DESEMPEÑO, CREATIVIDAD. EMOCION

Investigación de Mercados II
Tema: DESEMPEÑO, CREATIVIDAD. EMOCION
Alumno: Najhely Cali Rocha
Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos

  1. 1. NajhelyCali Rocha Docente:Mgrs. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigacionde MercadosII Grupo: 09 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA ” 16. “DESEMPEÑO, EMOCIONES Y CREATIVIDAD” “Una vez aceptamos nuestros límites, vamos más allá de estos “ (Albert Einstein) 1. INTRODUCCION Las variables que se presenta son parte del conocimiento y funcionamiento de las personas en diferentes entornos sociales que los rodea y se desenvuelven. En cambio las variables como la emocionyla creatividadestanmuyrelacionadasconel procesode aprendizaje a nivel academico. la excelencia y las competencias de una persona, pero, sobre todo, la aportación que hace al negocio de la organización; es decir, la medida en que los colaboradores contribuyeron para alcanzar los objetivos propuestos. 2. DESARROLLO 2.1. DESEMPEÑO La evaluación del desempeño o evaluación del rendimiento es un sistema formal para estimar el cumplimientode lasobligacioneslaboralesde un empleado.Esun procesoque sirve para juzgar o estimar el valor, la excelencia y las competencias de una persona, pero, sobre todo,la aportación que hace al negociode laorganización;es decir,lamedidaenque loscolaboradorescontribuyeron para alcanzar los objetivos propuestos. De todos es sabido que nuestro cerebro se divide en dos grandeshemisferios,el izquierdoyel derecho.En la parte izquierdaesdonde se forjala parte más racional del ser humano y su pensamiento lógico, mientras que en su lado derecho es donde se conforma la parte más creativa y emocional. Por tanto, como se puede deducir, CREATIVIDAD y EMOCIONES van de la mano. 2.1.1. Ventajas El programa de evaluacióndel desempeñoal darle seguimientoymejoracontinuatraerámúltiples beneficios a corto, mediano y largo plazo para el empleado, el jefe y la organización: 2.1.2. Para el empleado  Tener presentes de manera clara las expectativas de su jefe y la organización respecto a su puesto de trabajo, sus objetivos y desempeño.  Conocer las características y competencias que la empresa valora más en las personas que conforman el equipo de trabajo.  Contar con la oportunidad de hacer una autoevaluación para su crecimiento profesional.  Estar motivado y comprometido para ofrecer su mejor esfuerzo a la empresa.
  2. 2. NajhelyCali Rocha Docente:Mgrs. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigacionde MercadosII Grupo: 09 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA ” 2.1.3. Para el jefe  Evalúa mejor y de manera objetiva el desempeño y comportamiento de sus empleados al contar con una base de medición y un sistema planificado y estandarizado.  Cuenta con indicadores para evaluar y mejorar el estándar de desempeño de sus empleados.  Tiene el poderde fomentaruna mejorcomunicacióncon sus empleadosparaque comprendan la dinámica de evaluación como un sistema objetivo y concreto mediante el cual pueden conocer cómo ha sido su desempeño en la compañía.  Planifica y organiza su área en conjunto con todo el talento humano que la conforma para hacer sinergia y funcionar eficientemente.  Disminuye la rotación de su equipo de trabajo actuando como un líder que ayuda al desarrollo de su personal, logrando compromiso y buen ambiente. 2.1.4. Para la organización  Permite establecerestándaresymétricasdeexpectativasde desempeñoindividual de cada miembro de la organización.  Alinearlasmetasindividualesconlasde cadadepartamentoyéstasasuvezconlas de la compañía.  Optimizar los niveles de desempeño.  Reconocerel desempeñosobresalienteasícomoidentificarel desempeñodébil de los trabajadores.  Identificar las oportunidades de crecimiento y desarrollo según los perfiles, habilidades y competencias del personal.  Recompensar el esfuerzo de los empleados de manera justa y equitativa con una base objetiva.  Conocer las áreas de oportunidad de cada departamento.  Lograr el compromiso, satisfacción e identificación de los trabajadores hacia la empresa.1 2.2.EMOCION Emoción y creatividad: la inteligencia generadora de buenos pensamientos y sus efectos sobre la creatividad El término de afectividad o afecto se utiliza frecuentemente para subsumir ambos términos, emoción y estados de ánimo.
