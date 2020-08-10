Eureka- The General Quiz prelims by Naman Jain

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANSWERS TO PRELIMS
Q.1 Many such pictures were shared on social media worldwide in March 2016. What was the reason behind this?
ANSWER Tintin became a symbol of solidarity after the 2016 Brussels bombings that shocked the world.
Q.2 Which incident does this picture depict?
ANSWER Sinking of the German battleship ‘Bismarck’.
Q.3 Fill in the blank and explain what is this all about: 1. Hong Kong: Red and Silver 2. London: Black 3. Bogota: Yellow ...
ANSWER Taxi colours Mumbai and Barcelona : Black and yellow
Q.4 Recently, scientists gave five flies creative names that pay tribute to the world of superheroes. The fly shown in the...
ANSWER • The ‘Stan Lee’ fly
Q.5* This memorial was constructed in memory of the Indian soldiers from three princely states, who fought in the World Wa...
ANSWER The Teen Murti Memorial was renamed as Teen Murti-Haifa Memorial to commemorate the visit of Israeli PM Benjamin Ne...
Q.6 A body part of a certain reptile is composed of a series of hollow, interlocked segments made of keratin. The contract...
ANSWER Rattlesnakes
Q.7 This world champion pair is referred to by a certain nickname. It is very apt considering their diminutive stature and...
ANSWER ‘The Minions’ is the nickname given to Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon.
Q.8 An ultra-luxury Tuscan style Villa in Beverley Hills, California belonging to an American actor has been occupied by g...
ANSWER Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in this house since they shifted from Vancouver. It is owned by actor Tyl...
Q.9 This is a Russian propaganda poster of a certain disease. The term originated from a Greek word meaning ‘smoky’ or ‘ha...
ANSWER • Typhus
Q.10* Identify the remaining two and give the connect:
ANSWER Sun and Moon Days of the week according to the Germanic tradition. Sun-Sunday, Moon- Monday, Tyr-Tuesday, Woden(Odi...
Q.11 The caricature shown was published in a British magazine . The person featured was the last one to hold a certain tit...
ANSWER Mansur Ali Khan aka Ferdun Jah, was the last Nawab of Bengal. He shares his name with the last Nawab of Pataudi.
Q.12 A certain method involves using a device that emits ultraviolet radiation. First introduced in the 1920s, it became p...
ANSWER • Indoor Tanning
Q.13 • These food products were named after a town in eastern USA; contrary to the popular belief that they derive their n...
ANSWER Fig Newtons
Q.14 The excavations at Olympia has unearthed wonders, making it possible for people to understand about the Ancient Olymp...
ANSWER Used as starting blocks in running events.
Q.15* Connect the following pictures:
ANSWER Ernest Hemingway 1. Hautey Beer features in his novels. 2. Iceberg Theory 3. Nobel Prize for Literature 4. Reporter...
Q.16 The name of a British band is represented here as a combination of this photograph and painting. Which band?
ANSWERR Napalm Death
Q.17 These are some features of a particular event: 1. The attendees were selected through an online process, two-thirds b...
ANSWER Hajj pilgrimage of 2020
Q.18 An African-American man was arrested on May 7th, 1902 for beating another man and was thrown into jail overnight. He ...
ANSWER Auguste Ciparis was one of the only two survivors of the Mt.Pelee volcanic eruption of 1902 on the French island of...
Q.19 Give the names of these two weapons, one whose name features an animal and the other which is made up of the horns of...
ANSWER Waghnakh and Maduvu
Q.20* This term for a low paying yet important job was first popularized in a novel by Horatio Alger: "Here, Peter, you wa...
ANSWER Bouncer
Please give credits to the QM whenever you use questions from this set.
  42. 42. • Please give credits to the QM whenever you use questions from this set. • For feedback: quizophoenix@yahoo.com Email me on the above ID or contact on 9158056201 to conduct customized quizzes for schools, colleges, corporates and personal events.

