Recruiting & HR
Aug. 29, 2021
Digital marketing training course objective
Start from learning digital marketing basic concepts of Social media marketing, Webinar marketing. etc.
Organising social media, google display network campaign.
Using variety of techniques to generate follow ups.
Creation of blog with CMS.
Use of software vendors for email marketing .
Hands on learning experience in PPC and google analytics to get certified over the period of course.
Learn Digital Marketing Stratigies by Digital Gurus Online
Enroll in Digital Marketing training today. Get a Job within a month, Classes run on Monday to Friday. Request a Demo class today.

  1. 1. Learn Digital Marketing Strategies by Digital Gurus Online Digital Marketing Courses Online by Digital Gurus | SEO PPC SMM SEM (apponix.com)
  2. 2. Digital marketing training course objective ● Start from learning digital marketing basic concepts of Social media marketing, Webinar marketing. etc. ● Organising social media, google display network campaign. ● Using variety of techniques to generate follow ups. ● Creation of blog with CMS. ● Use of software vendors for email marketing . ● Hands on learning experience in PPC and google analytics to get certified over the period of course. Digital Marketing Courses Online by Digital Gurus | SEO PPC SMM SEM (apponix.com)
  3. 3. Salary expectation after completing the course There are uncountable job options for digital marketing professionals. Salary ranges from 3 lakh per annum to 12 lakh and more than that adding on along with increase in your experience. Many experts are earning a handsome amount of money with their perfect skill sets and experience. Digital Marketing Courses Online by Digital Gurus | SEO PPC SMM SEM (apponix.com)
  4. 4. Career after digital marketing course ● At Apponix , we designed each and every course to establish in demand skills in our takers and fulfill the industrial need . Our focus revolves around our career. Take our guidance to grab any of millions of digital marketing job available in the market. ● The industry experiences millions of dollars growth in the online market every year, participates in the current boom and establishes your career in brand marketing ,social media marketing etc. Everything is online so does the marketing and so is our course. Digital Marketing Courses Online by Digital Gurus | SEO PPC SMM SEM (apponix.com)
  5. 5. Digital Marketing Certification ● Google AdWords certification ● Google Analytics certification ● It’s more than 20 years since digital marketing came into the picture and it’s one of the highest-paid jobs ● Prerequisites to enroll for a digital marketing course ● You do not require any particular degree or diploma ● If you have basic computer knowledge like using the internet, sending an email that’s more than enough to start with. Digital Marketing Courses Online by Digital Gurus | SEO PPC SMM SEM (apponix.com)
  6. 6. Will get a job after doing this course? Indeed, our Digital Marketing course covers all the required advanced promoting modules that are required for the business. Not simply course preparing but also working on live projects and make you ready and fearless for INTERVIEW. The Certificate makes you progressively employable compared with others. Digital Marketing Courses Online by Digital Gurus | SEO PPC SMM SEM (apponix.com)
  7. 7. Why Choose Us? ● Expert Industry Trainers ● 100% Student Trust & credibility ● Very Competitive Fees ● Excellent Lab Facility ● Well Designed Practical Sessions Digital Marketing Courses Online by Digital Gurus | SEO PPC SMM SEM (apponix.com)

Digital marketing training course objective Start from learning digital marketing basic concepts of Social media marketing, Webinar marketing. etc. Organising social media, google display network campaign. Using variety of techniques to generate follow ups. Creation of blog with CMS. Use of software vendors for email marketing . Hands on learning experience in PPC and google analytics to get certified over the period of course. Learn Digital Marketing Stratigies by Digital Gurus Online Enroll in Digital Marketing training today. Get a Job within a month, Classes run on Monday to Friday. Request a Demo class today.

