F12 -Chitrakavyam Part-4

Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <1> Sanskrit -21 चित्रकाव्यम्- Part-4 F- 12 24-10-20 पीताम्बरं करविराजितशङ्खिक्रक...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <2> Overlaps with अर्ाणलङ्कारः like स्लेष: उपमा etc. अर्थचित्रम् Patterns to rela...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <3> िणणचित्रम् Multiple Combinations 1. All alphabets(व्यञ्िि) 2. Only one vowel ...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <4> ● Think of a shortest English sentence which has all the alphabets in it ● Wh...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <5> क्षिति-स्थर्ति-शमति-क्षिस्ति-ववचधववस्न्िचध-शसद्चध-शिट् l मम त्र्यि िमद्दि हर ...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <6> यायायायायायायाया यायायायायायायाया। यायायायायायायाया या या या या या या या या।।...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <7> भाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभा। भाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभा॥ स्िर & व्यञ्िि
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <8> ि िोििुन्िो िुन्िोिो िािा िािाििा ििु। िुन्िोऽिुन्िो ििुन्िेिो िािेिा िुन्ििु...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <9> verse written by using only one consonant –da Sri Krishna the one who confers...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <10> थर्ािम्-F1 A.4 स्र्ािम् Day-17 सिणण= F1+F2+F3 Overview-4
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <11> Sthanachitras are composed by using consonants of only one Sthana. This vers...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <12> िं भूसुिामुस्तिमुदारहासं । वन्दे यिो भव्यभवं दयाश्ीुः ।। I pay my homage to ...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <13> ശി വാ ജി വാ യി ലെ ജി ലെ ബി ಶಿ ವಾ ಜಿ ವಾ ಯ ಲ್ಲಿ ಜಿ ಲಾ ಬಿ सिणतोभद्रः
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <14> दे िा का ति िा दह का स्ि का का रे भ ति स्ि भ व्य ति स्ि भ व्य का का रे भ िा ...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <15> • प्रहेसलका ( पेहली in Hindi) विराट िगरे रम्ये कीिकादुपकीिकम ्। अत्र क्रक्रय...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <16> मा तिषाद प्रततष्ां त्िमगमश्शाश्ितीस्समा: । (तु अम गम: शाश्िती: समा:) यत्क्रौ...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <17> मातिषाद प्रततष्ां त्िमगमश्शाश्ितीस्समा: ।(त्िं अगम: ) यत्क्रौञ्िसमर्ुिादेकमि...
Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <18> अङ्गुल्या कः किाटं प्रहरतत? कु दटले! माधिः, क्रकं िसन्तो? िो िक्री, क्रकं कु...
F12 -Chitrakavyam Part-4

In this the artha Chitra is described

  1. 1. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <1> Sanskrit -21 चित्रकाव्यम्- Part-4 F- 12 24-10-20 पीताम्बरं करविराजितशङ्खिक्रकौमोदकीसरससिं करुणासमुद्रम्| राधासहायमततसुन्दरमन्दहासं िातालयेशमतिशं हृदद भाियासम || Agenda: 1. िणणचित्रम् 2. अर्णचित्रम् 3. Launch of Samskritham21 Website
  2. 2. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <2> Overlaps with अर्ाणलङ्कारः like स्लेष: उपमा etc. अर्थचित्रम् Patterns to related to the repetition of letters and use of specific letters and extension of शब्दालङ्कारः(inclusion as well as exclusions) वर्थचित्रम् Based on course or a specific order गतिचित्रम् Pictures and Shapes आकारचित्रम् चित्रकाव्यम्has evolved over a period of time and landed finally to mean wonderful Evolution आकारचित्रम् वर्थचित्रम् अर्थचित्रम्
  3. 3. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <3> िणणचित्रम् Multiple Combinations 1. All alphabets(व्यञ्िि) 2. Only one vowel (स्िर) 3. Only one consonant 4. One स्िर & One व्यञ्िि 5. स्र्ािचित्रम ् 6. विलोमकाव्यम ् 7. सिणतोभद्रः अर्णचित्रम् Agenda
  4. 4. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <4> ● Think of a shortest English sentence which has all the alphabets in it ● What is it called ? Ans :The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog Ans : Pangram • Who is he the lover of birds, pure in intelligence, adept in stealing other’s strength, leader among destroyer of enemies, the steadfast, the fearless, and the one who filled the ocean. He is the Maya, whose blessings destroy all foes. व्यञ्िि क: खगौघाङचिच्छौजा झाञ्ज्ञोSटौठीडडंढर्: िर्ोदधीन्पफर्ाथमथयोSररल्वाशिषां सह:
