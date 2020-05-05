Successfully reported this slideshow.
Perspektif eradikasi global penyakit mulut dan-kuku (PMK) - Tri Satya Putri Naipospos - 25/11/2011

  1. 1. TRI SATYA PUTRI NAIPOSPOS 1Perspektif eradikasi global penyakit mulut-dan-kuku (PMK) Perspektif eradikasi global penyakit mulut-dan-kuku (PMK) Oleh: Tri Satya Putri Naipospos "Is eradicating livestock diseases the best way forward" Foot-and-mouth disease could be the next big target for the international community at large The Guardian, 22 June 2011 Terinspirasi dengan sukses mengeradikasi rinderpest, para ahli dunia merancang penyakit ternak lainnya yang dianggap sangat merugikan secara ekonomis untuk juga dilenyapkan dari muka bumi. Para ahli tersebut kemudian memfokuskan perhatian mereka pada penyakit mulut-dan-kuku (PMK) yang saat ini masih menjangkiti dan mempengaruhi seluruh kontinen di dunia, kecuali Antartika. (1) Untuk itu dua organisasi internasional terkait dengan kesehatan hewan, World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) dan Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) menginisiasi konferensi dunia yang pertama kali “The 1st OIE/FAO Global Conference on Food and Mouth Disease” dengan tema “The way towards global control” di Asunción, Paraguay pada tanggal 24-26 Juni 2009. Konferensi dunia yang ke-dua "The 2nd OIE/FAO Global Conference on Foot and Mouth Disease" dijadwalkan akan berlangsung di Bangkok, Thailand pada tanggal 27-29 Juni 2012. Meskipun status Indonesia adalah bebas PMK sejak tahun 1986 yang diakui secara resmi oleh OIE pada 1990, akan tetapi upaya-upaya untuk mempertahankan status ini tetap harus dilakukan. Situasi dunia pada umumnya dan regional pada khususnya harus tetap mendapatkan perhatian pemerintah dan masyarakat peternakan, oleh karena PMK tetap merupakan ancaman laten yang sewaktu-waktu bisa saja menyerang Indonesia kembali. Indonesia harus turut serta berkomitmen kuat secara politik bersama-sama dengan negara-negara lain di dunia untuk mengharmonisasikan kebijakan nasionalnya dengan arah kebijakan PMK secara global dan regional guna mencapai cita- cita terwujudnya dunia tanpa PMK (“A WORLD WITHOUT FMD” – Dr. Bernard Vallat, OIE). Ekonomi PMK PMK adalah salah satu penyakit hewan paling menular dan merupakan momok yang menakutkan bagi kelangsungan produksi hewan besar domestik. Sifat alamiahnya yang lintas batas Sumber: FAO
  2. 2. TRI SATYA PUTRI NAIPOSPOS 2Perspektif eradikasi global penyakit mulut-dan-kuku (PMK) (transboundary) cenderung diperkuat oleh karena perkembangan yang cepat dari perdagangan internasional hewan dan produk hewan. Oleh karena kerugian ekonomi yang ditimbulkannya, PMK menjadi penyakit utama yang mempengaruhi produksi dan perdagangan pangan asal hewan. Kerugian ekonomi dikaitkan dengan fakta bahwa penyakit ini menular secara ekstrim dengan tingkat morbiditas tinggi, dan kadangkala menimbulkan kematian signifikan pada hewan muda. (2) Pelarangan perdagangan (trade ban) yang diberlakukan pada saat berlangsungnya wabah PMK merupakan sumber kerugian ekonomi yang besar. Pengetahuan yang cukup baik mengenai besarnya kerugian maupun evaluasi biaya-keuntungan (cost-benefit) dari program pengendalian PMK menjadi sangat penting mengingat anggaran yang diperlukan untuk itu tidak bisa dipastikan jika data sosio-ekonomi yang tepat tidak tersedia. (2) Pada umumnya dampak langsung adalah berupa kehilangan atau penurunan produksi