Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Neoadjuvant Treatment (NAT) is indicated in locally advanced tumors and improves the results of subsequent surgery. In borderline tumors, the place of this preoperative treatment is more controversial, probably because borderline tumors are a heterogeneous group. We focused on the tumors with venous involvement without any arterial involvement and studied the results of neoadjuvant treatment in this particular group.
Neoadjuvant Treatment (NAT) is indicated in locally advanced tumors and improves the results of subsequent surgery. In borderline tumors, the place of this preoperative treatment is more controversial, probably because borderline tumors are a heterogeneous group. We focused on the tumors with venous involvement without any arterial involvement and studied the results of neoadjuvant treatment in this particular group.
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd