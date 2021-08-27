Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tips For A Great PSW Job Interview Let's talk about job interviews. Nobody likes them, but you can't get hired without the...
Anticipate the PSW Interview Questions It is a good idea to anticipate what kind of questions you will be asked during the...
Get Some Rest Before PSW Interview You need to get plenty of rest before your interview. This will help you keep a clear m...
with others because this is a key skill for a PSW(personal support worker), so smile, make eye contact, and speak slowly a...
Follow Up At the end of the PSW job interview, take notes of anything in particular that you spoke about and you can later...
Health & Medicine
Aug. 27, 2021
56 views

Tips for a great psw job interview

Health & Medicine
Aug. 27, 2021
56 views

https://app.caringsupport.com/

Tips for a great psw job interview

  Tips For A Great PSW Job Interview Let's talk about job interviews. Nobody likes them, but you can't get hired without them. They can be nerve-wracking, yes, but they are also the best way to showcase your communication and interpersonal skills to a potential employer, proving to them that you are the best for the personal support worker job you are applying to. In this article, we will give you our best tips and recommendations to help you make your next PSW job interview a great one. Job interviews can be conducted through a phone call, in-person, and through video. This last format has become more and more popular these days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in healthcare, some employers may still choose to meet their candidates in person, with a pre-screening phone interview beforehand. Regardless of the format, when invited to a PSW job interview what we generally recommend is that you start by doing some research about the employer, then anticipating their interview questions, practice your answers, and finally coordinating all additional details that will determine if you succeed and make it to the next round, or not. More on this in the following section. Related: All about PSW job Best Tips For A PSW Job Interview Research the Employer This means doing actual research, not just looking them up on social media. It is important that you visit the company's website, read about their story, their corporate values, and business model. Also, try to find their latest news, so you know what the company has been up to in recent months.
  2. 2. Anticipate the PSW Interview Questions It is a good idea to anticipate what kind of questions you will be asked during the PSW interview. Make a list of questions and try to come up with good answers that showcase your skills and qualifications. According to personalsupporworkerhq.com, most questions asked during a personal support worker job interview are scenario-based, so you will have to describe how you would approach different caregiving situations, like working with terminally ill patients or patients with dementia. When answering each question, keep in mind your goal is to convince the interviewer that you are the best candidate for the position in a professional and respectable way. Practice Your Answers Another step you may want to take is practicing your interview answers in front of a mirror, recording yourself, or with family and friends. You can even have a mock interview where you practice every part of the interview, including your introduction. The idea is for you to get comfortable talking about your experiences and skills and get feedback that will help you perform much better when the real interview happens. Plan Your Outfit Even though when working as a PSW you usually wear scrubs, it is important that you dress in professional attire for your interview, even if it is a video interview. Our recommendation is that you wear a professional suit in neutral colors and keep the accessories as simple as you can.
  3. 3. Get Some Rest Before PSW Interview You need to get plenty of rest before your interview. This will help you keep a clear mind and look fresher in the morning if the interview is early. Be on Time Regardless of where the interview will be held, in person or virtual, you need to make sure you can be there on time. If it's in person and in a location that is unfamiliar to you, make travel arrangements with enough time, so you can get there about 15 minutes ahead of schedule. For virtual PSW interviews, make sure your computer and accessories are working well, and double-check if you have to sign up for a particular website to access the interview. The goal is to be there at the right time and not keep the interviewer waiting. Behave in a Friendly and Professional Manner How you behave during your interview will tell your interviewer just as much about you like the things you say. Remain friendly and professional, making sure you look confident, but not presumptuous. You need to prove that you can communicate well
  4. 4. with others because this is a key skill for a PSW(personal support worker), so smile, make eye contact, and speak slowly and clearly. Ask Genuine Questions Everybody knows that candidates are supposed to ask questions at the end of their interview, so you should prepare a couple beforehand. However, these are not supposed to be questions that you think will make you look good in front of the interviewer, these are supposed to be questions about aspects of the job or the company that you are truly and genuinely interested in. Don't ask just for the sake of it, make sure you use this opportunity to get the information you need to decide if you really want to take the PSW position if they offer it to you (but don't ask about salary or benefits unless the employer mentions it. These topics are usually discussed in later stages of the hiring process.) Be Yourself This is the most important tip we can give you. Be who you are, speak about what makes you passionate about your career and why you want the job. Being a PSW is not an easy path, so if you are serious about this career, show it. Be honest and stay true to yourself.
  5. 5. Follow Up At the end of the PSW job interview, take notes of anything in particular that you spoke about and you can later bring up in a thank you message. This is important because it will make you stand out from the rest of the candidates the interviewers probably saw that day and that week. And if you don't hear from them in two weeks, feel free to send a simple and respectful follow-up message, to remind the employer that you are still interested in the position and waiting to hear back. And that is it! We wish you the best of luck in your job search, and if you have more questions about this topic, let us know in the comment section below. Source: https://www.caringsupport.com/blog/tips-for-a-great-psw-job-interview

https://app.caringsupport.com/

×