yang dikaitkan dengan penyakit ini, biaya program pengendalian penyakit dan kehilangan pasar, terutama pasar ekspor. Dampak tidak langsung dikaitkan dengan kehilangan pendapatan pelaku peternakan mulai di hulu, sepanjang rantai produksi sampai ke hilir, dan juga dampak terhadap sektor lain, seperti pariwisata dan industri jasa. Begitu juga dampak terhadap ketahanan pangan harus turut dipertimbangkan, termasuk dampak terhadap produksi tanaman dan transportasi yang diakibatkan oleh kehilangan output apabila ternak kerja dipengaruhi oleh penyakit ini. (2) Pada kenyataannya dijumpai adanya sejumlah kesulitan dalam mengevaluasi dampak ekonomi PMK – terutama dampak tidak langsung – yang diakibatkan oleh kompleksitas sistem produksi di sejumlah negara. Dalam jangka panjang, dampak tidak langsung sebenarnya jauh lebih besar daripada dampak langsung, dibuktikan melalui sejumlah studi yang berhasil mengkuantifikasi perbedaan ini secara tepat. Studi tentang analisa biaya-keuntungan relatif jarang dilakukan, akan tetapi sudah diketahui pasti bahwa keuntungan dari program pemberantasan PMK dalam kaitannya dengan perdagangan secara umum lebih besar daripada keuntungan yang diperoleh dari produktivitas ternak. (2) Beberapa evaluasi kerugian ekonomi yang dilakukan sejumlah negara di dunia, seperti kejadian PMK pada tahun 2001 di Inggris dengan sekitar 2.000 kali wabah dimana biaya pengendalian dan pemberantasan yang menjadi beban pemerintah mencapai 5 milyar dollar AS dan bagi sektor swasta sebesar 8 milyar dollar AS. Belum lagi dampak kerugian terhadap pariwisata dan kegiatan kerja di wilayah pedesaan mencapai 1 milyar dollar AS. (2) Taiwan pada tahun 1977 mengalami wabah PMK yang menyerang lebih dari 6.000 unit produksi ternak babi dan sekitar 4 juta ekor harus dimusnahkan. Penundaan ekspor babi ke Jepang telah menimbulkan kerugian sebesar 1,5 milyar dollar AS dan pemerintah Taiwan harus mengeluarkan biaya sebesar 380 juta dollar AS untuk vaksin dan kompensasi untuk ternak-ternak yang dimusnahkan. (2)
  3. 3. TRI SATYA PUTRI NAIPOSPOS 3Perspektif eradikasi global penyakit mulut-dan-kuku (PMK) Wabah PMK di Argentina dalam satu tahun saja (2000/2001) menimbulkan kerugian 439 juta dollar AS terhadap ekspor ternak sapi potongnya dan kalkulasi biaya-keuntungan menunjukkan bahwa keuntungan signifikan berhasil didapatkan dari program pengendalian yang disebabkan oleh kenaikan produktivitas ternak dan pembukaan kembali pasar ekspor. (2) Ekspor sapi potong Uruguay mengalami kenaikan dua kali lipat setelah negara tersebut mendeklarasikan bebas PMK tanpa vaksinasi pada 1996. Pada periode sesudahnya, akses pasar ke Amerika Serikat saja menambah 20 juta dollar AS per tahun dari pendapatan yang diperoleh negara tersebut dari ekspor sapi potong. (2) Di negara-negara berkembang dimana infrastruktur pengendalian dan pemberantasan penyakit sangat minim, PMK dapat mempengaruhi ketahanan pangan (food security) dan pembangunan ekonomi, baik bagi peternak pedesaan skala kecil dan peternak yang lebih terorganisir yang melayani kebutuhan pasar urban atau ekspor. (2) Pada skala global, FAO mengestimasi kebutuhan produksi pangan naik 50% pada 2030 untuk mencapai target pengurangan masalah kelaparan. PMK merupakan ”satu masalah dunia” yang apabila dalam jangka panjang berhasil dilenyapkan dari muka bumi, maka bukan hanya akan meningkatkan efisiensi produksi ternak serta memfasilitasi perdagangan ternak dan produk ternak yang aman, tapi juga berkontribusi terhadap efisiensi