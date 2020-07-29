Successfully reported this slideshow.
SĐT: 0909.737.743 – 0938.877.743 – 0968.077.743 Website: https://linhchinonglam.com/
SĐT: 0909.737.743 – 0938.877.743 – 0968.077.743 Website: https://linhchinonglam.com/ Được mệnh danh là “thần dược” – vì tá...
SĐT: 0909.737.743 – 0938.877.743 – 0968.077.743 Website: https://linhchinonglam.com/ Hệ thần kinh vô cùng quan trọng với c...
SĐT: 0909.737.743 – 0938.877.743 – 0968.077.743 Website: https://linhchinonglam.com/ Ngoài ra, chúng còn có tác dụng trong...
SĐT: 0909.737.743 – 0938.877.743 – 0968.077.743 Website: https://linhchinonglam.com/ Hướng dẫn sử dụng nấm Linh Chi tốt ch...
SĐT: 0909.737.743 – 0938.877.743 – 0968.077.743 Website: https://linhchinonglam.com/ Trà nấm Linh Chi thanh lọc, giải nhiệ...
SĐT: 0909.737.743 – 0938.877.743 – 0968.077.743 Website: https://linhchinonglam.com/ Để tốt cho hệ thần kinh và cải thiện ...
Tác dụng của nấm linh chi đối với hệ thần kinh

Published on

https://linhchinonglam.com nổi tiếng các sản phẩm bảo vệ sức khỏe từ thiên nhiên: Nấm Linh Chi Nhật Bản, Hàn Quốc, Việt Nam, Đông Trùng Hạ Thảo, Yến Sào, Sâm Ngọc Linh.

