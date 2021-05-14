Digital Marketing Strategies During COVID 19 in Myanmar by Nan Oo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results Digital Marketing Strategies During COVID 19 Presented by Account Director Nan Oo
Meet Nan Oo Experienced Digital Account Director with a demonstrated history of working experiences from Hostel, Startup, ...
My Digital Marketing Journey www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results
How Many of These Challenges are you Facing Today ? www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results ● Getting new customers, keeping loy...
COVID 19 Impacts Sales & Marketing www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results ● Traditional sales and marketing technique is not wo...
COVID 19 will permanently change Consumer Behaviours www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results ● Customer are spending more time o...
Your Business Must Respond This Change & Challenges www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results
www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results While some businesses are Struggling. Some businesses are Thriving.
www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results Surviving & Growing Businesses are who.. ● already have strong online presences ● adapt ...
www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results Do you want to survive your business like them?
www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results I am going to share 5 tips + bonus tips. So be alert and save all tips in your brain.
But remember you need to pay attention to this. Because we can’t borrow the brain forever. Grab the chance. www.b360mm.com...
Digital Marketing without Strategy is like a ship without captain. www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results
1.Choose Correct Platform www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results Before doing anything, start choosing and create platform pres...
Updated Platform Data www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results
2.Help Your Audiences With Contents. www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results People don’t like being sold. They want to make sma...
Modern Buyer Journey www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results Modern Buyer Journey depend on Digital platforms and contents. Bran...
Sample Content Types www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results Articles, Tips, Infographics and Videos are the best type to share ...
Live Videos www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results Your customer can’t come to you. So you need to bring your place to them. Th...
4.Automate The Customer Service www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results Due to the pandemic, people are active both day and nigh...
Solution - Facebook Auto Reply or Chatbot www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results By using Facebook’s free feature, we can reply...
5.Invest In Ads www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results Don’t be afraid of huge budget in Facebook or Google ads. Digital advert...
6.Get Your Own Website www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results Having a website is like owning a shop in the shopping mall. Face...
How You Can Drive Trafﬁc & Track Your Customers. www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results
7. Collect Your Customer Data or Unify Customer Data www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results Target Audience Social Media Platfo...
Bonus Suggestion www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results
Digital Marketing is very popular among business owner. So almost everyone try to create a page and sell their products. w...
Having a social media channel is good. But without a unique product’s story or brand story, people will skip your ads easi...
Products are the same only the stories are different. www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results
Products are the same only the stories are different. www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results Coca Cola ● Happiness ● The Real T...
People Don’t Buy Products. They Buy Stories. www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results
Create A Unique Story About Your Products. www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results There is the famous story about Steve Jobs wh...
How Steve Jobs tell story Vs How Other tell story. www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results Steve Jobs Other
How Steve Jobs tell story Vs How Other tell story. www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results Steve Jobs Other
Communicate Your Message Consistently. www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results After creating unique message and story for your ...
Sample Digital Marketing Frame www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results Approaching the target audiences via one social channel i...
www.b360mm.com #idea_into_results Any Questions? Feel Free To Ask.
We also have a Facebook Page. Sharing updates in Digital Marketing, Advertising, Marketing, Branding, CRM & Website Develo...
B360 Marketing Consulting Firm Second Floor, Building 12, MICT Park Hlaing Township, Yangon, Myanmar +95 9789651093 nanoo@...
Digital Marketing Strategies During COVID 19 in Myanmar by Nan Oo