produksi pangan global. (3) Strategi pengendalian dan pemberantasan PMK beserta sarana pendukungnya secara khas diklasifikasikan sebagai ’global public goods’, oleh karena menguntungkan semua negara atau sekelompok negara, dan juga semua populasi dan generasi masa depan. Keuntungannya melampaui batas nasional dan bukan hanya produktivitas dari populasi ternak, akan tetapi juga perang melawan kemiskinan dan kekurangan pangan terutama di negara-negara berkembang. (2) PMK di Asia Tenggara Catatan sejarah terlama mengenai PMK di wilayah Asia Tenggara adalah di Indonesia pada 1887. Brunei Darussalam belum pernah mengalami penyakit ini, sedangkan catatan kejadian di Singapura hanya 1935 dan 1973. Di Malaysia, PMK tercatat hanya menyerang wilayah Semenanjung, sedangkan Malaysia Timur tidak pernah terserang. (4) PMK saat ini endemik di daratan Asia Tenggara meliputi Kamboja, Laos, Semenanjung Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand dan Vietnam. (5) Di wilayah Asia Tenggara, OIE dan 7 negara-negara anggota Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) - Kamboja, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Filipina, Thailand dan Vietnam - sejak tahun 1997 membangun suatu program untuk mengendalikan PMK secara progresif di wilayah tersebut yang disebut “South East Asia Foot and Mouth Disease Campaign” (SEAFMD). Indonesia sendiri baru menjadi negara anggota SEAFMD yang ke-8 pada tahun 2000. Tujuan program ini adalah mencapai bebas PMK dengan vaksinasi pada tahun 2020 dan suatu dokumen peta jalan telah dikembangkan dan diadopsi oleh negara-negara anggota berjudul "SEAFMD 2020 – A roadmap for foot and mouth disease freedom with vaccination by 2020 in South-East Asia".
  4. 4. TRI SATYA PUTRI NAIPOSPOS 4Perspektif eradikasi global penyakit mulut-dan-kuku (PMK) Pengelolaan dan koordinasi SEAFMD dijalankan oleh OIE Sub-Regional Representation for South-east Asia yang berkedudukan di Bangkok, Thailand. Koordinasi memegang peranan penting dalam pencapaian program serta semua aspek dan komponen program yang disepakati bersama dimonitor dan dievaluasi secara berkelanjutan. SEAFMD mendapatkan dukungan dari OIE, FAO, ASEAN dan semua negara anggota, begitu juga sejumlah donor seperti Australia, Jepang, Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Union (EU) dan beberapa negara Eropa lainnya. (2) Perkembangan dan hasil positif telah diperlihatkan selama ini dengan diakuinya status bebas PMK oleh OIE untuk zona atau negara, baik dengan atau tanpa vaksinasi, seperti Indonesia (1990), Sabah dan Serawak sebagai bagian dari Malaysia (2004), Brunei Darusalam (2007), Singapura (2007), dan terakhir Filippina (2010). Setiap negara anggota melaporkan kejadian wabah atau status PMK secara reguler melalui ASEAN Regional Animal Health Information System (ARAHIS) yang dikelola oleh OIE Sub-regional Representation for South-east Asia di Bangkok atau World Animal Health Information System (WAHIS) yang dikelola kantor pusat OIE di Paris melalui notifikasi langsung (immediate notification) dan laporan 6 bulanan (six-monthly report). ARAHIS merupakan pusat informasi regional (regional core) dari WAHIS. (6) Program ini mencakup pembentukan zona-zona penyangga (buffer zones) antara zona terinfeksi (infected zone) dan zona pengendalian (control zone) yang menjadi prioritas, seperti MTM (Malaysia-Thailand-Myanmar), Lower Mekong, dan Upper Mekong. Kronologis dan pendekatan sekuensial ini didasarkan kepada karakteristik epidemiologis dan pergerakan