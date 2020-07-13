Successfully reported this slideshow.
Zoonosis Pada Hewan Peliharaan dan Cara Pencegahannya DRH TRI SATYA PUTRI NAIPOSPOS MPHIL PHD Webinar memperingati Hari Zo...
Apa itu zoonosis? Penyakit yang ditularkan dari hewan ke manusia atau sebaliknya, baik yang disebabkan oleh bakteri, virus...
Zoonosis baru (emerging zoonosis) • Sekitar 75% dari penyakit menular pada manusia adalah zoonosis. • Zoonosis baru (Emerg...
Mekanisme penularan zoonosis
Bagaimana manusia tertular? Kontak langsung Kontak tidak langsung feses urin darah air liur
Zoonosis pada hewan peliharaan • Toxoplasmosis (P) • Rabies (V) • Leptospirosis (B) • Tuberkulosis (B) • Scabies (P) • Chl...
Toxoplasmosis pada kucing • Toxoplasmosis adalah penyakit yang disebabkan oleh parasit sel tunggal Toxoplasma gondii (T. g...
Siklus penularan toxoplasmosis • Hewan lain (selain kucing) dan manusia adalah inang perantara untuk T. gondii dan menjadi...
Toxoplasmosis dan ibu hamil • Jika anda mendapatkan toxoplasmosis selama hamil, anda berisiko mengalami aborsi atau menula...
Rabies pada anjing, kucing dan kera • Rabies (dikenal juga sebagai penyakit ‘hydrophobia’) adalah suatu penyakit virus yan...
Gejala rabies pada hewan • PERILAKU BERUBAH: Kehilangan rasa takut pada orang, agresif, menggigit benda yang tidak biasa. ...
Mengapa risiko rabies pada anak- anak lebih tinggi? • Anak-anak suka terhadap hewan peliharaan dan lebih banyak bermain de...
Leptospirosis • Leptospirosis adalah suatu penyakit bakterial yang mempengaruhi manusia dan hewan. • Bakteri penyebab lept...
Hewan penyebar Leptospira • Tikus besar, tikus kecil, rodensia liar, anjing, babi, sapi adalah sumber utama infeksi leptos...
Siklus penularan Leptospira spp. • Baik anjing dan kucing, dapat mengekresikan leptospira ke dalam urinnya. Hal ini menjad...
Tuberculosis pada hewan • Tuberculosis (potensi zoonosis) adalah penyakit respiratori yang kronis, yang disebabkan suatu k...
M. tuberculosis dan M. bovis • Anjing dan kucing peka terhadap infeksi M. tuberculosis dan M. bovis. • Kucing secara alami...
Mengapa tuberculosis berpotensi zoonosis? • Angka kematian akibat TBC di Indonesia sekitar 67.000 kasus per tahun. • Indon...
Zoonosis burung kesayangan • Burung kesayangan seringkali merupakan bisnis menguntungkan bagi ‘pet shop’ atau pembibit lok...
Tindakan untuk tetap aman dari risiko terinfeksi zoonosis (1) • Pastikan hewan peliharaan Anda tetap sehat dengan pemeriks...
Tindakan untuk tetap aman dari risiko terinfeksi zoonosis (2) • Hindari mencium hewan peliharaan Anda atau membiarkannya m...
Vaksinasi hewan peliharaan anda! • Vaksin Rabies – Virus rabies adalah fatal dan dapat menyebar ke manusia. • Vaksin Lepto...
Terima kasih Terima kasih
  1. 1. Zoonosis Pada Hewan Peliharaan dan Cara Pencegahannya DRH TRI SATYA PUTRI NAIPOSPOS MPHIL PHD Webinar memperingati Hari Zoonosis Sedunia tanggal 6 Juli 2020 Jakarta, 11 Juli 2020
  2. 2. Apa itu zoonosis? Penyakit yang ditularkan dari hewan ke manusia atau sebaliknya, baik yang disebabkan oleh bakteri, virus, parasit atau jamur.
  3. 3. Zoonosis baru (emerging zoonosis) • Sekitar 75% dari penyakit menular pada manusia adalah zoonosis. • Zoonosis baru (Emerging zoonoses) – penyakit yang muncul di populasi manusia untuk pertama kalinya atau pernah terjadi sebelumnya, tetapi meningkat insidensinya (kasus baru) atau meluas ke suatu wilayah geografis dimana penyakit tersebut tidak dilaporkan dalam 20 tahun terakhir.
