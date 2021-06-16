Invasion de las formaciones

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INVASIÓN DE LAS FORMACIONES Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del poder popular para la educación superior I.U...
FILTRACIÓN filtración de petróleo es un lugar donde líquido natural o gaseoso hidrocarburos escapar a la atmósfera y la su...
REVOQUE Es una capa o costra impermeable formada por los sólidos suspendidos en el lodo que queda retenido en las paredes ...
PRESIÓN HIDROSTÁTICA La presión hidrostática es la presión que se somete un cuerpo sumergido en un fluido, debido a la col...
PRESIÓN DE FORMACIÓN La presión de los fluidos en los poros de un yacimiento, normalmente la presión hidrostática, o la pr...
DAÑO A LA FORMACIÓN La fuente más común de Daño a la Formación en pozos es durante el proceso de perforación. El daño a po...
RESISTIVIDAD Es un parámetro clave para determinar la saturación de hidrocarburos. La electricidad puede pasar a través de...
PROCESO DE INVASIÓN la invasión es un proceso que se conoce como la fase en la cual se evita que se reviente el pozo media...
LAS ETAPAS DEL PROCESO DE INVASIÓN. generación de condiciones adecuadas la diferencia de presión resultante entre la colum...
ZONAS GENERADORAS DURANTE EL PROCESO DE INVASIÓN Zona no invadida: es aquella donde los poros en la zona no están contamin...
Factores que afectan el proceso de invasión Parámetros del Proceso de Invasión Variables del proceso de Invasión • lodo: d...
EFECTO DE LA INVASIÓN EN LAS MEDICIONES DE LA RESISTIVIDAD. la invasion altera las lecturas de resistividad por lo cual se...
  1. 1. INVASIÓN DE LAS FORMACIONES Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del poder popular para la educación superior I.U.P “Santiago Mariño” Asignatura: interpretación de perfiles Realizado por: Nairoby Rondón V29818738 #50
  2. 2. FILTRACIÓN filtración de petróleo es un lugar donde líquido natural o gaseoso hidrocarburos escapar a la atmósfera y la superficie de la tierra, normalmente a baja presión o flujo. Las filtraciones ocurren generalmente por encima de estructuras de acumulación de petróleo terrestres o marinas. Los hidrocarburos pueden escapar geológico capas, o a través de ellas a través de fracturas y fisuras en la roca, o directamente de una afloramiento de roca petrolífera. Petróleo Las filtraciones son bastante comunes en muchas áreas del mundo y han sido explotadas por la humanidad desde paleolítico veces. Los productos naturales asociados con estas filtraciones incluyen betún, tono, asfalto y alquitrán. En lugares donde se filtra gas natural son lo suficientemente grandes, "llamas eternas" naturales a menudo persisten. La presencia de petróleo en la superficie se incluyó a menudo en los nombres de las ubicaciones que se desarrollaron; Estos lugares también están asociados con la explotación temprana de petróleo y gas, así como con los desarrollos científicos y tecnológicos, que se han convertido en los industria petrolera.
  3. 3. REVOQUE Es una capa o costra impermeable formada por los sólidos suspendidos en el lodo que queda retenido en las paredes del pozo cuando la fase continua de ese lodo se filtra hacia la formación. ¿Qué funciones cumple el revoque? • Ayuda a controlar la pérdida de filtrado, gracias a la permeabilidad del revoque la pérdida de la fase acuosa del lodo hacia la formación disminuye, por lo tanto minimiza los daños a la formación y ayuda a mantener la integridad del lodo. • Mantiene la estabilidad de las paredes del pozo evitando que se derrumben durante el proceso de perforación. • Ayuda a crear un sello entre el hoyo perforado y las fracturas que pudiera producirse en la formación. • Permite una mejor interpretación de los registros eléctricos, el cual se usa para identificar las zonas prospectivas de la formación atractivas para la producción.
  4. 4. PRESIÓN HIDROSTÁTICA La presión hidrostática es la presión que se somete un cuerpo sumergido en un fluido, debido a la columna de líquido que tiene sobre él. Partiendo de que en todos los puntos sobre el fluido se encuentran en equilibrio, la presión hidrostática es directamente proporcional a la densidad del líquido, a la profundidad y a la gravedad Ejemplo de presión hidrostática Un ejemplo de este fenómeno físico es cuando nosotros metemos agua en un recipiente y la presión hidrostática aumenta a medida que aumenta la profundidad dentro del fluido. Se puede comprobar viendo que la velocidad con la que sale el fluido de un recipiente con agujeros a distintas alturas es mayor cuanto más abajo esté el agujero.