ternak, serta didukung kemauan politik yang kuat dari negara-negara anggota ASEAN. SEAFMD menjadi satu contoh bagaimana suatu pencapaian bisa diraih secara kolektif di tingkat regional untuk kepentingan masing-masing negara. (2, 6) Dengan keikutsertaan China, Brunei Darussalam dan Singapura dalam keanggotaan SEAFMD pada tahun 2010, maka nama program ini kemudian berubah menjadi ”South-East Asia and China Foot and Mouth Disease Campaign” (SEACFMD). Keikutsertaan China merupakan hal yang sangat menguntungkan bagi ASEAN terutama bagi negara-negara yang terletak di wilayah Great Mekong Sub-region (GMS) mengingat tingginya pergerakan dan arus perdagangan ternak dan produk ternak dengan China. PMK regional Disamping wilayah Asia Tenggara, upaya-upaya pengendalian dan pemberantasan secara regional juga dilakukan di berbagai wilayah dunia, seperti di wilayah Eropa, Amerika Selatan, Afrika bagian Selatan, Asia Tengah dan wilayah Kaukasus. Kepentingan untuk harmonisasi dan
  5. 5. TRI SATYA PUTRI NAIPOSPOS 5Perspektif eradikasi global penyakit mulut-dan-kuku (PMK) koordinasi melalui pendekatan regional merupakan salah satu elemen kunci dalam memberantas PMK secara global. (2) “European Union Commission for the Control of Foot-and-Mouth Disease” (EU-FMD) adalah salah satu komisi tertua yang dibentuk oleh FAO pada tahun 1954 untuk mengkoordinasikan pengendalian PMK di wilayah Eropa pada saat penyakit melanda kontinen tersebut. Secara regional, EU-FMD mendukung negara-negara anggota yang berjumlah 36 negara dalam melakukan pencegahan PMK lewat aksi-aksi yang terkoordinasi dengan Europen Union (EU) melalui Directorate General Health and Consumer Affairs (DG SANCO) dari European Commission (EC). (7) EU-FMD juga mendukung pengurangan risiko di negara-negara tetangga Eropa, dibawah koordinasi “West Eurasia FMD Roadmap” yang bertujuan untuk mencapai pembebasan PMK pada tahun 2020 di 14 negara yang endemik PMK baik di seluruh atau di sebagian wilayah teritorialnya. Untuk itu EU- FMD bekerjasama dengan FAO mengimplementasikan proyek-proyek di negara- negara wilayah Kaukasus, Turki, Syria, Iran dan Mesir yang bertujuan untuk mengendalikan PMK secara progresif sehingga dengan sendirinya juga mengurangi risiko bagi negara-negara anggota EU-FMD. (7) Pada tahun 1987, negara-negara di Amerika Selatan menandatangani “Hemispheric Programme for the Eradication of Foot-and-Mouth Disease from the Americans” (PHEFA) 1988-2009, dan setelah beberapa tahun berlangsung berhasil mengurangi jumlah kejadian wabah di kontinen tersebut. (2) PHEFA diimplementasikan oleh negara-negara tersebut bekerjasama dengan Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) melalui sekretariatnya yaitu Pan American Foot-and- Mouth Disease Center (PANAFTOSA). (10) Pada akhir 1990-an, Argentina, Chili, Guyana dan Uruguay secara resmi telah diakui oleh OIE sebagai negara bebas PMK tanpa vaksinasi. Pada saat itu, negara-negara ini merepresentasikan sekitar 60% dari populasi sapi potong, 40% dari kelompok ternak dan 60% dari total wilayah di kontinen tersebut. (2) Namun PMK muncul kembali di beberapa negara di wilayah kerucut Amerika Selatan pada 2001, sehingga menimbulkan pertanyaan tentang kesinambungan dari status PMK tanpa vaksinasi di sub-wilayah tersebut. Berbagai upaya dilakukan setelah itu dengan melakukan kampanye vaksinasi besar-besaran, dibarengi dengan upaya pengendalian pergerakan ternak di dalam dan antar negara, surveilans, dan respon cepat terhadap wabah, harmonisasi dan koordinasi program serta penguatan sistem kesehatan hewan nasional dan penguatan kerjasama pemerintah dan sektor swasta. Pada tahun 2008, hanya Venezuela dan Equador yang masih melaporkan adanya wabah. (2) Argentina, Brazil dan Columbia masih melaporkan wabah PMK, akan tetapi ke-dua negara tersebut sudah memiliki paling tidak satu atau lebih zona bebas PMK. (8) Sejak tahun 2006, kemudian muncul program baru yang kemudian diberi nama ”Mercosur Free
