Jun. 16, 2021

PowerPoint

PowerPoint es un programa de presentación desarrollado por la empresa Microsoft, para crear y presentar con seguridad desde cualquier lugar.

PowerPoint

  1. 1. Nairobi Martinez Concepto Ventajas Desventajas
  2. 2. POWER POINT
  3. 3. CREAR PRESENTACIONES Ayuda a elaborar una presentación bonita e impactante, también se puede editar una presentación y personalizarla desde cualquier lugar mientras colaboras con otros usuarios en tiempo real.
  4. 4. Ventajas • PowerPoint tiene la capacidad de flexibilidad y personalización. • Las presentaciones de PowerPoint pueden usarse en diferentes plataformas. • Le permite al usuario realizar reportes detallados en los cuales se resumen los puntos más importantes.
  5. 5. Desventajas • Nos hace propensos a abusar de animaciones que pueden terminar distrayendo al público. • Estos archivo de presentación son propensos a ser atacados por virus. • No permite guardar en formato que permita abrir en otros programas similares pero fuera de office. • No está disponible, si no lo llevamos con nosotros en usb o estamos en la pc donde la guardamos
  6. 6. Bibliografía • https://brainly.lat/tarea/10166825 • https://www.educativo.net/articulos/5-beneficios- de-utilizar-powerpoint-733.html • https://www.cavsi.com/preguntasrespuestas/que- sirve-powerpoint/
  7. 7. Muchas Gracias