  4. 4. Mekanisme penularan zoonosis
  5. 5. Bagaimana manusia tertular? Kontak langsung Kontak tidak langsung feses urin darah air liur
  6. 6. Zoonosis pada hewan peliharaan • Toxoplasmosis (P) • Rabies (V) • Leptospirosis (B) • Tuberkulosis (B) • Scabies (P) • Chlamydophilosis (B) • Salmonellosis (B) • Avian Influenza (V) • Campylobacter (B) • West Nile fever (V) • Cryptosporidium (P) Resevoir hewan peliharaan Penyakit zoonotik P = parasit; V = virus; B = bakteri
  7. 7. Toxoplasmosis pada kucing • Toxoplasmosis adalah penyakit yang disebabkan oleh parasit sel tunggal Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii). • Salah satu penyakit parasit yang paling umum dan menginfeksi hampir semua hewan berdarah panas, termasuk hewan peliharaan (pets) dan manusia. • Kebanyakan kucing yang terinfeksi dengan T. gondii tidak memperlihatkan gejala penyakit. • Gejala toxoplasmosis yang paling umum meliputi demam, kehilangan nafsu makan, dan kelesuan. • Toxoplasmosis biasanya didiagnosa berdasarkan sejarah kucing, gejala klinis dan hasil uji laboratorium.
  8. 8. Siklus penularan toxoplasmosis • Hewan lain (selain kucing) dan manusia adalah inang perantara untuk T. gondii dan menjadi terinfeksi dengan menelan oocyst. • Oocyst yang ada dalam feses kucing tidak segera infeksius ke hewan lain.
  9. 9. Toxoplasmosis dan ibu hamil • Jika anda mendapatkan toxoplasmosis selama hamil, anda berisiko mengalami aborsi atau menularkannya ke bayi anda. • Kebanyakan bayi yang terinfeksi toxoplasmosis lahir sehat. Tetapi dapat menimbulkan masalah kesehatan di kemudian hari, seperti kerusakan pada mata, otak dan organ lainnya. Toxoplasma
  10. 10. Rabies pada anjing, kucing dan kera • Rabies (dikenal juga sebagai penyakit ‘hydrophobia’) adalah suatu penyakit virus yang fatal yang menyebabkan peradangan pada otak manusia dan hewan mamalia lainnya. • Disebabkan oleh Lyssavirus tipe 1. • Penularan rabies ke manusia terjadi: – Gigitan (95%), – Cakaran, dan – Jilatan hewan terinfeksi.
  11. 11. Gejala rabies pada hewan • PERILAKU BERUBAH: Kehilangan rasa takut pada orang, agresif, menggigit benda yang tidak biasa. • MENGAMUK: Cenderung untuk melarikan diri dari rumah dan mengembara. • PERUBAHAN SUARA: Menggonggong dan menggeram dengan suara serak atau tidak mampu menggongong. • SALIVASI BERLEBIHAN: Berbusa di sudut mulut. • TAHAP PARALITIK: Tahap terjadi kelumpuhan seluruh tubuh yang mengarah ke koma dan kematian.
  12. 12. Mengapa risiko rabies pada anak- anak lebih tinggi? • Anak-anak suka terhadap hewan peliharaan dan lebih banyak bermain dengan mereka. • Cenderung membiarkan orang dewasa tidak tahu jika ada binatang telah menggigit mereka. • Lebih mungkin untuk mendapatkan gigitan parah di kepala, wajah dan tangan mereka. 4 dari 10 kematian akibat rabies adalah pada Anak-anak Rata-rata kasus GHPR per tahun di Indonesia sebanyak 76.000 kasus dan kematian akibat rabies pada manusia sebanyak 100 orang. GHPR = Gigitan Hewan Penular Rabies Sumber: Kemenkes
  13. 13. Leptospirosis • Leptospirosis adalah suatu penyakit bakterial yang mempengaruhi manusia dan hewan. • Bakteri penyebab leptospirosis ditemukan di seluruh dunia dan terdiri dari banyak tipe atau serovar (> 200) yang berbeda yang mampu menyebabkan penyakit. • Leptospira bertahan dan tetap hidup untuk beberapa minggu dalam air yang tergenang. • Kementerian Kesehatan mencatat terdapat sebanyak 845 kasus leptospirosis di Indonesia sepanjang 2019, dan 125 orang di antaranya meninggal dunia. • Kasus leptospirosis tertinggi terjadi di wilayah Jawa Tengah, yaitu sebanyak 458 kasus yang menewaskan 67 orang.
  14. 14. Hewan penyebar Leptospira • Tikus besar, tikus kecil, rodensia liar, anjing, babi, sapi adalah sumber utama infeksi leptospirosis. • Hewan-hewan tersebut mengekresikan bakteri Leptospira baik pada infeksi aktif maupun pada tahap asimptomatik. • Kasus leptospirosis biasanya meningkat setelah banjir atau di musim hujan. Karena pada musim tersebut, masyarakat lebih banyak mengalami kontak dengan air kotor yang berpotensi terkontaminasi oleh urine hewan yang mengandung bakteri Leptospira.