  6. 6. TRI SATYA PUTRI NAIPOSPOS 6Perspektif eradikasi global penyakit mulut-dan-kuku (PMK) from Foot-and-Mouth Disease Action Program” (PAMA) ditandatangani bersama oleh negara- negara Amerika Selatan meliputi Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay dan Uruguay. (2) Sejak tahun 2008, FAO dengan pendanaan dari EU juga mengimplementasikan program regional pemberantasan PMK di wilayah negara-negara anggota Southern African Development Community (SADC) yang berjumlah 15 negara. Proyek tersebut diberi nama “SADC Foot and Mouth Disease Project” (SFMDP). (9) Perspektif pengendalian global Banyak hal yang bisa dipelajari dari Global Rinderpest Eradication Progamme (GREP) yang cukup relevan bagi pengembangan inisiatif global untuk memerangi PMK. Hal ini termasuk kebutuhan akan adanya alur tapak (pathway) global yang disepakati bersama dan program- program regional yang terkoordinasi. Berbeda dengan rinderpest, sejumlah permasalahan utama dalam pengendalian global PMK harus dipecahkan terlebih dahulu. Untuk PMK tidak bisa digunakan satu vaksin tunggal di seluruh dunia karena spektrum antigeniknya yang sempit, masa kekebalan yang dihasilkan pendek, kemudian vaksin PMK memiliki daya hidup pendek atau rapuh, dan secara komparatif cukup mahal. (11, 15) Selain vaksin, ada faktor lain yang juga bisa menjadi hambatan bagi pengendalian global PMK yaitu alat diagnotik yang mahal, memerlukan pelatihan dalam menggunakannya dan apabila tidak ditangani secara baik akan kehilangan sensitivitas dan spesifisitasnya. Begitu juga mengenai peran nyata dari hewan 'carrier' dalam epidemiologi PMK dan apakah memang diperlukan ataukah dimungkinkan untuk mencegah status 'carrier' tersebut. (15) Distribusi PMK di dunia dibayangkan hampir seperti kaca dari struktur ekonomi global. Pada umumnya negara-negara industri bebas dari penyakit ini, sementara negara-negara berkembang berstatus endemik. Para ahli menyatakan tersedia cukup pengetahuan tentang PMK untuk membuat inisiatif pengendalian internasional yang progresif menjadi layak. Konsekuensinya, ada empat tahapan strategi yang harus dilaksanakan untuk membangun program PMK global. Strategi yang diusulkan mencakup fase awal dimana dilakukan upaya peningkatan pemahaman epidemiologi dan status global PMK, termasuk membangun sistem kewaspadaan dini, kemudian diikuti dengan fase pengurangan risiko (risk reduction) dengan menurunkan insidens PMK sampai ke tingkat serendah-rendahnya di wilayah-wilayah endemik utama, dan setelah itu masuk ke fase pengendalian yang akan menuju ke fase selanjutnya yaitu terbentuknya zona-zona yang bisa dipastikan bebas PMK. (12) Pada dasarnya penumpukan virus PMK secara global saat ini bertahan di tiga 'reservoir' kontinental di Asia, Afrika dan Amerika Selatan. (14) Setiap wilayah regional utama diketahui
