IPA TERAPAN Let’s Study Together
Data Diri Guru Pengajar Nama : Naita Novia Sari, S.Pd., M.Pd. TTL : Banjarmasin, 7 Januari 1994 email : naitanovia@gmail.c...
ApaituIPATerapan? Stay Home, Stay Healthy, and Let’s Study Together
IPATerapanadalahpenerapanIlmuPengetahuanAlamuntukmengatasipermasalahanpraktisdalam kehidupansehari-hari,yangbermaknaluasda...
Adapunmateriyangakandipelajaridandikuasaiselamasemesterganjil tahunpelajaran2020/2021 Sebagai berikut Checkthisout! Stay H...
KOMPETENSI DASAR 1.Menghayati dan mengamalkan agama yang dianutnya. 2.1 Memiliki motivasi internal, kemampuan bekerjasama,...
KOMPETENSI DASAR MATERI PEMBELAJARAN 3.1 Memahami konsep besaran fisika dan pengukurannya (ketepatan, ketelitian, dan atur...
KOMPETENSI DASAR MATERI PEMBELAJARAN 3.3 Mendeskripsikan kekuatan bahan, tegangan permukaan dan elastisitas di bidang pari...
KOMPETENSI DASAR MATERI PEMBELAJARAN 3.5 Menganalisis pengaruh suhu dan pemuaian di bidang pariwisata 4.5 Mengevaluasi pen...
Areyouready? Prepare yourself and see you on next meeting
Stay Home, Stay Healthy, and Let’s Study Together
Pengenalan IPA Terapan
Materi dan kompetensi dasar tahun pelajaran 2020/2021