  3. 3. NajhelyCali Rocha Docente:Mgrs. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigacionde MercadosII Grupo: 09 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA ” En lo que refiere a los sentimientos, se suele diferenciar entre aquellos que son originados por emociones –sentimientos de emociones universales básicas y sentimientos de emociones universales sutiles– de los sentimientos que no lo son –sentimientos de fondo. Por su parte, la creatividad tiene que ver con la capacidad para generar ideas y/o productos originales, resolver problemas y pensar la realidad de una manera poco convencional. Cuando se habla de creatividad se tiende a diferenciar entre la persona creativa, el producto creativo y el proceso creativo. En relación al proceso creativo, se han identificado cuatro habilidades: fluidez, flexibilidad, originalidad y elaboración.  La fluidez:Está asociada a la capacidad de dar muchas respuestas en un área de información específica y en un tiempo determinado.  La flexibilidad:Eslaposibilidadde pensarde unamaneradistintaalahabitual,salirse de los patrones habituales de pensamiento.  La originalidad:Se relaciona con lo novedoso y lo único, aquello de ocurrencia poco frecuente.  La elaboración: tiene que ver con la habilidad para agregar detalles que enriquezcan sustancialmente la calidad de una idea.2 2.2.1. Inteligencia emocional y desarrollo profesional Por tanto,la inteligenciaemocionalestáíntimamente relacionadaconel equilibrioemocional.Este equilibrio no sólo afecta a la vida personal, sino que es importante para el trabajo y el desarrollo profesional. En otras palabras, la inteligencia emocional desempeña un papel fundamental en el ámbito del trabajo. Dentrode laorganización,lainteligenciaemocional esbeneficiosaparalasatisfacciónenel trabajo, para el mejor liderazgo de los superiores, para reducir el estrés,para trabajar en equipo, etc. Por suerte,esposibleaprenderlashabilidadesemocionalesquebrindanbeneficiosenel planopersonal y laboral y que, además, permiten obtener mejores resultados organizacionales. 2.2.2. Inteligencia emocional en las empresas La inteligencia emocional individual y colectiva afecta a la organización de manera positiva y negativa.Lasorganizacionesenlasque sustrabajadores presentanunnivelelevadode inteligencia emocional experiencianunmayorcompromisoporparte delosempleados.Encambio, lasempresas en las que sus trabajadores presentan un nivel bajo de IE tienen un mayor cambio de personal, mayores niveles de síndrome del quemado (burnout), baja productividad y menos ventas.
  4. 4. NajhelyCali Rocha Docente:Mgrs. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigacionde MercadosII Grupo: 09 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA ” Pero, además, el comportamiento negativo de los compañeros de trabajo y los superiores (por ejemplo, peleas, mal humor, etc.) también aumenta cuando existe un nivel bajo de inteligencia emocional en la organización, lo que provoca un ambiente de trabajo que favorece el estrés y el burnout.3 2.3.CREATIVIDAD La creatividad emocional para superar las dificultades Con ello lo que se pretende en creatividad emocional es que la persona se de cuenta que a través de las dificultades que su vida personal, familiar o laboral le pueda ofrecer, tiene los recursos adecuadospara podersuperarlosapoyándose enel otroycontinuardesarrollandoasísuvida.Para ello, se complementa la creatividad emocional a través de:  una formación realizada en facilitación de grupos horizontal,  todo el aprendizaje personal a partir de una tesis doctoral,  laexperienciavitalde habercoordinadounasecciónde la AsociaciónEspañolade Dirección y Gestión de Proyectos,  haber impartido talleres por diferentes países como Australia, Turquía o Argentina,  haber puesto en valor todo ello realizando además diferentes actividades que me han nutrido como profesional y vitalmente (como por ejemplo haber hecho autostop por la costa este de Australia u desarrollar una actividad tan singular como la agoraterapia),  obtener el lado positivo de todos los trabajos que he tenido,  y adquirir una cualidad para poder enseñarla a los demás: la resiliencia. Y lomás importante,en poderacompañara los demáseneste camino,no eslo que puedaaportar al otro, sino el mayor tesoro que obtengo en mi vida: cada encuentro auténtico que surge con personas, grupos u organizaciones que me permiten seguir aprendiendo y dándome cuenta de la grandeza de vivir y sentir. 2.3.1. ¿Qué beneficios aporta la creatividad a la empresa? Evita quedarnos atrasados Fomentarla creatividad enlaempresayentre los empleados favorece el desarrollo.Además,evita que nos quedemosestancadosenunasolaideade negocio.Algoque hoypor hoy esfundamental, pues el mercado se encuentra en constante cambio y evolución. Fomenta la competitividad Otros de losbeneficiosde lainnovaciónesque noshace más competitivos.Lacreatividadnoslleva a movernos y a querer dar lo mejor de nosotros en todo momento.
