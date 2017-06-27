EXTENSION NORTE AMAZÓNICA ESPOCH- ORELLANA Nombre: Nancy Barzallo Ingeniero: Fredy Ajila Catedra: Tics Nivel: 2 Carrera: L...
ADMINISTRACIÓN Y PERMISOS EN DRIVE
QUE ES EL DRIVE Es un servicio de almacenamiento en línea mediante la nube que permite visualizar y editar archivos de tex...
 1. GUARDA CUALQUIER ARCHIVO. En Drive puedes guardar en forma segura cualquier tipo de archivo como fotos, historias, di...
BENEFICIOS DE GOOGLE DRIVE  ALMACENA, SINCRONIZA Y COMPARTE ARCHIVOS CON FACILIDAD. Almacene todos los datos de su empres...
 ACCEDE, CREA Y EDITA Esta herramienta te permite crear y editar documentos, hojas de cálculo, presentaciones, dibujos y ...
 COMPARTE TUS ARCHIVOS Con Drive ya no necesitas enviar correos adjuntando el archivo para que tus colaboradores lo revis...
Administracion y permisos de las herramientas Drive

Administración y permisos de las herramientas Drive

×