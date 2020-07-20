Successfully reported this slideshow.
SKOR KEAMANANPANGAN Ratnawati
DEFINISI  Skor atau nilai yang menggambarkan kelayakan makanan untuk dikonsumsi, yang merupakan hasil pengamatan terhadap...
TUJUAN  Tujuannya adalah untuk menjaga dan mengontrol makanan dari segala kontaminan yang mungkin akan menkontaminasi
KOMPONEN  Pemilihan dan Penyimpanana Bahan Makanan (PPB)  8 sub kompnen  Higiene Pengolah (HGP)  8 sub komponen  Peng...
Pemilihandan Penyimpanan BahanMakanan  Pemilihan bahan makanan adalah suatu kegiatan yang meliputi memilih memeriksa, men...
Higiene Pengolah  Tujuan hygiene pengolah adalah mencegah pencemaran makanan oleh bahan berbahaya yang mungkin dibawa ole...
Pengolahan BahanMakanan  Pengolahan pangan merupakan proses pengubahan bentuk dari bahan mentah menjadi makanan yang siap...
Distribusi Makanan  Pendistribusian makanan adalah serangkaian kegiatan penyaluran makanan sesuai dengan jumlah porsi dan...
LANGKAH- LANGKAH 1. Siapkan form 2. Lakukan observasi / pengamatan terhadap komponen dan subkomponen 3. Berilah tanda (v) ...
KRITERIA
KUESIONER
Pemilihandan Penyimpanan BahanMakanan
Higiene Pengolah/ Pemasak
Pengolahan BahanMakanan
Distribusi Makanan
PENERAPANPERHITUNGAN
SKP MAKSIMAL (JIKA SEMUA KRITERIA TERPENUHI) KOMPONEN NILAI YANG DITOLERIR NILAI HARUS DIPENUHI NILAI KOMPONEN SKOR (1) (2...
SKPMINIMUM UNTUK KATEGORIBAIK KOMPONEN NILAI YANG DITOLERIR NILAI HARUS DIPENUHI NILAI KOMPONEN SKOR (1) (2) (3) (4)  SKA...
SKPMINIMUM UNTUK KATEGORI SEDANG KOMPONE N NILAI YANG DITOLERIR NILAI HARUS DIPENUHI NILAI KOMPONEN SKOR (1) (2) (3) (4) ...
SKPMINIMUM UNTUKKATEGORI RAWAN,TETAPI AMAN DIKONSUMSI KOMPONEN NILAI YANG DITOLERIR NILAI HARUS DIPENUHI NILAI KOMPONEN SK...
SKPRAWAN, TIDAKAMAN UNTUK DIKONSUMSI  < 0,6217 (atau < 62,17 %)
CONTOH: RekapNilaiSKP Komponen Nilai Maksimal (Bobot) Nilai yang Dipenuhi Nilai Komponen (NK) Nilai Skor (Bobot x NK ) PPB...
TERIMA KASIH
Skor Keamanan Pangan

Skor Keamanan Pangan

Skor Keamanan Pangan