  7. 7. TRI SATYA PUTRI NAIPOSPOS 7Perspektif eradikasi global penyakit mulut-dan-kuku (PMK) menjadi kumpulan (pool) virus PMK yang berjumlah 7 tipe (O, A, C, Asia 1, SAT-1, SAT-2 dan SAT-3) dan setiap tipe merupakan virus-virus PMK spesifik dengan antigenik berbeda, sehingga masing-masing wilayah regional memerlukan vaksin yang sesuai atau adaptif. Hal ini menjadi suatu argumen yang kuat untuk membangun program-program regional atau sub-regional untuk mengharmonisasikan dan mengoptimalisasikan upaya-upaya pengendalian strain virus yang ada di wilayah tersebut. (11, 13, 14) Gambar 1 memperlihatkan ke-7 wilayah regional dimaksud dimana sirkulasi virus terus berlanjut dan evolusi terjadi di dalam setiap wilayah regional. Epidemi/wabah PMK meloncat antar wilayah regional dan juga ke wilayah bebas (lihat arah panah dalam Gambar 1). Para ahli berpendapat bahwa PMK dapat dikendalikan dengan tindakan zoo-sanitari dan vaksinasi, tetapi hal ini sulit dilakukan oleh karena keberadaan serotipe virus PMK yang majemuk, spesies induk semang yang majemuk meliputi juga satwa liar, dan menular dengan sangat ganas. Meskipun tidak toleran terhadap sistem produksi ternak skala besar dan modern, akan tetapi penyakit ini biasanya tidak selalu fatal dan jarang menjadi prioritas pengendalian di banyak negara berkembang sehingga wilayah ini tetap menjadi ’reservoir’ untuk penyebaran virus. (14) Gambar 1: Tujuh kumpulan (pool) virus utama menjadi reservoir di tiga kontinen di Asia, Afrika dan Amerika Selatan. Sumber: (14) Sudah barang tentu penelitian diperlukan untuk lebih memahami dan memperkirakan pola persistensi dari virus PMK dan kemunculannya, serta memperbaiki seleksi dan kualitas vaksin. Metoda diagnosa yang lebih baik dan khususnya vaksin yang lebih baik akan memperbaiki pengendalian secara signifikan, baik di wilayah dunia yang bebas maupun yang tertular PMK. Terutama penelitian yang menghasilkan vaksin dengan peningkatan thermostabilitas dan durasi kekebalan yang lebih lama akan mampu memfasilitasi pengendalian dan membuatnya kurang bergantung kepada infrastruktur veteriner canggih. (14)
  8. 8. TRI SATYA PUTRI NAIPOSPOS 8Perspektif eradikasi global penyakit mulut-dan-kuku (PMK) Persiapan strategi global Suatu strategi global menuju pencapaian pembebasan atau eradikasi PMK dikembangkan secara bersama oleh FAO dan OIE untuk membantu dan memfasilitasi negara-negara dengan status endemik PMK, sehingga secara progresif bisa mengurangi dampak PMK dan muatan virus PMK. Dokumen yang menguraikan strategi tersebut berjudul “The Progressive Control Pathway for FMD Control” (PCP-FMD). Tahapan dari PCP-FMD ini dapat dilihat pada Gambar 2 dibawah ini. PCP-FMD ini adalah suatu susunan dari tahapan kegiatan pengendalian PMK, yang apabila diimplementasikan dapat menjadikan suatu negara mampu meningkatkan tingkat pengendalian PMKnya secara progresif sampai pada suatu titik dimana aplikasi pengesahan OIE terhadap program vaksinasi PMK nasional (akhir tahap 3) atau terhadap status resmi bebas PMK dengan atau tanpa vaksinasi (akhir tahap 4 dan 5 berturut-turut) berhasil dicapai dan status tersebut dapat dipertahankan kesinambungannya. Gambar 2. Tahapan dalam ”Progresive Control Pathaway for FMD Control" (PCP-FMD) Pada dasarnya PCP-FMD ini didasarkan kepada prinsip bahwa monitoring aktif sirkulasi virus dan pemahaman tentang epidemiologi PMK adalah landasan dari suatu program pengendalian, oleh karenanya kegiatan untuk memenuhi prinsip ini menjadi suatu hal umum untuk dijalankan dalam semua tahapan. Begitu juga prinsip bahwa monitoring terhadap semua keluaran dari sistem manajemen PMK nasional pada tahapan yang lebih tinggi haruslah diukur dengan indikator yang mampu menunjukkan efektivitas pengendalian.
