Advokasi Anggaran (Budget Advocacy) - Bogor, Maret 2014

AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Advokasi Anggaran (Budget Advocacy) Drh. Tri Satya Putri ...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES 1.1 Pengantar Advokasi Anggaran
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Daftar Isi 1.1.1 Mengapa advokasi anggaran itu penting? 1...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES 1.1.1 Mengapa advokasi anggaran itu penting?
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Mengapa anggaran itu penting bagi pemerintah? • Dua tangg...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Apa yang dimaksud dengan anggaran? • Anggaran adalah renc...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Definisi Advokasi • Advokasi artinya bagaimana mempengaru...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Definisi Advokasi Anggaran • Definisi 1: Suatu strategi a...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Apakah advokasi itu secara singkat? menggunakan informasi...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Advokasi Anggaran bukan revolusi! • Advokasi anggaran mer...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Advokasi anggaran suatu ilmu dan seni! • Advokasi anggara...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES 1.1.2 Latar Belakang Politik dan Ekonomi
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Reformasi pemerintahan • Gambaran sifnifikan mengenai ref...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Kebijakan Otonomi Daerah • Sejak kebijakan otonomi daerah...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Kewenangan Pemerintah Pusat • UU No. 32/2004 tentang Peme...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Kewenangan Pemerintah Daerah • Urusan wajib (Pasal 14) ya...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Kewenangan Pemerintah Daerah (lanjutan) • Urusan pemerint...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES 1.1.3 Sistem Penganggaran di Daerah
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Undang-undang yang mengatur Sistem Penganggaran Daerah 1)...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Pendekatan kinerja • Pendekatan kinerja dalam perencanaan...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Peran DPRD • UU No. 17/2003 memberikan kewenangan yang be...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Peran Provinsi • Revisi atas UU No. 22/1999 menjadi UU No...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Peraturan perencanaan dan penganggaran daerah di Indonesi...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Peraturan perencanaan dan penganggaran daerah di Indonesi...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES 1.1.4 Advokasi anggaran dan mengapa penting dalam pengend...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Advokasi anggaran kesehatan hewan • Advokasi anggaran kes...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Kebutuhan Advokasi Anggaran Keswan • Kemampuan untuk memp...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Hubungan Advokasi Anggaran dengan iSIKHNAS • Jika peterna...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Apa manfaat dari Advokasi Anggaran yang lebih baik? • Adv...
AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Lanjut ke 1.2 Pengembangan Rencana Advokasi Anggaran
  1. 1. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Advokasi Anggaran (Budget Advocacy) Drh. Tri Satya Putri Naipospos MPhil PhD National Consultant for Budget Advocacy Training
  2. 2. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES 1.1 Pengantar Advokasi Anggaran
  3. 3. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Daftar Isi 1.1.1 Mengapa advokasi anggaran itu penting? 1.1.2 Latar Belakang Politik dan Ekonomi 1.1.3 Sistem Penganggaran di Daerah 1.1.4 Advokasi anggaran dan mengapa penting dalam pengendalian penyakit hewan?
  4. 4. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES 1.1.1 Mengapa advokasi anggaran itu penting?
  5. 5. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Mengapa anggaran itu penting bagi pemerintah? • Dua tanggung jawab kunci pemerintah: 1. Menyediakan barang-barang dan pelayanan yang dibutuhkan bagi seluruh masyarakat dan tidak dapat disediakan secara efektif oleh swasta; dan 2. Mendorong iklim ekonomi yang kondusif • Tujuan ini hanya dapat dicapai melalui kebijakan ekonomi dan sosial yang secara konkrit tercermin di dalam anggaran tahunannya
  6. 6. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Apa yang dimaksud dengan anggaran? • Anggaran adalah rencana keuangan yang mencerminkan pilihan kebijakan suatu institusi atau lembaga tertentu untuk suatu periode di masa yang akan datang • Anggaran digunakan untuk mengestimasi pendapatan dan pengeluaran dalam jangka waktu tertentu • Alokasi anggaran (pengeluaran) biasanya ditujukan untuk mencapai sejumlah keuntungan • Keputusan mengenai anggaran seringkali memerlukan perbandingan dari pilihan pengeluaran yang berbeda