  5. 5. NajhelyCali Rocha Docente:Mgrs. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigacionde MercadosII Grupo: 09 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA ” Nos otorga experiencia Apostar por una idea innovadora y ponerla en marcha es siempre una experiencia enriquecedora, independientemente de su resultado final. Tanto si tenemos éxito como si fracasamos, habrá merecido la pena, pues es mucho lo que habremos aprendido por el camino. Aprovecha el talento Las pautas muy marcadas y los ritmos de trabajo preestablecidos ahogan muchas veces el talento que existe entre los empleados de una empresa. Por el contrario, la creatividad permite que ese talentoseaaprovechado ensutotalidadyque lostrabajadores desarrollen todo su potencial. 2.3.2. ¿Cómo podemos hacer para fomentar la creatividad en el lugar de trabajo? Para fomentar la creatividad dentro del lugar del trabajo basta con modificar algunos hábitos. Crea el lugar y el momento Si quieres que la creatividad forme parte de tu empresa, debes fomentarla en todos los sentidos. Para ellotienestambiénque crearlos momentos yloslugares.Porejemplo,lasreunionesrelajadas y de tono lúdico pueden ser un momento ideal para que las ideas más innovadoras fluyan. Apuesta por perfiles creativos Losperfilescreativosnosonsiemprelosmássolicitados,perosi quieresnuevasideas,debesapostar por las personas que demuestran que las tienen. No penalices el fracaso Una regla básica para fomentar la innovación es no castigar el error. Lo que parecía una buena idea inicial puede ser difícil de llevar a cabo, si se penaliza, nadie volverá a aportar ninguna idea innovadora. Incentiva la comunicación y la mente activa Fomentael diálogo,preguntaatusempleadosy anímalosaproponernuevasideas.Enuncontexto de comunicación relajado, las ideas fluyen mucho mejor. La creatividadesunvalorenalzaenlaempresa.Fomentarlanorequierede unagraninversión,pero sí necesita predisposición por parte de todos.4 ¿Qué conexión existe entre las emociones negativas y la creatividad? La mayoría de los estudiosreferidosala influenciade lasemocionesnegativassobre lacreatividad son más recientes y, en comparación con las investigaciones realizadas en torno a la afectividad positiva, son aun menores en su cantidad. A ello se le suma que el efecto de las emociones negativas sobre la cognición es mucho más complejo y difícil de predecir que el de las emociones positivas.
  6. 6. NajhelyCali Rocha Docente:Mgrs. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigacionde MercadosII Grupo: 09 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA ” Algunos estudios señalan que las emociones negativas pueden favorecer determinadas tareas creativasal promoverun pensamientomáscrítico, analítico y un procesamientode lainformación más detallado. De entre todas las investigacionesrealizadas, en la actualidad y por el tema que nos ocupa, me gustaría hacermenciónala relaciónexistente entreel enfadoyel pensamientocreativoyanalítico. En untrabajose hallaronque,despuésde haberescuchadounaconversacióncon altocontenidode enfado, el pensamiento complejo y la resolución creativa de problemas de los participantes disminuía. Sin embargo, se facilitaba la resolución de problemas analíticos simples. En un segundo experimento, se constató que presenciar situaciones de enojo induce estados de ansiedad y temor ante los cuales se activa el foco regulador. Al activarse el focoreguladorevitativose restringeel pensamientocomplejo,se acotael repertorio de acciones, disminuye la capacidad para tolerar niveles altos de ambigüedad y se perjudica la integración de la información – todas características vinculadas a la creatividad. En un tercerexperimentose encuentranevidenciasque apoyanlaideade que el enojonosiempre es perjudicial para la creatividad. En este sentido, cuando el enojo es expresado indirectamente a través del sarcasmo, sus efectos sobre el rendimiento de los oyentes son diferentes. Segúnlosautores,estoexplicaporqueel focoevitativose activaenmenormedida.Aparentemente, la coexistenciade informaciónincongruente enel sarcasmopromueve el pensamientocomplejoy la flexibilidad cognitiva y atenúa los efectos perjudiciales del enojo. Otros estudiosque incluyenel enojohanencontradoque promueve respuestasmáscreativasque otras emociones negativas tales como la tristeza o los estados neutros. Sin embargo, también se informa que este mejor desempeño se registra únicamente al inicio de la tarea y que, en el transcurso, el rendimiento decae. Según este autor, esto se debe a que el enojo pone en alerta y activa al organismo al comenzar la actividad pero dicho esfuerzo inicial facilita, simultáneamente, que los individuos se sientan fatigados más rápidamente. 3. CONCLUSIONES Los conceptos que se presento son elentos muy fundamentales para cualquier ambito , como ser en la empresa en donde los empleados, los jefes puedenfluir libremente sus ideas para tomar decisionesparallegaraun objetivoorganizacional.Cadaserpuede serdiferenciadoporlaformade pensar yexplayarsusideas,como tambienpuedesentiremocionespormediodeactividadesdiarias que se realizan. Estos elementos permiten el progreso y desarrollo dando paso a la innovacion. 4. REFERENCIAS 1) https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evaluaci%C3%B3n_del_desempe%C3%B1o 2) http://seacm-rendimientodeportivo.com/emocion-y-creatividad/ 3) https://psicologiaymente.com/organizaciones/beneficios-inteligencia-emocional- trabajo 4) https://www.melior.es/noticias/por-que-es-fundamental-la-creatividad-en-la-empresa
  7. 7. NajhelyCali Rocha Docente:Mgrs. Jose RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigacionde MercadosII Grupo: 09 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA ” 5. VIDEOS  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ue5Q5kDnDs  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9McxrOQKK3w