  5. 5. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <5> क्षिति-स्थर्ति-शमति-क्षिस्ति-ववचधववस्न्िचध-शसद्चध-शिट् l मम त्र्यि िमद्दि हर थमर-हर थमर ll The knower of existence, measure and the mode of destruction of the earth, enjoyer of the eightfold superhuman powers and nine treasures of Kubera,O Lord Shiva, the possessor of three eyes, You who subdued Daksha and Kamadeva,Do remember me. उरुगुं द्युगुरुं युत्सु िुकु िुथिुष्टुवुुः पुरु । िुिुभुुः पुपुषुमुथत्सु मुमुहुिुथ मुहुमुथहुुः The gods in war embraced Brihaspati, who is presides over knowledge, and made him much happy with good words. May he attain all his wishes, nourished, with good presence of mind, every second. स्िर & व्यञ्िि
  6. 6. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <6> यायायायायायायाया यायायायायायायाया। यायायायायायायाया या या या या या या या या।।९३६॥ The Paduka (footwear) which adorn the Lord , which help in attaining all that is good and auspicious, which removes all ills, which gives knowledge, which inspires desire to be in presence of the Lord, by which all places of the world can be reached , these padukas are of the Lord (This verse is taken from Sri Vedanta Desika’s Padukasahasram) स्िर & व्यञ्िि
  7. 7. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <7> भाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभा। भाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभाभा॥ स्िर & व्यञ्िि
  8. 8. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <8> ि िोििुन्िो िुन्िोिो िािा िािाििा ििु। िुन्िोऽिुन्िो ििुन्िेिो िािेिा िुन्ििुन्ििुत्॥ ि3 िा 4 उििुन्ि:5 िुन्िोि:7 िािा6 िािाििा1 ििु2। िुन्ि: अिुन्ि: ििुन्िेि:8 िािेिा10 िुन्ििुन्ििुत्9॥ О ye many-faced ones (nānānanā), he indeed (nanu) is not a man (na nā) who is defeated by an inferior (ūna-nunno), and that man is no man (nā-anā) who persecutes one weaker than himself (nunnono). He whose leader is not defeated (na-nunneno) though overcome is not vanquished (nunno’nunno); he who persecutes the completely vanquished (nunna-nunna-nut) is not without sin (nānenā).” स्िर & व्यञ्िि
  9. 9. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <9> verse written by using only one consonant –da Sri Krishna the one who confers all boons, the destroyer of evil minded, the great purifier, whose arms punishes the wicked and protects the virtuous shot his lethal arrow at the foe. दाददो दुद्ददुद्दादी दाददो दूददीददोुः। दुद्दादं दददे दुद्दे दादाददददोऽददुः॥ स्िर & व्यञ्िि
  10. 10. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <10> थर्ािम्-F1 A.4 स्र्ािम् Day-17 सिणण= F1+F2+F3 Overview-4
  11. 11. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <11> Sthanachitras are composed by using consonants of only one Sthana. This verse uses only gutturals. You the traveler who bathes in the rippling waves of the Ganga you are unaware of the sufferings of the world, you go up Mount Meru to rest, come down to save us from sins. स्र्ािम्
  12. 12. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <12> िं भूसुिामुस्तिमुदारहासं । वन्दे यिो भव्यभवं दयाश्ीुः ।। I pay my homage to Him who rescued Sita, whose laughter is captivating, whose incarnation is grand, and from whom mercy and splendor arise everywhere. (Backward) श्ीयादवं भव्यभिोयदेवं संहारदामुस्तिमुिासुभूिम ्॥ I bow before that Sri Krishna, the descendant of Yadava family; who is a divinity of the sun as well as the moon; who destroyed Putana who only gave destruction; and who is the soul of this entire universe विलोमकाव्यम्
  13. 13. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <13> ശി വാ ജി വാ യി ലെ ജി ലെ ബി ಶಿ ವಾ ಜಿ ವಾ ಯ ಲ್ಲಿ ಜಿ ಲಾ ಬಿ सिणतोभद्रः
  14. 14. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <14> दे िा का ति िा दह का स्ि का का रे भ ति स्ि भ व्य ति स्ि भ व्य का का रे भ िा दह का स्ि दे िा का ति देिाकातिति कािादे िादहकास्िस्िकादहिा। काकारेभभरे का का तिस्िभव्यव्यभस्िति ॥ ति थव भ व्य व्य भ थव ति का का रे भ भ रे का का िा दह का स्ि स्ि का दह िा दे िा का ति ति का िा दे सिणतोभद्रः O man who desires war! This is that battlefield which excites even the gods, where the battle is not of words. Here people fight and stake their lives not for themselves but for others. This field is full of herds of maddened elephants. Here those who are eager for battle and even those who are not very eager, have to fight.”