  7. 7. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Definisi Advokasi • Advokasi artinya bagaimana mempengaruhi mereka yang mengambil keputusan mengenai sesuatu, seperti kebijakan, peraturan perundangan atau regulasi, dan distribusi sumberdaya (anggaran) • Advokasi seringkali digunakan dalam kaitan dengan kegiatan yang bertujuan mempengaruhi politik • Advokasi mencakup persiapan dan penyampaian pesan-pesan baik yang mengargumentasikan atau menentang suatu pilihan tertentu dalam upaya mempengaruhi keputusan
  8. 8. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Definisi Advokasi Anggaran • Definisi 1: Suatu strategi aksi yang mempengaruhi pengambilan keputusan dalam mengalokasikan dan melaksanakan anggaran pemerintah untuk meningkatkan efektivitas penggunaan sumberdaya yang efektif dan penyediaan layanan, transparansi dan akuntabilitas • Definisi 2: Suatu upaya untuk mempengaruhi bagaimana anggaran pemerintah dialokasikan dan dibelanjakan dan bagaimana alokasi tersebut dapat digunakan untuk mengatasi kebutuhan berbagai kelompok populasi yang berbeda
  9. 9. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Apakah advokasi itu secara singkat? menggunakan informasi tepat dan akurat Upaya/strategi aksi untuk mempengaruhi keputusan
  10. 10. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Advokasi Anggaran bukan revolusi! • Advokasi anggaran merupakan suatu usaha sistematik dan terorganisasir untuk mempengaruhi dan mendesak terjadinya perubahan dalam kebijakan publik secara bertahap dan semakin baik • Bukan revolusi, lebih merupakan suatu usaha perubahan sosial melalui semua saluran dan piranti demokrasi perwakilan, proses-proses politik dan legislasi yang terdapat dalam sistem yang berlaku
  11. 11. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Advokasi anggaran suatu ilmu dan seni! • Advokasi anggaran merupakan juga suatu proses komunikasi yang terencana guna mendapat dukungan dan keputusan untuk pemecahan masalah • Advokasi anggaran merupakan suatu ilmu dan seni, tidak ada formula baku dari sudut pandang keilmuan • Keberhasilannya diperoleh bila direncanakan secara sistematis
  12. 12. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES 1.1.2 Latar Belakang Politik dan Ekonomi
  13. 13. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Reformasi pemerintahan • Gambaran sifnifikan mengenai reformasi pemerintahan adalah kebijakan otonomi daerah yang ditetapkan melalui UU No. 22/1999 dan 25/1999 serta UU No. 32 dan 33/2004 • UU tersebut memberikan tanggung jawab dan kekuasaan yang signifikan kepada kabupaten/kota • PNS bertanggung jawab langsung kepada kepala pemerintahan daerah, daripada Menteri di tingkat nasional
  14. 14. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Kebijakan Otonomi Daerah • Sejak kebijakan otonomi daerah diterapkan melalui UU No. 22/1999 tentang Pemerintahan Daerah dan UU No. 25/1999 tentang Perimbangan Keuangan antara Pemerintah Pusat dan Daerah – sistem anggaran di Indonesia menjadi lebih: – terdesentralisasi – berorientasi kepada kinerja, dan – membuka peluang kepada transparansi dan partisipasi masyarakat
  15. 15. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Kewenangan Pemerintah Pusat • UU No. 32/2004 tentang Pemerintahan Daerah (Pasal 10), Pemerintah Daerah Provinsi dan Kabupaten/Kota) menyelenggarakan hampir semua kewenangan yang ada (otonomi seluas-luasnya), kecuali untuk 6 komponen yang menjadi kewenangan Pemerintah Pusat: (1) Kebijakan luar negeri (2) Pertahanan (3) Keamanan (4) Yustisi (5) Moneter dan fiskal nasional, dan (6) Agama
  16. 16. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Kewenangan Pemerintah Daerah • Urusan wajib (Pasal 14) yang menjadi kewenangan pemerintahan daerah untuk kabupaten/kota meliputi: a. perencanaan dan pengendalian pembangunan; b. perencanaan, pemanfaatan, dan pengawasan tata ruang; c. penyelenggaraan ketertiban umum dan ketentraman masyarakat; d. penyediaan sarana dan prasarana umum; e. penanganan bidang kesehatan; f. penyelenggaraan pendidikan; g. penanggulangan masalah sosial; h. pelayanan bidang ketenagakerjaan; i. fasilitasi pengembangan koperasi, usaha kecil dan menengah; j. pengendalian lingkungan hidup; k. pelayanan pertanahan; l. pelayanan kependudukan, dan catatan sipil; m. pelayanan administrasi umum pemerintahan; n. pelayanan administrasi penanaman modal; o. penyelenggaraan pelayanan dasar lainnya; dan p. urusan wajib lainnya yang diamanatkan oleh peraturan perundang-undangan
  17. 17. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Kewenangan Pemerintah Daerah (lanjutan) • Urusan pemerintahan kabupaten/kota yang bersifat pilihan meliputi: – urusan pemerintahan yang secara nyata ada dan berpotensi untuk meningkatkan kesejahteraan masyarakat sesuai dengan kondisi, kekhasan, dan potensi unggulan daerah yang bersangkutan Urusan Kesehatan hewan bukan urusan wajib tetapi pilihan, jadi berkompetisi dengan banyak urusan lainnya dalam mendapatkan anggaran!!!
