  1. 1. Insulina por 51 aminoácidos, ​ producida y secretada por las células beta formada de los islotes de Langerhans del páncreas La insulina interviene en el aprovechamiento metabólico de los nutrientes, sobre todo con el anabolismo de los glúcidos. Es una hormona polipeptídica
  2. 2. Fármacos que incrementan la sensibilidad a la insulina Inhibidores de las a- glúcidasas Fármacos que mimetizan las incretinas Inhibidores del cotransportador sodio- glucosa Estimulante de la secreción de insulina Los inhibidores del cotransportador sodio- glucosa tipo 2 (SGLT2), también conocidos como gliflozinas, están indicados en diabetes mellitus tipo 2 (DM2) Los medicamentos basados en la incretina están disponibles en dos familias de medicamentos: inhibidores de la DPP-4 y análogos del GLP- 1. Los inhibidores de la alfa-glucosidasa (como la acarbosa) disminuyen la absorción de carbohidratos desde el tracto digestivo, reduciendo así los niveles de glucosa después de las comidas.
  3. 3. Androgenos y anabolizante esteroides Los esteroides anabólicos son sustancias sintéticas relacionadas con las hormonas sexuales masculinas (andrógenos). Provocan el crecimiento del músculo esquelético (efectos anabólicos), el desarrollo de características sexuales masculinas (efectos androgénicos) y también tienen algunos otros efectos. Progestagenos y antagonistas En humanos, el RP es codificado por un solo gen PGR residente en el cromosoma 11q22 La progesterona es necesaria para inducir los receptores de progesterona. Cuando no hay hormona de unión presente el terminal carboxilo inhibe la transcripción Los receptores de progesterona trabajan como antiprogestágenos.
  4. 4. Anticonceptivos hormonales combinados Anticonceptivos poscoitales Anticonceptivos unitarios El mecanismo de acción de las píldoras de progestágeno solo depende de la actividad y la dosis del progestágeno usado es un conjunto de métodos que, empleados después también conocidas como «la píldora», son anticonceptivos orales que contienen estrógeno y progestina. Las píldoras anticonceptivas combinadas un coito de riesgo y dentro de un período máximo de tiempo, evita el embarazo bloqueando la ovulación, la fecundación, el transporte del óvulo fecundado o la implantación1,2. evitan que los ovarios liberen un óvulo.
  5. 5. Corticoesteroides Los corticoides, o de forma más académica, glucocorticosteroides, incluyen, por una parte, una serie de hormonas esteroideas producidas forma natural en la corteza de las glándulas suprarrenales y, por otra,. los derivados sintéticos que se consiguen modificando su estructura química básica Corticoesteroides sintéticos
  6. 6. Anticorticoides es un término amplio que incluye varias enfermedades mentales como la esquizofrenia, el trastorno esquizofreniforme el trastorno esquizoafectivo, la depresión psicótica y el trastorno bipolar con características psicóticas Los trastornos psicóticos afectan a cerca del 3% de la población y pueden causar niveles altos de discapacidad, lo que los convierte social y económicamente en un problema significativo de salud pública. Antagonistas de los corticoides La hormona adrenocorticotropa, corticotropina o corticotrofina (ACTH es una hormona polipeptídica, producida por la hipófisis y que estimula a las glándulas suprarrenales. Pero estos medicamentos representan un riesgo de efectos secundarios graves.