  15. 15. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <15> • प्रहेसलका ( पेहली in Hindi) विराट िगरे रम्ये कीिकादुपकीिकम ्। अत्र क्रक्रयापदं िकतुः हैमं दास्यासम कङ्कणम्|| वि: आट िगरे रम्ये कीिकात ् उपकीिकम ् अत्र क्रक्रयापदं िकतुः हैमं दास्यासम कम ् कणम ्|| अर्थचित्रम्
  16. 16. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <16> मा तिषाद प्रततष्ां त्िमगमश्शाश्ितीस्समा: । (तु अम गम: शाश्िती: समा:) यत्क्रौञ्िसमर्ुिादेकमिधी: काममोदहतम् ।।1.2.15।। 15 हे अम तिषाद ! यत्क्रौञ्िसमर्ुिात् काममोदहतम्एकम्अिधी: (तत्) शाश्िती: समा: प्रततष्ां मा तु गम: ||(IIT Kanpur it is mentioned as त्िम्as vigraham bit there is a problem then it should be अगम:) so the correct vigraham is तु अम गमः हे अम One without auspiciousness, तिषाद O Fowler, यत् for which reason, क्रौञ्िसमर्ुिात् from the pair of krauncha birds, काममोदहतम् when they were infatuated by love, एकम् one, अिधी: have killed, (तत् for that reason), शाश्िती: long lasting समा: for years, प्रततष्ां glory मा गम: you might not get. "O wretched fowler, may you not attain everlasting glory by reason of having killed the male Kruancha bird afflicted by Kama". रामायणम्
  17. 17. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <17> मातिषाद प्रततष्ां त्िमगमश्शाश्ितीस्समा: ।(त्िं अगम: ) यत्क्रौञ्िसमर्ुिादेकमिधी: काममोदहतम ् ।।1.2.15।। 15 हे मातिषाद ! यत ्क्रौञ्िसमर्ुिात ्एकम ् काममोदहतम ्अिधी: शाश्िती: समा: प्रततष्ां त्िं अगम: || मा तिषीदतत अजस्मि ् सः –Refers to विषणु:,क्रौञ्ि- Ravana, क्रौञ्िसमर्ुिं- Ravana Mandodari , अगम:- attained Oh Vishnu ! May You attain everlasting glory by reason of having killed the lust filled Ravana (who was one of the pair of Krauncha Birds) . रामायणम्
  18. 18. Mr Nanda Mohan Shenoy CDPSE, CISA ,CAIIB <18> अङ्गुल्या कः किाटं प्रहरतत? कु दटले! माधिः, क्रकं िसन्तो? िो िक्री, क्रकं कु लालो? िदह धरणीधरः, क्रकं द्विजिह्िः फणीन्द्रः? िाहं घोरादहमदी, खगपततरसस क्रकं ? िो हररः, क्रकं कपीन्द्रजस्त्ित्येिं गोपकन्या-प्रततििििडः पातु मां पद्मिाभः/श्िक्रपाणणः ॥ १॥ कु दटले माधिः

