Healthcare
Aug. 26, 2021
How healthcare organizations_can_improve_their_remote_hiring_process

Healthcare
Aug. 26, 2021
FEATURES FOR
Healthcare Employers
Caring Support allows healthcare organizations to easily search for active skilled workers in their region and quickly acquire pertinent initial information regarding their competencies, certifications, and availability. Get ready to find the perfect candidate for the job!
https://www.caringsupport.com/

How healthcare organizations_can_improve_their_remote_hiring_process

  1. 1. How Healthcare Organizations Can Improve Their Remote Hiring Process The healthcare sector has been hit by the pandemic more than any other, and as a result of the massive increase in their operations and overworking of their human resources, healthcare facilities have found themselves understaffed in the worst possible time. This poses a big challenge for hiring managers and recruiters who are used to a traditional hiring process and may feel somewhat intimidated about switching to a remote format. At Caring Support, we are committed to contributing to the healthcare sector, not only with our job matching services but also with relevant and valuable information. These are our recommendations for healthcare organizations to improve their remote hiring process. Rethink Job Descriptions In these times of social distancing, working from home, and being extra careful, there are additional details you should consider when writing job descriptions to appeal to the right candidates. For instance, mention your efforts to maintain a safe environment and any flexible work-from-home options (for positions that won’t have direct contact with patients, perhaps). In addition to this, there are several skills that you should be looking for that will make it easier for workers to succeed, such as communication skills, ability to work with minimal supervision, strong work ethic, trustworthiness, and time management skills, to mention a few. Share About Your Organization And Values Considering that a remote hiring process is performed completely online, candidates won’t have the opportunity to visit your facilities and have a glimpse of your organizational culture. Therefore, it is up to you to show them what your organization
  2. 2. does, its purpose, values, and more. To achieve this, provide links to informational videos, share your social media accounts and even help them connect with current employees from the same department they are applying for. All these resources will provide candidates with the information they need upfront, even though you know they will conduct their own research. Encourage Video Resumes Video resumes are a great tool to get to know candidates beyond the paper, as it shows their personality, originality and gives you an idea of their caregiving skills. To get the most out of video resumes, add some guidelines in the job description, like asking them to focus on their most relevant experience and qualifications or to talk about themselves in general. Video resumes are one of the tools included in all caregiver profiles at our Caring Support platform, so you can browse candidates and match with the ones that better fit what you are looking for.
  3. 3. Prepare For Video Interviews To make the most of video interviews, prepare a comprehensive list of questions that will make for an efficient and productive conversation. Another alternative, if you have many positions to fill and little time, is to opt for one-way interviews. With this format, you provide candidates with a list of questions, and they have to record video responses for each, allowing you to quickly evaluate, select and move on to the next stages of the hiring process. Consider Personality And Aptitude Since you will not be sitting in a room with your candidates during an interview, there are many aspects of their personalities that will be very difficult for you to appraise through a screen. To get around this limitation, include assessments in your hiring process. In addition to personality, these tools will let you evaluate a candidate’s job knowledge, cognitive ability, technical ability, work ethic, and any other aspect that is relevant for your organization and the position.
  4. 4. Don’t Forget To Conduct A Criminal Record Check Criminal record checks are more important than ever before, and they can be conducted easily through one of the many platforms that offer this service. At Caring Support we have partnered with Screening Canada to include this feature in our caregiver’s profiles for a very competitive fee. This means when you browse through candidates you will be able to access their criminal background checks along with the rest of their information at once, saving time and simplifying your hiring process. Keep The Communication Flowing Make sure you have open channels of communication with your top candidates throughout the hiring process, to answer their questions and concerns, as well as to request any additional information you may need. You can do this by email, like usual, but you can also do it through your job matching platform. At Caring Support, for instance, we offer a built-in messaging tool that will help you communicate more efficiently with your candidates by keeping you from losing emails amongst other messages in your inbox. Consider these recommendations for your next remote hiring process and you will experience how much simpler and efficient it can be. And if you have any questions, please contact us. We are here to help you find the best candidates for your healthcare organization. Source: https://www.caringsupport.com/blog/how-healthcare-organizations-can-improve-remote- hiring

FEATURES FOR Healthcare Employers Caring Support allows healthcare organizations to easily search for active skilled workers in their region and quickly acquire pertinent initial information regarding their competencies, certifications, and availability. Get ready to find the perfect candidate for the job! https://www.caringsupport.com/