  18. 18. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES 1.1.3 Sistem Penganggaran di Daerah
  19. 19. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Undang-undang yang mengatur Sistem Penganggaran Daerah 1) UU No. 25/2004 tentang Sistem Perencanaan Pembangunan Nasional yang mengatur alur dan produk perencanaan pembangunan daerah 2) UU No. 17/2003 tentang Keuangan Negara, dan 3) UU No. 33/2004 tentang desentralisasi fiskal, keduanya mengatur antara lain proses penyusunan APBD, serta 4) UU No. 32/2004 tentang pemerintahan daerah yang berupaya menggabungkan sistem perencanaan daerah yang diatur UU No. 25/2004 dan sistem penganggaran daerah yang diatur UU No. 17/2003 dan UU No. 33/2004
  20. 20. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Pendekatan kinerja • Pendekatan kinerja dalam perencanaan dan penganggaran daerah telah diintroduksikan melalui Kepmendagri No. 29/2002 • Peraturan ini juga mengatur perubahan dalam format APBD, sehingga tidak lagi membedakan belanja rutin dengan belanja pembangunan, melainkan antara belanja aparatur dan belanja publik • Komponen pembiayaan seperti pinjaman dan cadangan pemerintah dipisahkan secara tersendiri
  21. 21. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Peran DPRD • UU No. 17/2003 memberikan kewenangan yang besar kepada DPRD untuk menyetujui kegiatan dan jenis belanja daerah
  22. 22. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Peran Provinsi • Revisi atas UU No. 22/1999 menjadi UU No. 32/2004 telah mengubah kembali tugas dan kewenangan pemerintah daerah provinsi • Gubernur, melalui revisi UU ini diberi kewenangan untuk memberikan penilaian atas anggaran pemerintah Kabupaten/Kota sebelum bisa dijalankan
  23. 23. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Peraturan perencanaan dan penganggaran daerah di Indonesia • UU No. 32/2004 tentang Pemerintahan Daerah • UU No. 33/2004 tentang Perimbangan Keuangan Pusat & Daerah • UU No. 17/2003 tentang Keuangan Negara • UU No. 25/2004 tentang Sistem Perencanaan Pembangunan Nasional • PP No. 105/2000 tentang Pengelolaan dan Pertanggungjawaban Keuangan Daerah • PP No. 108/2000 tentang Tatacara Pertanggungjawaban Kepala Daerah • Kepmendagri No. 29/2000 tentang Pedoman Pengurusan, Pertanggungjawaban dan Pengawasan Keuangan Daerah dan Penyusunan Perhitungan APBD
  24. 24. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Peraturan perencanaan dan penganggaran daerah di Indonesia (lanj.) • SEB No. 0259/M.PPN/I/2005 Menteri Perencanaan Pembangunan Nasional/Kepala Bappenas dan Menteri Dalam Negeri tentang Petunjuk Teknis Penyelenggaraan Musrenbang tahun 2005 • Surat Edaran Menteri Dalam Negeri No. 903/2429/SJ tentang Pedoman Penyusunan APBD Tahun Anggaran 2006 dan Pertanggungjawaban Pelaksanaan APBD Tahun Anggaran 2005 • PP No. 56/2005 tentang Sistem Informasi Keuangan Daerah • PP No. 58/2005 tentang Pengelolaan Keuangan Daerah
  25. 25. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES 1.1.4 Advokasi anggaran dan mengapa penting dalam pengendalian penyakit hewan?
  26. 26. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Advokasi anggaran kesehatan hewan • Advokasi anggaran keswan meliputi: ✓ upaya dalam menggunakan informasi kesehatan hewan, dan ✓ Pembentukan rencana strategis untuk menegosiasikan alokasi anggaran (sumberdaya) untuk meningkatkan kesehatan hewan
  27. 27. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Kebutuhan Advokasi Anggaran Keswan • Kemampuan untuk mempengaruhi pengambil keputusan mengenai anggaran memerlukan: – Ketrampilan dan strategi komunikasi yang baik – Pemahaman tentang pengambil keputusan, kebijakannya dan prioritasnya – Pemahaman tentang pesaing (kompetitor) untuk alokasi anggaran keswan – Mendemonstrasikan masalah kesehatan hewan atau produksi dengan analisa ekonomi dan perkiraan biaya yang dibutuhkan – Mendemonstrasikan keuntungan yang diperkirakan dari alokasi anggaran yang diminta
  28. 28. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Hubungan Advokasi Anggaran dengan iSIKHNAS • Jika peternak merasa menerima pelayanan keswan yang lebih baik dengan adanya iSIKHNAS dan pemerintah, maka mereka cenderung akan lebih rajin dalam melaporkan adanya penyakit • Peningkatan dalam pelaporan penyakit akan menghasilkan data surveilans yang lebih baik untuk digunakan dalam surveilans penyakit, ekonomi penyakit hewan dan advokasi anggaran
  29. 29. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Apa manfaat dari Advokasi Anggaran yang lebih baik? • Advokasi anggaran yang lebih baik akan memberikan keuntungan bagi tenaga paramedis keswan untuk meningkatkan pengetahuannya melalui partisipasi dalam kegiatan pengendalian penyakit karena adanya sumberdaya baru yang tersedia • Jika peternak menerima pelayanan atau hasil yang lebih baik dari kejadian penyakit, mereka cenderung akan sering menghubungi tenaga paramedis keswan untuk mengobati hewannya yang sakit • Tenaga paramedis keswan memiliki kesempatan yang lebih banyak dalam meningkatkan penghasilan melalui pengobatan ternaknya yang sakit
  30. 30. AUSTRALIA INDONESIA PARTNERSHIP FOR EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES Lanjut ke 1.2 Pengembangan Rencana Advokasi Anggaran