Tác dụng của nấm linh chi đối với hệ thần kinh

  SĐT: 0909.737.743 – 0938.877.743 – 0968.077.743 Website: https://linhchinonglam.com/
  Được mệnh danh là "thần dược" – vì tác dụng của nấm linh chi rất tuyệt vời đối với sức khỏe của con người. Trong đó, tác dụng của nấm Linh Chi với hệ thần kinh cũng khiến nhiều người phải kinh ngạc. Công việc căng thẳng hay các vấn đề trong cuộc sống đều ảnh hưởng đến hệ thần kinh và khiến nhiều người stress, suy nhược thần kinh, ảnh hưởng đến ăn uống, giấc ngủ và sức khỏe,… Thế nhưng việc cải thiện hệ thần kinh sẽ giúp giảm những vấn đề có thể gặp phải cũng như giúp ổn định sức khỏe, tinh thần của con người. Sử dụng nấm Linh Chi – một trong những loại thảo dược thượng hạng sẽ mang đến nhiều tác dụng cho hệ thần kinh. Nấm Linh Chi và những tác dụng tuyệt vời cho hệ thần kinh Trong nấm Linh Chi có chứa hàng trăm hoạt chất có lợi cho sức khỏe bao gồm: axit amin, vitamin, khoáng chất, nguyên tố vi lượng, protein, enzyme, đường, alkan, acid béo, các triterpen,… có nhiều công dụng cho sức khỏe. Thành phần dược tính trong nấm Linh Chi còn có tác dụng phòng cũng như hỗ trợ điều trị nhiều bệnh. Trong đó, nấm Linh Chi có tác dụng hỗ trợ ngăn ngừa một số vấn đề về thần kinh cũng như có tác dụng tích cực cho cơ quan này.
  Hệ thần kinh vô cùng quan trọng với con người Theo một số nghiên cứu đã chỉ ra, nấm Linh Chi có đủ 5 thành phần hydrocortisone giúp giảm tình trạng mệt mỏi, mất ngủ cũng như cải thiện chứng suy nhược thần kinh, làm giảm stress hữu hiệu. Bên cạnh đó, nấm Linh Chi còn có tác dụng cải thiện trí não, sự tập trung, tăng cường trí nhớ và giúp an thần. Loại thảo dược này còn hỗ trợ tăng cường lưu thông máu lên não bộ và hỗ trợ sự hoạt động ổn định của hệ thần kinh.
  Ngoài ra, chúng còn có tác dụng trong việc trấn tĩnh thần kinh và làm giảm những ảnh hưởng tiêu cực của chất kích thích đến cơ quan này. Chính bởi nhiều công dụng cho hệ thần kinh mà nấm Linh Chi được sử dụng trong nhiều trường hợp khi làm việc căng thẳng, stress về công việc hay cuộc sống,.. Chúng được sử dụng cho người cao tuổi, trẻ em nhằm tăng cường trí nhớ. Đối với những người thường xuyên lo âu, buồn bã, chán ăn, mất ngủ,… thì đây cũng là thảo dược giúp trấn tĩnh thần kinh, an thần, giúp ngủ ngon, sâu giấc hơn. Tinh thần thoải mái, trí nhớ tốt, dễ dàng tập trung cũng làm tăng hiệu suất công việc, đưa ra nhiều ý tưởng mới sáng tạo và cải thiện chất lượng cuộc sống cũng như phòng những bệnh về tâm lý mà điển hình là trầm cảm. Sử dụng nấm Linh Chi giúp ngủ ngon và tốt cho hệ thần kinh
  Hướng dẫn sử dụng nấm Linh Chi tốt cho hệ thần kinh Để sử dụng nấm Linh Chi tốt cho hệ thần kinh và cơ thể thì nấu nước hay pha trà là phương pháp điển hình, đơn giản giúp thanh lọc cơ thể cũng như an thần. Lưu ý để biết cách sử dụng nấm linh chi hệu quả thì Trước tiên hãy chuẩn bị khoảng 5-7g nấm Linh Chi thái lát hay nghiền bột đều được. Sau đó, thực hiện theo cách sau: Đối với nấm Linh Chi thái lát: - Cho vài lát nấm Linh Chi vào ấm trà rồi đổ nước sôi vào, đậy nắp kín khoảng 20 phút là có thể sử dụng. Với cách này thì có thể pha vài lần nước với bã cũ để tránh lãng phí nấm. - Bên cạnh đó, sử dụng nấm Linh Chi cho vào khoảng 1,5 lít nước rồi đun sôi nhỏ lửa trong khoảng 20 phút đến khi chúng giảm đi còn ⅔ nước thì tắt bếp, để nguội và uống nước (Tốt nhất nên sử dụng ấm sứ sẽ đạt hiệu quả cao hơn).
  Trà nấm Linh Chi thanh lọc, giải nhiệt và tốt cho hệ thần kinh Đối với nấm Linh Chi đã nghiền bột: Cho 5-7g bột nấm Linh Chi hòa cùng nước sôi rồi để khoảng 20 phút thì lắc nhẹ và uống cả nước lẫn bã là tốt nhất. Uống cả nước và bã cũng là cách được nhiều chuyên gia khuyên dùng. Tuy nhiên cần chú ý đối với những trường hợp có vấn đề về hệ tiêu hóa thì không uống cả bã bởi bột nấm Linh Chi không hòa tan hoàn toàn trong nước nên có thể gây khó tiêu. Bột nấm Linh Chi cũng được nhiều người sử dụng Bên cạnh pha trà, nấu nước nấm Linh Chi thì có thể sử dụng chúng để chế biến các món súp, cháo, canh hay món hầm sẽ giúp cải thiện thực đơn cho bữa ăn gia đình mà lại mang đến hiệu quả tốt đối với sức khỏe.
  Để tốt cho hệ thần kinh và cải thiện sức khỏe, phòng cũng như hỗ trợ điều trị nhiều bệnh, tăng cường hệ thống miễn dịch của cơ thể,… thì sử dụng thảo dược nấm Linh Chi đang được nhiều người lựa chọn. Hiện nay, trên thị trường có nhiều sản phẩm nấm Linh Chi đến từ các thương hiệu khác nhau khiến người tiêu dùng hoang mang tìm kiếm sản phẩm uy tín, chất lượng. Tại Việt Nam, Linh Chi Nông Lâm – Nguyên Thành Viên Trung Tâm ươm Tạo Doanh Nghiệp Công Nghệ ĐH Nông Lâm đang là địa điểm, thương hiệu nhận được sự quan tâm đặc biệt. Thương hiệu trên nổi tiếng với sản phẩm nấm Linh Chi đã trải qua phân tích, kiểm nghiệm đảm bảo chất lượng với những thành phần, hàm lượng dược tính theo đúng tiêu chuẩn quy định. Thương hiệu Nấm Linh Chi Nông Lâm đã đạt chứng nhận "An Toàn Chất Lượng CCI 2015" do Viện Nghiên Cứu Kinh Tế, Trung Tâm Nghiên Cứu Người Tiêu Dùng Việt Nam, Tổ Chức Liên Kết Thương Mại Toàn Cầu – Global GTA, Tổ Chức Đánh Giá Và Chứng Nhận Quốc Tế InterConformity (CHLB Đức – Châu Âu) đánh giá và công nhận cho nhóm ngành hàng sản xuất và kinh doanh thực phẩm bảo vệ sức khỏe. Hiện tại, thương hiệu này đang được người tiêu dùng tin tưởng và lựa chọn sử dụng. Thông tin liên hệ Linh Chi Nông Lâm: Địa chỉ: Số 14 đường N1, KP.6, Phường Linh Trung, Quận Thủ Đức Hotline: 0909.737.743 – 0938.877.743 – 0968.077.743 Website: https://linhchinonglam.com/ Thông tin chi tiết: https://linhchinonglam.com/diem-danh-tac-dung-nam-linh-chi- voi-kinh-con-nguoi/

×