  5. 5. PRESIÓN DE FORMACIÓN La presión de los fluidos en los poros de un yacimiento, normalmente la presión hidrostática, o la presión ejercida por una columna de agua desde la profundidad de la formación hasta el nivel del mar. Cuando las rocas impermeables, tales como las lutitas formadas como sedimentos, se compactan, sus fluidos intersticiales no siempre pueden filtrarse y deben sustentar toda la columna de roca supra yacente, lo que genera presiones de formación anormalmente altas. Dado que la presión de yacimiento cambia a medida que se producen los fluidos de un yacimiento, la presión debería describirse como un valor medido en un momento específico, tal como la presión de yacimiento inicial. Gráfica de presión vs. profundidad La presión de los fluidos de formación del subsuelo, comúnmente expresada como la densidad de fluido requerida en el pozo para equilibrar la presión de poro. Un gradiente de presión normal podría requerir 1,08 kg/m3 [9 lbm/galUS],mientras que un gradiente extremadamente alto puede necesitar 2,16 kg/m3 [18 lbm/galUS] o más.
  6. 6. DAÑO A LA FORMACIÓN La fuente más común de Daño a la Formación en pozos es durante el proceso de perforación. El daño a pozo resulta de la invasión de la formación de partículas y filtrado del fluido de perforación. El daño de causado por las partículas del lodo de perforación es considerado uno de los más severos a profundidad de invasión de la partícula es generalmente pequeña, en un rango tan pequeño como 1 pulgada y tan profundas como 1 pie. Para minimizar este daño, las partículas del lodo de perforación deben ser más grandes que los poros de la formación, sugiriéndose que el lodo debe tener un 5% vol. de partículas de lodo con un diámetro mayor a 1/3 del tamaño del poro, para prevenir una significativa invasión de lodo en la formación.Ya sea pequeña la invasión de partículas de lodo dentro de la formación, es frecuentemente reversible el daño a la formación, realizando cañoneos especiales y/o estimulaciones. Los daños en la formación durante la completación de un pozo pueden ser causados por la invasión de los fluidos de completación dentro de la formación, por la cementación y el cañoneo, o por la aplicación de las distintas técnicas de estimulación. El propósito primario del fluido de completación es contener la alta presión en el fondo del pozo con respecto a la presión del reservorio (sobre balance), los fluidos de completación son forzados hacia la formación. Bajo balance requerido para minimizar el daño por cañoneo en pozos de gas. Bajo balance requerido para minimizar el daño por cañoneo en pozos de petróleo.
  7. 7. RESISTIVIDAD Es un parámetro clave para determinar la saturación de hidrocarburos. La electricidad puede pasar a través de una formación solo debido al agua conductiva que contenga dicha formación. Con muy pocas excepciones como el sulfuro metálico, el grafito y la roca seca que es un buen aislante. Las formaciones subterráneas tienen resistividades mesurables y finitas debido al agua dentro de sus poros o al agua intersticial absorbida por una arcilla. La resistividad de una formación depende de: la resistividad del agua de formación, la cantidad de agua presente y la geometría estructural presente. La resistividad de la formación constituye una propiedad muy importante para indicar litología y contenido de fluido. La mayoría de los minerales constituyentes de las rocas al igual que los hidrocarburos,no son conductores de la electricidad o sea que son resistivos. En las rocas sedimentarias la parte sólida está formada por minerales no conductores de la electricidad, tales como, cuarzo, silicatos, carbonatos.Estas rocas conducen la electricidad, solamente debido a la presencia de fluidos conductivos dentro de los espacios porosos interconectados, como el agua de formación.