  9. 9. TRI SATYA PUTRI NAIPOSPOS 9Perspektif eradikasi global penyakit mulut-dan-kuku (PMK) Prinsip berikutnya adalah bahwa kegiatan-kegiatan di setiap tahapan harus memadai untuk tercapainya pengurangan atau reduksi sirkulasi virus dan pengurangan risiko seperti yang ditargetkan. Kegiatan-kegiatan dan dampaknya dapat diukur pada setiap tahapan, diperbandingkan antar negara, dan menghasilkan informasi serta keuntungan potensial bagi pihak-pihak terkait baik nasional maupun internasional. Optimalisasi penggunaan sumberdaya untuk pengendalian PMK dicapai melalui target tindakan terhadap sistem peternakan dan titik-titik kritis risiko dimana dampak pengendalian penyakit dan/atau sirkulasi virus dianggap terbesar. Isu mendatang OIE, FAO dan para ahli internasional lainnya menyatakan bahwa pengendalian global PMK mungkin dianggap terlalu ambisius dan merupakan pekerjaan yang sungguh sulit serta membutuhkan waktu yang sangat panjang, akan tetapi pengalaman eradikasi rinderpest yang nyata-nyata telah terjadi dapat dijadikan contoh dan memberikan harapan baru. (16) Disamping sulit, pekerjaan ini juga rumit mengingat 100-an negara di dunia masih tertular PMK secara kronis atau episodik. Selama ini OIE telah mengaplikasikan prosedur yang ketat bagi negara-negara yang ingin mengajukan pengesahan resmi atas status PMKnya. Suatu prosedur yang merupakan titik kulminasi dari hasil pemungutan suara yang dilakukan oleh 174 negara anggota OIE. Dengan prosedur ini, OIE telah mengakui lebih dari 70 negara dengan status bebas PMK, baik dengan atau tanpa vaksinasi. Status bebas PMK ini utamanya dicapai sebagai hasil dari investasi dan kemitraan antara pemerintah dengan para produsen ternak di negara-negara tersebut. (16) Isu yang perlu mendapatkan pertimbangan ke depan adalah bagaimana menghasilkan peningkatan pengetahuan tentang virus yang bersirkulasi di 7 wilayah regional kumpulan virus yang disebutkan diatas, dalam rangka memperbaiki informasi tentang strain vaksin yang lebih efektif yang saat ini jarang sekali bisa diperoleh. Tantangan terbesar adalah bagaimana menggunakan kemajuan sains dalam teknologi vaksin, diagnostik cepat dan mudah digunakan, terapi antiviral, immunologi, genomik, proteomik dan alat pendukung kebijakan (policy support tool) bagi kepentingan pengendalian PMK. (15) Untuk mengisi kesenjangan informasi dan tantangan tersebut, maka pada tahun 2008 telah diprakarsai pembentukan apa yang disebut sebagai “Global FMD Research Alliance” (GFRA) dengan tujuan memayungi keseluruhan penelitian, desain, konstruksi dan pengembangan generasi baru vaksin PMK yang lebih terjangkau dan lebih manjur, begitu juga alat diagnostik dan agen antiviral dengan menghantarkannya sampai titik dimana produk penelitian tersebut siap untuk masuk ke proses registrasi komersial.