  15. 15. Siklus penularan Leptospira spp. • Baik anjing dan kucing, dapat mengekresikan leptospira ke dalam urinnya. Hal ini menjadi masalah karena mengarah pada pemaparan ke manusia. • Leptospira patogenik hidup di lingkungan dalam inang reservoir liar atau domestik. • Inang yang kebetulan terinfeksi lewat kontak langsung dengan inang reservoir atau tanah yang terkontaminasi dan permukaan air. Inang pemelihara Lingkungan Inang insidental Satwa liar & hewan domestik Rodensia asimptomatik Tanah dan air permukaan
  16. 16. Tuberculosis pada hewan • Tuberculosis (potensi zoonosis) adalah penyakit respiratori yang kronis, yang disebabkan suatu kelompok bakteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis kompleks. • Tuberculosis (TBC) dapat menjangkiti hampir semua mamalia berdarah panas, termasuk ternak, satwa liar, hewan peliharaan dan manusia. • Salah satu bakteri penyebab TBC adalah Mycobacterium bovis, dan penyakitnya pada sapi disebut bovine TBC, mengingat sapi merupakan inang alamiah M. bovis. • Meskipun orang dapat juga terjangkit TBC yang disebabkan oleh M. bovis, sebagian besar kasus TBC disebabkan oleh mycobacterium lain yang disebut M. tuberculosis.
  17. 17. M. tuberculosis dan M. bovis • Anjing dan kucing peka terhadap infeksi M. tuberculosis dan M. bovis. • Kucing secara alamiah lebih resisten terhadap M. tuberculosis dari pada M. bovis. • Infeksi anjing dan kucing dengan M. tuberculosis dianggap sebagai zooanthroponosis – yaitu penularan berasal dari manusia ke hewan.
  18. 18. Mengapa tuberculosis berpotensi zoonosis? • Angka kematian akibat TBC di Indonesia sekitar 67.000 kasus per tahun. • Indonesia menjadi negara dengan beban TBC tertinggi ke-3 di dunia setelah India dan China. • Data TBC hewan peliharaan di Inggris: – 5% kasus pada anjing disebabkan oleh M. tuberculosis, yang paling umum ditularkan dari manusia ke hewan. – 90% kasus pada kucing dikaitkan dengan M. bovis (TBC pada sapi). – Ada 2 orang terkena TBC setelah kontak dengan kucing yang terinfeksi M. bovis.
  19. 19. Zoonosis burung kesayangan • Burung kesayangan seringkali merupakan bisnis menguntungkan bagi ‘pet shop’ atau pembibit lokal, atau diperdagangkan (terkadang secara ilegal) untuk nilai genetik yang sangat tinggi atau nilai eksotik. • Burung kesayangan yang umumnya dipelihara adalah kenari, parkit atau beo, dijual secara teratur dengan harga tinggi. • Burung-burung ini merupakan ‘carrier’ dan/atau penular potensial penyakit zoonotik. • Beberapa diantaranya dapat menimbulkan dampak penting terhadap kesehatan masyarakat, seperti chlamydophilosis, salmonellosis atau avian influenza A H5N1.
  20. 20. Tindakan untuk tetap aman dari risiko terinfeksi zoonosis (1) • Pastikan hewan peliharaan Anda tetap sehat dengan pemeriksaan kesehatan dua kali setiap tahun dan pemberian obat cacing setiap 3 bulan sekali. • Cuci tangan setelah menyentuh, bermain atau merawat hewan peliharaan Anda. • Dorong kebiasaan higiene yang baik pada anak. Himbau mereka untuk mencuci tangan secara teratur, terutama sebelum makan dan setelah menangani hewan peliharaan atau mainan mereka. • Hindari kontak dengan kotoran hewan peliharaan, gunakan sarung tangan atau kantong plastik untuk segera mengambil dan membuangnya. 1 2 3 4
  21. 21. Tindakan untuk tetap aman dari risiko terinfeksi zoonosis (2) • Hindari mencium hewan peliharaan Anda atau membiarkannya menjilat wajah Anda. • Mandikan dan rawat anjing Anda secara teratur. • Pastikan tempat tidur dan lingkungan hewan peliharaan Anda bersih. • Cuci tangan Anda setelah berkebun atau bekerja di tanah atau pasir. • Jika Anda sedang hamil, hindari membersihkan kotak buang sampah kucing. • Cegah anak bermain di tanah yang mungkin terkontaminasi. Sumber: https://www.vetwest.com.au/pet-library/zoonoses-healthy-pets-healthy-people 6 7 8 9 5 10
  22. 22. Vaksinasi hewan peliharaan anda! • Vaksin Rabies – Virus rabies adalah fatal dan dapat menyebar ke manusia. • Vaksin Leptospirosis – Infeksi bakterial Leptospira adalah yang paling umum di temukan di iklim yang lembab dimana anjing mungkin menemukan genangan air atau air yang bergerak lambat.
  23. 23. Terima kasih Terima kasih

