 पूिाकमाािुरूपम ् । एतत्िाथ्यं मम बहुमतं िन्मिन्मान्तरे अवप त्ित्पादाम्भोरुहयुगगता तिश्चला1 भजक्त: अस्तु ॥ ५॥॥ ५ छन्दस ् - 17-अत्यजष्ि
  14. 14. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <14> भगिि्8 ! (मे) धमे7 आस्था ि, िसुतिचये 7 ि, कामोपभोगे 7 ि एि, पूिाकमाािुरूपम ् यर्द भाव्यं तर्द भितु , मम बहुमतं एतत् िाथ्यं त्ित्पादाम्भोरुहयुगगता भजक्त: तिश्चला1 अस्तु || O, Bhagavan! neither am I inclined to dharma Nor to riches, nor to the pleasures sensual, Let me, as I should, reap the fruits of my karma; Yet, the only thing unto me most delightful, I do pray for, is devotion deep and perennial Unto your lovely pair of feet, in my births, one and all. ५ छन्दस ् - 17-अत्यजष्ि
  15. 15. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <15> ददवि िा भुवि िा ममास्तु िासो िरक े िा िरकान्तक िकामम् । अिधीररतशारदारविन्दौ चरणौ ते मरणेऽवप चचन्तयासम ॥ ६॥॥ का ७॥ ददवि िा भुवि िा मम अस्तु िास: िरक े िा िरकान्तक8 िकामम ् । अिधीररतशारदारविन्दौ चरणौ7 ते मरणे अवप चचन्तयासम ॥ ६॥॥ का ७॥ ६ अधासमम ् 1-3-त्रत्रष्िुप ्(11) 2-4 12िगती(12)
  16. 16. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <16> िरकान्तक8 ! ददवि7 िा भुवि 7 िा िरक े 7 िा िकामम्अस्तु अिधीररत-शारदा-रविन्दौ ते चरणौ7 मरणे अवप चचन्तयासम Let it very much be, 0 Destroyer of hell! That I stay in Svarga, Earth or Hell; Comfort do I take that my thoughts dwell On Your lovely pair of feet, which excelleth The autumnal lotus, even in my hour of death ६
  17. 17. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <17> कायेि िाचा मिसेजन्द्रयैिाा बुर्दर्धयात्मिा िा िकृ ततस्िभािात् करोसम यर्दयत्सकलं परस्मै िारायणयेतत समपायासम ॥ कायेि3 िाचा 3 मिसा 3 इजन्द्रयै: 3 िा अव्य बुर्दर्धया 3 आत्मिा3 िा अव्य िकृ ततस्िभािात्5 (अहम्)करोसम यत्यत् सकलं परस्मै 4 िारायणय4 इतत समपायासम ॥ (अहम्) कायेि3 िाचा 3 मिसा 3 इजन्द्रयै: 3 िा अव्य बुर्दर्धया 3 आत्मिा3 िा अव्य िकृ ततस्िभािात्5 यत्यत्करोसम (तत्) सकलं परस्मै 4 िारायणय4 इतत समपायासम
  18. 18. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <19> कृ ष्ण त्िदीयपदपङ्किपञ्िरान्तं अर्दयैि मे विशतु मािसरािहंसः । िाणियाणसमये कफिातवपत्ैः कण्ठािरोधिविधौ स्मरणं क ु तस्ते ॥ ७॥ HW

Mukunda Mala - Sloka 1-9