  10. 10. TRI SATYA PUTRI NAIPOSPOS 10Perspektif eradikasi global penyakit mulut-dan-kuku (PMK) Pusat jaringan GFRA meliputi suatu konsorsium institusi penelitian yang terdiri dari Institute for Animal Health di Pirrbright, Inggris; laboratorium milik US Department of Agriculture dan US Department of Homeland Security di Plum Island, Amerika Serikat; Australian Animal Health Laboratory di Geelong, Australia; National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease di Winnipeg, Kanada; dan International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) di Nairobi, Kenya. (15) Lemahnya faktor pendorong (driven factor) bagi pengendalian PMK atau kesinambungan status bebas PMK tetap akan menjadi suatu isu ke depan, kecuali apabila keuntungan nyata dapat dirasakan terutama oleh negara-negara berkembang, termasuk Indonesia. Saat ini, keuntungan hanya dirasakan oleh negara-negara pengekspor yang telah memperoleh status bebas PMK dan umumnya dicapai dalam rentang waktu bervariasi antara 2 sampai 20 tahun. Begitu juga kurangnya insentif baik bagi petani kecil, menengah dan besar untuk terlibat dan berpartisipasi dalam program pengendalian PMK, terutama di wilayah-wilayah endemik. Dengan demikian perlu diciptakan iklim investasi yang kondusif untuk program pengendalian PMK melalui standar-standar internasional yang diperlukan untuk memfasilitasi perdagangan hewan dan produk hewan. (14) Dr. Bernard Vallat, Direktur Jenderal OIE mengatakan bahwa pengendalian global PMK tidak akan tercapai tanpa adanya produsen ternak yang terorganisir, sistem kesehatan hewan nasional yang diperlengkapi dengan ’tata kelola pemerintahan yang baik’ (good governance), termasuk legislasi dan struktur organisasi dengan sumberdaya manusia dan keuangan yang memenuhi kualitas standar yang telah diadopsi dan diterbitkan oleh OIE. (16) Referensi: 1. http://www.guardian.co.uk/global-development/2011/jun/22/eradicating-livestock-diseases 2. Domenech J. (2011). Implementation of a Global Strategy for FMD Control. 79th General Session World Assembly of the World Organization for Animal Health. Paris, 22-27 May 2011. 79 SG/10 3. Sumption K. and Lubroth J. (2008). Keynote: The Global Control of FMD; Challenges and Opportunities. The Global Control of FMD – Tools, ideas and ideals – Erice, Italy 14-17 December 2008. 4. Abila R. and Kalpravidth W. (2011). FMD Current Status and Control Strategies in South East Asia and China. Proceedings of the 5th Asian Pig Veterinary Society Congress, 7-9 March 2011, Pattaya, Thailand. 5. Joseph P.G. (1985). The Epidemiology and Control of Foot-and-Mouth Disease in the ASEAN Region. Proceedings of the 4th International Symposium on Veterinary Epidemiology and Economics. pp. 106-111. 6. OIE (2011). The 17th Meeting of OIE Sub-Commission for Foot and Mouth Disease Control in South-East Asia and China, Bali, Indonesia, 7-11 March 2011. 7. http://www.fao.org/ag/againfo/commissions/en/eufmd/eufmd.html 8. http://www.oie.int/en/animal-health-in-the-world/official-disease-status/fmd/list-of-fmd- free-members/ 9. http://www.fao-ectad-gaborone.org/en/spip.php?article174 10. http://www.paho.org/english/ad/dpc/vp/houston-declaration.htm
  11. 11. TRI SATYA PUTRI NAIPOSPOS 11Perspektif eradikasi global penyakit mulut-dan-kuku (PMK) 11. Domenech J., Sumption K.J., and Lubroth J. (2009). The Global Control of Foot and Mouth Disease – Challenges, opportunities and lesson learned from the Global Rinderpest Campaign. OIE/FAO Global FMD Conference 2009. 26th June 2009, Paraguay. 12. Rweyemamu M.M. and Astudillo V.M. (2002). Global perspective for foot and mouth disease. Rev. sci. tech. Off. int. Epiz., 21(3): 765-773. 13. Sumption K., Lubroth J., Ferrari G., Potszch C., and Domenech J. (2009). Progressive Control Pathway (PCP) and Regional Roadmaps: Towards a common framework for a long term action against FMD at national and regional levels focus on Eurasia and Africa. Presentation to the OIE/FAO Global Conference on FMD, Asuncion, Paraguay. 14. Paton D.J., Sumption K.J., and Charleston B. (2009). Review. Options for control of foot- and-mouth disease: knowledge, capability and policy. Phil. Trans. R. Soc. B 364: 2657-2667. doi:10.1098/rstb.2009.0100. 15. Kitching P., Hammond J., Jeggo M., Charleston B., Paton D., Rodriguez L., and Heckert R. (2007). Global FMD control – Is it an option? Vaccine 25: 5660-5664. doi:10.016/j.vaccine. 2006.10.052. 16. Vallat B. (2009). A world without foot and mouth disease – Role and vision of the OIE and use of communication. OIE/FAO Global FMD Conference 2009. 26th June 2009, Paraguay. *) Penulis bekerja di Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD) di Laos (25 November 2011).