  8. 8. PROCESO DE INVASIÓN la invasión es un proceso que se conoce como la fase en la cual se evita que se reviente el pozo mediante un mayor presión hidrostática de la columna de barro con respecto a la presión poral de las formaciones, por lo que dicha diferencia de presiones somete el filtrado de barro a penetrar en la formación permeable el filtrado del lodo, el lodo entero, ingresa en una formación permeable. El filtrado del lodo desplaza la totalidad o parte de los fluidos móviles presentes en la formación, dejando una zona invadida. El proceso de invasión es complejo. En general, se considera que comienza con una pérdida inicial de fluido por golpe de presión cuando la barrena penetra la roca. Durante este período, la invasión depende de la permeabilidad de la formación, entre otros factores. Pronto se forma un revoque de filtración, después del cual el proceso de invasión se describe como dinámico, cuando se circula lodo, o bien como estático, en ausencia de circulación de lodo. En ambos casos, el volumen de la invasión depende poco de las propiedades de la formación y mucho de otros factores, tales como la permeabilidad del revoque de filtración y la presión diferencia
  9. 9. LAS ETAPAS DEL PROCESO DE INVASIÓN. generación de condiciones adecuadas la diferencia de presión resultante entre la columna, el lodo y la formación; obliga al lodo filtrado a entrar en la formación permeable Inicio de la invasion Muy cercano al agujero , el filtrado desplaza la mayor parte del agua de formación y parte de los hidrocarburos, esta zona se conoce como "zona lavada" Avance de la invasión A mayor distancia del pozo, el desplazamiento de los líquidos de formación por medio del filtrado de loco es cada vez menos completo, esto se conoce como "zona de transición" Fin de la invasion El tipo y características del lodo de perforación, la porosidad y permeabilidad de la formación y el diferencial de presión impiden que la invasion avance, esto se conoce como la "zona no invadida"
  10. 10. ZONAS GENERADORAS DURANTE EL PROCESO DE INVASIÓN Zona no invadida: es aquella donde los poros en la zona no están contaminados por el filtrado de lodo por lo tanto están saturados con agua de la formación petróleo o gas Zona de transición: es la zona donde los fluidos de una formación y el filtrado de lodo están mezclados, ocurre entre la zona lavada y la zona invadida Zona lavada: es muy cercana al hoyo, el filtrado desplaza la mayor parte de agua de formación y parte de los hidrocarburos. esta contiene si la limpieza es completa solo filtrado de lodo; si la zona contenía originalmente hidrocarburos solo tendrá hidrocarburos residuales.
  11. 11. Factores que afectan el proceso de invasión Parámetros del Proceso de Invasión Variables del proceso de Invasión • lodo: debe ser de baja perdida de agua para evitar el incremento del diámetro de invasion • peso del lodo: debe permitir controlar el pozo pero sin favorecer la invasion • permeabilidad y porosidad: entre menores sean estos valores, menor será el diámetro de invasion • tiempo de permanencia del lodo: en contacto con las formaciones:A mayor tiempo de contacto lodo - formación , mayor es la invasion • resistividad del lodo (Rm) : se obtiene por medida directa • resistividad del filtrado de lodo (Rmf) : se determina por medida directa de una muestra de filtrado • resistividad del revoque (Rm): se obtiene del grafico GEN-7 • Diámetro de invasion (Di) : depende del tipo y peso del lodo, permeabilidad y porosidad de la formación Lodo: debe ser de baja perdida de agua de tal manera que si el diámetro de invasion sea pequeño no afecte la lectura de los registros Arcilla:a menor contenido de arcilla, la invasion es profunda, a mayor contenido de arcilla la invasion es menor Porosidad-permeabilidad : a menor porosidad o permeabilidad la invasion es profunda y a mayor porosidad- permeabilidad la invasion suele ser menor fluidos presentes: frente a un acuífero de 100% agua el diámetro de invasion es mayor sin embargo frente a una formación el diámetro de la invasion es menor tiempo de permanencia del lodo: a mayor tiempo de permanencia mayor será la invasion y a menor tiempo será menor la invasion
  12. 12. EFECTO DE LA INVASIÓN EN LAS MEDICIONES DE LA RESISTIVIDAD. la invasion altera las lecturas de resistividad por lo cual se emplean tres curvas de resistividad, una media, una somera y una profunda,estas curvas son llamadas LL8, LLd, ILm; las resistividades en la zona invadida son por lo general mayores a la resistividad en la zona no invadida en zona acuíferos se utilizan lodos de baja salinidad se cumple que: • Rmf esta cerca de Rw en la zona superficial • Rmf será alrededor de 10 veces mayor a Rw en zonas mas profundas Las medidas de resistividad son alteradas por la invasion . los parámetros del proceso de invasion se pueden determinar tal como muestra en la figura (registro de resistividad) • las líneas Hc y MSFL permiten determinar Rxo ( resistividad de la zona lavada cercana a la pared del pozo) • La línea Hc y LLD permiten determinar Rt ( resistividad verdadera de la formación)

